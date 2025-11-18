25 New Comics By This Artist That Offer Funny Interpretations Of Everyday Life And Ridiculous Situations

Today we’re excited to bring you the latest comics by James Sandoval, the artist behind the “But a Jape” series. Some of you may remember his work from our previous posts, but for those who are new to his comics, we hope you enjoy his unique style.
What makes this series stand out is James’ love for experimenting with different formats. He often introduces fresh ideas for storylines and characters, placing them in absurd situations filled with quirky humor and unexpected twists. Dive in and check out his most recent works by scrolling down.
More info: Instagram | x.com | butajape.com | tapas.io | webtoons.com
#1
Image source: butajape
#2
Image source: butajape
#3
Image source: butajape
#4
Image source: butajape
#5
Image source: butajape
#6
Image source: butajape
#7
Image source: butajape
#8
Image source: butajape
#9
Image source: butajape
#10
Image source: butajape
#11
Image source: butajape
#12
Image source: butajape
#13
Image source: butajape
#14
Image source: butajape
#15
Image source: butajape
#16
Image source: butajape
#17
Image source: butajape
#18
Image source: butajape
#19
Image source: butajape
#20
Image source: butajape
#21
Image source: butajape
#22
Image source: butajape
#23
Image source: butajape
#24
Image source: butajape
#25
Image source: butajape
Follow Us