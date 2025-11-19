27 Cleverly Dark Comics By Comedic Genius Toonhole John (New Pics)

Toonhole John is known for his very sharp humor and unexpected twists that surprise at every turn. Inspired by classics like Calvin and Hobbes, The Far Side, and Looney Tunes, John brings out his bold and unique voice through the comics.

Why Toonhole? Well, John is a part of a team of cartoonist and professional animation artists, who collectively deliver a range of comics that explore satire and humor in totally original ways. All of the four members are very talented and continuously create hilarious comics in their own very distinct style. 

So today, let’s take a look at what John has created since his last post. And if you would like to see other Toonhole artists, take a look at their website.

More info: x.com | Instagram | twitch.tv | toonhole.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

