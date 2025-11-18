24 Funny Comics Depicting The Real-Life Challenges Of Lower-Class Society, By Mike Lewis (New Pics)

“The Bear Trap” comics by Mike Lewis present readers with satirical, philosophical, and a bit of slice-of-life-style humor that revolves “around two bears (father and son) and a ton of other animals.”

The main characters, Paul and Rob, symbolize the experiences of lower-class citizens as they try to adapt to an ever-changing society. Their contradicting personalities result in hilarious interactions that we are sure you will enjoy!

So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and see what Mike has created since the last post.

More info: patreon.com | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

