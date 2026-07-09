Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

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The best observational humor rarely depends on extraordinary situations. Instead, it finds comedy in the routines, habits, and thought patterns that quietly shape everyday life. From overthinking a simple text message to inventing unnecessary problems or getting caught in an endless internal debate, the smallest experiences often turn out to be the most universally recognizable. That’s the territory Surbhi Suman, creator of Solasaki Comics, has been exploring through her minimalist illustrations.

Using simple line drawings and concise dialogue, Surbhi strips each joke down to its essentials. Her comics focus on timing, familiar emotions, and the often irrational ways people think and behave. Relationships, work, procrastination, social interactions, and the constant conversations we have with ourselves all become material for short visual observations that feel both specific and surprisingly universal.

More info: Instagram

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

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Artist Made 19 Clever Comics That Make Mundane Moments Unforgettably Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: solasakicomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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