23 Hilariously Absurd Comics By The Canadian Artist Cameron Spires (New Pics)

We’re pretty sure we know you well by now, dear pandas, and we’re always happy to bring you a good laugh with some hilarious comic series. Well, today is another one of those days! You can thank us later… in the comments below!

Remember “Goat to Self” by Cameron Spires? That’s right, he’s back on Bored Panda with even more jokes that have us chuckling. As the author shared with us last time: “Things tend to go terribly wrong in my comics, either because of a misunderstanding of words or motives.” Is that what you find funniest about Cameron’s work? There are so many reasons to love his comics, so without further ado, let’s dive in and explore his latest strips!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ko-fi.com | goattoself.com

#1

Image source: goattoself

#2

Image source: goattoself

#3

Image source: goattoself

#4

Image source: goattoself

#5

Image source: goattoself

#6

Image source: goattoself

#7

Image source: goattoself

#8

Image source: goattoself

#9

Image source: goattoself

#10

Image source: goattoself

#11

Image source: goattoself

#12

Image source: goattoself

#13

Image source: goattoself

#14

Image source: goattoself

#15

Image source: goattoself

#16

Image source: goattoself

#17

Image source: goattoself

#18

Image source: goattoself

#19

Image source: goattoself

#20

Image source: goattoself

#21

Image source: goattoself

#22

Image source: goattoself

#23

Image source: goattoself

