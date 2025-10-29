20 New Bird Comics That Find Humor And Absurdity In Little Daily Things, By This Artist

HJ, the creator of “Birdchonk,” is a New Zealand-based hobby artist who brings humor and relatability to life through a cast of chubby, anthropomorphic birds. Balancing a full-time job in tech with his passion for drawing, he uses his comics to highlight the absurdity and charm of everyday moments, often infused with a touch of Kiwi culture and local references.

HJ has been creating art since childhood but only began sharing his work during the pandemic, when he realized the importance of pursuing creative passions without hesitation. His process is straightforward and consistent—drawing inspiration from daily experiences, drafting layouts, and then moving directly into lining and coloring—to ensure his stories remain authentic and engaging.

More info: Instagram | tapas.io

#1

Image source: birdchonk

#2

Image source: birdchonk

#3

Image source: birdchonk

#4

Image source: birdchonk

#5

Image source: birdchonk

#6

Image source: birdchonk

#7

Image source: birdchonk

#8

Image source: birdchonk

#9

Image source: birdchonk

#10

Image source: birdchonk

#11

Image source: birdchonk

#12

Image source: birdchonk

#13

Image source: birdchonk

#14

Image source: birdchonk

#15

Image source: birdchonk

#16

Image source: birdchonk

#17

Image source: birdchonk

#18

Image source: birdchonk

#19

Image source: birdchonk

#20

Image source: birdchonk

