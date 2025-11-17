23 Most Exciting Kids Advent Calendars for 2023

As the holiday season approaches, we understand that finding something for everyone is key, and that’s why here we’ve rounded up 23 of the top kids’ advent calendars available on Amazon to make the wait for Santa fly by! Watch as their eyes light up discovering treasures from Bluey, Roblox, and exciting hands-on magic tricks. For those who love sharing the festive spirit with everyone, check out our specially curated collection of advent calendars for all! Let’s countdown together and create lasting memories this holiday season.
#1 24 Days Of Awe-Inspiring Magic And Science With National Geographic Advent Calendar – Add A Dash Of Magic To Your Holiday!
Review: “Given that this is an advent calendar that will not be fully opened and experienced until the end of the year, this review is based on what I can see and the information I’ve gotten from the included guidebook. This is a really cool advent that includes 15 magic tricks and 9 science experiments. It is designed in usual advent fashion, with small cut-outs for each day. The guide book gives detailed tips and instructions for each day, including what you get in the advent kit and what you may need from home to complete the trick or experiment. All of the most important things are included in the kit and the only things needed any given day are typical household items. This is going to be a huge hit for my curious kiddo who loves both tricks and science!” – jb
Image source: amazon.com, jb
#2 Unfold 24 Days Of ‘Bluey-Tiful’ Surprises With Bluey’s Exclusive Advent Calendar – Cultivating Love For Family And Rooting For Fun! It’s Bluey’s Christmas, Mate!
Review: “We opened Day 1 and the quality of the character is good. Both my 3 and 1 year old were excited and screamed Bluey when we opened 1. Bluey is a favorite in our household and is loved by all. I was excited to come across this Bluey themed advent calendar to include in our festivities this year. We haven’t opened it yet but I’m excited to see my daughters face when we kick off our holiday festivities and she picks Day 1.” – SamanthaFame
Image source: amazon.com, SamanthaFame
#3 Bring The Fun Of Mushroom Kingdom To Your Home With Super Mario Advent Calendar – A Heart-Warming Quest Towards Christmas
Review: “Figures are posable and are good quality. They are made of plastic and will last a while. My son has been playing with them and looks forward to opening them over the next few weeks.” – E Simpson
Image source: amazon.com, BigAlsRoverr
#4 24 Days Of Battle Royale Excitement With Funko Fortnite Advent Calendar – Your Christmas Countdown Just Got A Whole Lot More Legendary
Review: “My son is a big fortnite fan. I ordered the advent calendar for him and he absolutely loved it. Every morning before got ready for school as soon as he got up he checked to see what character he was getting. It was a little more then what I wanted to pay but it was fortnite and I understand I was paying for the name.” – Christine Lee
Image source: amazon.com, Christine Lee
#5 Experiment With 24 Days Of Chaotic Christmas Joy With The Purple Cow Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar – Feeding Curiosity One Day At A Time!
Review: “One of the best advent calendars for an older child. Today was Day 3 and all it just a piece of string. The book has a two page explanation on what to do with the string to make it into a bell in your ear. My son, 11, is so excited! He said who would have thought a piece of string would be so exciting!!!” – Mary C. Albrecht
Image source: amazon.com, Mary C. Albrecht
#6 The Holiday Fun With Roblox Advent Calendar – Proof That Santa’s Workshop Has Some Serious Competition!
Review: “100% was cool. He loved opening it up everyday. I think there was 5 complete characters in it and some accessories. They are hilarious in my opinion. ” – Susan
Image source: amazon.com, Christi Gostasson
#7 Make Every Day A Runway With Barbie Mattel Advent Calendar – And Let The Festive Dress-Up Begin!
Review: “I bought this for my 4 year old granddaughter and it is perfect . She is going to love opening these each day. The items inside a well-made, and I love that it came with a full-size doll. I would’ve thought that the doll would have been day one but the doll door isn’t even marked with the number so you have to remember that that gets open first and there’s nothing that says that. But other than that this is a great advent calendar for a little girl.” – P. Ann McEvoy
Image source: amazon.com, P. Ann McEvoy
#8 Get Set For A Mind-Boggling Christmas With Brain Teasers Puzzles – It’s Not Just Fun, It’s Ho-Ho-Whoa!
Review: “Absolutely impressed at the durability of this product. The wire puzzles are made of strong wire, and not easily bendable at all. The thickness of the wire ensures these puzzles will be around and in the same condition for many years. The wooden puzzles are beautifully crafted and heat sealed upon delivery. Beautiful boxed packaging and there is a neutral canvas satchel that comes with to house both wire and wooden puzzles. Includes a key to solve both wire and wooden puzzles. Price point is perfect and this is truly a wonderful gift.” – Candi Salazar
Image source: amazon.com, Candi Salazar
#9 Embark On A Precious Journey Towards Christmas With Gemstone Advent Calendar – Unearth The True Treasures Of Life
Review: “This advent calendar was a big hit with my rock/gem loving 6 year old. I must say it was fun for me as well. There are 24 types of gemstone included in this set, all of which are very cool. The box has an identification page to help determine which is which. There is one thing I didn’t care for: the storage bag that is included will not fit all the rock specimens from this set. This was pretty disappointing. Overall this is a quality set with a lot of nice gemstones to add to any collection. Would recommend.” – D
Image source: amazon.com, D
#10 Add Paw-Some Fun To The Holiday Countdown With Paw Patrol 2023 Advent Calendar – Who Said You Can’t Teach An Old Calendar New Tricks?
Review: “My just turned 3 year old son loves this. I absolutely love how this opens to a little “stage” for the figurines, and the figurines all make sense in the order they’re opened. He gets so excited to open one each morning, and he’ll grab his other toys and play on the little display scene/stage. Everything is well made with the figurines. My only issue is the cardboard around the other numbers gets weak, from the pulling of opening the other days advent gift surprise. That could just be my three year old, but some days will be interesting to make sure he only opens one day. But that doesn’t deduct any stars for me. If I recall, I had the same issue years passed with other advent calendars, I think it’s just how it goes with the cardboard weakening around other days yet to be opened. If I could I would give it 10 stars! It’s so cute, endless possibilities for imaginative play, my son gets so excited to open another day, Little figurines are made well and like I said it’s just adorable! No issues with shipping or damage to any part of the calendar upon arrival. Highly recommend, my husband even said I did great with picking out our sons advent calendar this year.” – Krissa
Image source: amazon.com, Krissa
#11 Spell-Binding Countdown To Christmas With Harry Potter Advent Calendar – Make Your Holidays As Enchanting As Hogwarts!
Review: “My boys absolutely love this advent calendar. Each morning they love to see if they’re going to get a character, wand, or whatever else may be hidden inside. Would recommend for young Harry Potter fans.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, HaddieBatt
#12 Jurassic Christmas Countdown With Dino Toy Calendar -Unleashing The Budding Paleontologist With A Bang (Or A Few)
Review: “Excellent advent calendar for the dinosaur lover!! All solid and well made. Two larger sized dinos are included and I was so surprised to see that the arms, legs and heads move as well! Very thick and solid made. Purchased for my 2 year old daughter. She was definitely not disappointed! I 100% recommend this product and will buy again! Great product for a great price!!” – Mombie_03
Image source: amazon.com, Mombie_03
#13 Turn Your Christmas Countdown Into A Fashion Showcase With Advent Calendar Charm Bracelets – Bling In The Festive Cheer!
Review: “I recently got my niece the advent Christmas charm bracelet and let me just say—it’s going to be and absolute hit! I cannot wait to see her excitement to unveil a new charm each day.
The quality of the bracelet is top-notch. No scratchy bits or flimsy chains. It’s sturdy enough for everyday play and will still looking dainty on her little wrist. Each charm is thoughtfully designed—adorable Christmas classics from candy canes to jolly Santa! But the REAL winner? Those bonus unicorn charms 🦄✨. They added such a whimsical touch, blending in the magic of unicorns with the festive spirit of Christmas. By Christmas Day, she’ll have a complete charm bracelet AND I am sure some story she has made up with it. If you’re looking for an advent calendar that keeps on giving (and sparkling), this one’s a must-have! Two thumbs up!👍👍 Would recommend to all the parents out there in the holiday spirit! 🎄✨🦄” – Its_me_Mrs.D
Image source: amazon.com, Its_me_Mrs.D
#14 Add A Touch Of LEGO Love To Your Advent With The LEGO Friends Calendar – It’s More Than Toys, It’s Building Beautiful Memories!”
Review: “This is the 2021 version of the Lego Friends advent calendar. We buy a Lego advent calendar annually, and our kids continue to enjoy opening a new window each day, even though they are almost teenagers. We’ve bought other versions of the Lego calendar in the past, and they are all equally enjoyable. The toy for each day is stored, unassembled, in a tray that sits beneath the numbered calendar. You can slide the tray out of the box without damaging the calendar, which allows us to insert small pieces of candy or other items in each compartment to add to the fun. NOTE: As with last year, the builds in this year’s version of the calendar do not appear to have the ability to be used as hanging ornaments. We’ve been doing this for over a decade, and it has become a big part of our family’s Christmas traditions. And, when we are done, the kids have more Lego parts to add to their ever-growing collection.” – Eclectic Mom
Image source: amazon.com, Eclectic Mom
#15 The Fun World Of 24 Mochi Animals – It’s Time For An Endlessly Squishy Safari Where Every Squish Brings A Touch Of Happiness
Review: ” Love this cute little squishy michy. Playing with my cousins. They loved it too and ordered as well. So much more fun than playing with slime. They are strechable cute and little. So many animals to learn and play with .” – Little Rockstar
Image source: amazon.com, Little Rockstar
#16 Capture The Joys Of The Fast Lane With Hot Wheels Advent Calendar – Buckle Up For A Wild Christmas Ride – The Road To Christmas Will Be ‘Wheely’ Fun
Review: “My son was very pleased with this calendar ! Contained a total of eight cars. His favorite toys were the accessories that attached to the cars to make them snow vehicles— we’ve never seen those in the store! I attached photos so you can see all of the toys for the 2018 version.” – MomWithAnAmazonProblem
Image source: amazon.com, MomWithAnAmazonProblem
#17 Bring On All The Ducks For 24 Days With Rubber Duckies Advent Calendar – Because Quackiness Doesn’t Quack… I Mean, Crack Under Pressure
Review: “My 11 year old son is SO happy with this hilarious duck calendar! He’s enjoying counting down the days to Christmas, and also made a space to save all his duckies. Every duck makes him LOL, I love it!” – Hartfieldmom
Image source: amazon.com, Hartfieldmom
#18 Rainbow Of Fun With Play-Doh’s Advent Calendar – A Sensory Journey For Kids And Acolorful Countdown To Fun
Review: “Perfect advent calendar for my 2 and 4 year old. It included new play dough and cookie cutters everyday. The play dough and holiday themed cookie cutters entertained them for hours. I was surprised for how much was included. I would 100% recommend.” – Sharlene Romero
Image source: amazon.com, Sharlene Romero
#19 Craft Love And Joy For 24 Days With Christmas Countdown Puzzle Boxes – When It Comes To Fun, We’re Not ‘Slime’-Ing Around!
Review: “Ordered it a little late, but my daughter enjoyed opening the extra days! Based on what we have opened so far, the slime quality is very good and containers contain a nice amount of slime. I would definitely recommend this.” – Gail
Image source: amazon.com, Gail
#20 Sparkle To Her Festive Season With The 2023 Advent Calendar For Girls – Every Day Unwraps A New Story Of Love, Care & Affection!
Review: “This advent calendar has NO competition. Playfully, colorfully presented with quality, vibrant, well-made and thoughtfully curated items for each day that my 10 year old LOVES. All of it colorful, fun and festive! The variety is awesome: turquoise sequined bracelet, red & green manicure set with nail gems, scented markers, ornaments, holiday crafts, a fun animal ring, modeling dough, a bright red sequined hair bow, rainbow scratch pad–plus lots of interative, creative items that tweens adore. Zero “junk” in this, even in the “tiny” slots–which is a feat. We started on Thanksgiving this year as she’ll be on a vacation with her dad over Christmas, so she’s opened 11 so far. Already well beyond worth the price, half-way through! She’s been thrilled with every single one and excitedly looks forward to each new reveal. “Mom, this is the best advent calendar EVER–I can’t believe it!” Not a bad item in the bunch. She loves to tell jokes, and each lid has a “punny” holiday joke, with suggestions, info about and/or instructions for each item. (With occasional references to the Parent Guide but already lost that, would be great if there were a PDF online.) Walk, don’t run–to order this for your kiddo. (They really should make one for boys, too–it’s so good.) An immense amount of thought and care went into this calendar. Hats off and kudos to Purple Ladybug for this incredible product! Everyone else needs to drastically step up their game because you WIN. Thank you for making our Christmas Season extra special this year. We are deeply grateful. See you next year!” – Pachamama
Image source: amazon.com, Pachamama
#21 Countdown To Christmas Just Got More Colorful With Crayola Kids Advent Calendar – Watch Your Holidays Sketch Out In Style!
Review: “This advent calendar is great. My 6 year old son loves to do arts and crafts. With this calendar, you need to open the package carefully and follow the directions. There is a compartment in the back that contains all of the projects. They are flat and on thick card stock like paper. I took the whole sleeve out because my son was wanting to peek and remove them all. They are numbered and correspond to the compartment numbers on the front of the box. You are supposed to pull out the top paper project from the sleeve with the number one showing without peeking at any of the rest of the papers in the sleeve. This was too tempting for my son. He wanted to look at all of the papers. He was slightly disappointed with the first project. It was a red marker and word search. His disappointment didn’t last long because on day two he got a set of paints and a paint by number picture! He was so excited and thought it was the greatest thing. I think I will look for more paint by number projects for him. The third day he received a glue stick and a project that he colors and glues together to assemble it. He is now really excited and eagerly awaiting tomorrows surprise! This isn’t the kind of advent calendar they can just tear into by themselves. It requires a little parent involvement and control. I like it because it gives us something little to do together every day.” – Tony P
Image source: amazon.com, MomWithAnAmazonProblem
#22 Ring Home A Toddler’s Delight With Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar – Spreading Innocent Smiles One Toy At A Time
Review: “Great advent calendar! Make sure you take the outer sleeve off before giving it to your little ones! Also be aware of the order the toys come in if you are trading off opening with more than one kid. It would be a bummer for one kid to get a person and the next day they open up that persons accessory. Really cool advent calendar!!” – Lorenzo Lim
Image source: amazon.com, Lorenzo Lim
#23 Honor The Spirit Of Courage With 24 Days Countdown Calendar – It’s A (Toy) Battle For Your Christmas Spirit!
Review: “On Thanksgiving Dad finally pulled out his 30+ year old GI Joe toys from the attic, for our 10 year old son to check out and he thought they were so neat! He gets to play with them now too.
I discovered I was too late too order our usual LEGO advent calendar this year so we went with this one instead. He just opened the first 2 days and was so excited to see they’re the same size as Dads old GI Joes! So he will be able to use those old vehicles and things with these too! They bend at the hips and shoulders, just not at the knees and elbows like Dads. But many of Dads are in pieces because they’re so old.
We were all surprised at the scale, quality, and detail of these! He is going to freak when he opens the dirt bike and the boat, not to mention all the rifles and whatnot! Day 1 was this army dude. Day 2 was 3 backpack accessories which also attach to the guy, just like Dads GI Joes accessories. I can tell each day will be something exciting! Either an army dude, a larger accessory, or multiple small ones per opening. So no boring days of just 1 tiny accessory.
I’m very glad I took the chance on a different random advent calendar this year. This will give us our moneys worth in the contents alone for sure, with the bonus of cool packaging and a fun experience opening it each day!” – Allison R.
Image source: amazon.com, Allison R.
