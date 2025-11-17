My 25 Funny Comics About My Life With A Dog

Meet Sully, my best friend. He’s a 2-year-old border collie and came in my life in a very complicated time. I am a neurodivergent queer guy with mental illness, and he directly became my life-saving best friend. He helped me do tons of things I struggled with, like getting up, going out, gave me a routine and reason to wake up in the morning. He doesn’t judge, he’s just here for me, and I never doubt his honesty.
I draw a lot of comics inspired by the world around me and my dark emotions, and my dog allowed me to draw cuter and funnier comics. I called this series Silly Sully. I’d love to publish it as a book some day, so feel free to follow our adventures if you’re interested on Webtoon!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com | forsakenstar.com
#1 He Really Helps Me A Lot
#2 I’m Not Allowed To Forget Things
#3
#4 He’s Super Expressive
#5 He’s Intelligent (And Modest?)
#6 He’s Not Super Brave (Me Neither)
#7
#8 He’s My Best Company
#9 He Doesn’t Like It When I Phone (That’s Fine, Me Neither)
#10 He Loves To Smell Plants And Flowers
#11 He Just Got 2
#12
#13 He Has White Hair
#14 He’s Super Empathetic
#15
#16 He Has A Lot Of B**t Fluff
#17
#18 He Loves Balls And His Friends Too
#19 He Likes To Stretch
#20
#21 His Farts Are Awfully Smelly
#22
#23 He Doesn’t Mind The Rain
#24
#25
Follow Us