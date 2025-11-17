My 25 Funny Comics About My Life With A Dog

by

Meet Sully, my best friend. He’s a 2-year-old border collie and came in my life in a very complicated time. I am a neurodivergent queer guy with mental illness, and he directly became my life-saving best friend. He helped me do tons of things I struggled with, like getting up, going out, gave me a routine and reason to wake up in the morning. He doesn’t judge, he’s just here for me, and I never doubt his honesty.

I draw a lot of comics inspired by the world around me and my dark emotions, and my dog allowed me to draw cuter and funnier comics. I called this series Silly Sully. I’d love to publish it as a book some day, so feel free to follow our adventures if you’re interested on Webtoon

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com | forsakenstar.com

#1 He Really Helps Me A Lot

#2 I’m Not Allowed To Forget Things

#3

#4 He’s Super Expressive

#5 He’s Intelligent (And Modest?)

#6 He’s Not Super Brave (Me Neither)

#7

#8 He’s My Best Company

#9 He Doesn’t Like It When I Phone (That’s Fine, Me Neither)

#10 He Loves To Smell Plants And Flowers

#11 He Just Got 2

#12

#13 He Has White Hair

#14 He’s Super Empathetic

#15

#16 He Has A Lot Of B**t Fluff

#17

#18 He Loves Balls And His Friends Too

#19 He Likes To Stretch

#20

#21 His Farts Are Awfully Smelly

#22

#23 He Doesn’t Mind The Rain

#24

#25

Patrick Penrose
