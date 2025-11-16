I Make Silly Comics About Everyday Life That People Can Relate To (30 Pics)

by

Life can be tough, and I have certainly never felt like the lucky one. Despite my doubts about the awesomeness of life, I have found a way to infuse joy into this boring existence: I draw comics and share them with others. With comics, even a breakup can become a joke, and a lost job can be a source of laughter. Since life already sucks, why not create a world that makes everyone laugh and allows them to escape this f**king world? Welcome to @miss.w.diary comic world.

The birth of Miss.W began with my postgraduate graduation design. During my postgraduate studies, I failed and achieved low marks. I also faced pressure from finding jobs, depression due to a terrible relationship, and the torture of the COVID lockdown. At that time, I was living in the dark. When my friend said he likes this world, I responded with a resounding “F**k this world!” This attitude inspired me to create my comic book “Escape this F**king World” (graduation design).

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1 Food For Thought

#2 How To Stay Warm On Winter Friday Night

#3 Why Do You Feel Sad?

#4 When You Feel These… Be Careful, A Period Is Coming!

#5 Period Pain Is Killing Me But I Am In The Office

#6 Don’t Let Me Do Phone Calls Please!

#7 It’s Hard To Be Confident About My Second Language

#8 Which Button Do You Press? I Need Help!

#9 Don’t Sit In A Weird Position For A Long Time… That’s A Painful Process

#10 So, What I Can Cook With Leftover Baby Spinach?

#11 I Want To Say, “No, There’s Another Person Sitting Here, You Just Can’t See Them”

#12 I Thought Coffee Will Help Me To Wake Up… But…

#13 I Don’t Know What To Say But…

#14 Say What?!

#15 Windy Days Be Like

#16 Food Gives You Energy… But Don’t Eat Too Much

#17 Hmmmm Boxing Day?

#18 What Meditation Helped Me With? Hmmm, I Know What I Can Eat For Dinner Now!

#19 Why…? I Want More Holiday!

#20 Don’t Run Away!

#21 Is My Christmas Wish That Hard?

#22 Life Of Crow

#23 First Working Day After A Long Holiday

#24 Such A Waste Of Money, Bought A Lot Sh*t, But Not The Thing I Need!

#25 After Exploring This World, I Do Feel Better

#26 Don’t Overeat

#27 Ah Netflix, Give Me Something New Please

#28 How To Bake Viennese Biscuits

#29 When I Do Yoga Without Tying My Hair Up

#30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
