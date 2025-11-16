I Make Silly Comics About Everyday Life That People Can Relate To (30 Pics)

Life can be tough, and I have certainly never felt like the lucky one. Despite my doubts about the awesomeness of life, I have found a way to infuse joy into this boring existence: I draw comics and share them with others. With comics, even a breakup can become a joke, and a lost job can be a source of laughter. Since life already sucks, why not create a world that makes everyone laugh and allows them to escape this f**king world? Welcome to @miss.w.diary comic world.
The birth of Miss.W began with my postgraduate graduation design. During my postgraduate studies, I failed and achieved low marks. I also faced pressure from finding jobs, depression due to a terrible relationship, and the torture of the COVID lockdown. At that time, I was living in the dark. When my friend said he likes this world, I responded with a resounding “F**k this world!” This attitude inspired me to create my comic book “Escape this F**king World” (graduation design).
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com
#1 Food For Thought
#2 How To Stay Warm On Winter Friday Night
#3 Why Do You Feel Sad?
#4 When You Feel These… Be Careful, A Period Is Coming!
#5 Period Pain Is Killing Me But I Am In The Office
#6 Don’t Let Me Do Phone Calls Please!
#7 It’s Hard To Be Confident About My Second Language
#8 Which Button Do You Press? I Need Help!
#9 Don’t Sit In A Weird Position For A Long Time… That’s A Painful Process
#10 So, What I Can Cook With Leftover Baby Spinach?
#11 I Want To Say, “No, There’s Another Person Sitting Here, You Just Can’t See Them”
#12 I Thought Coffee Will Help Me To Wake Up… But…
#13 I Don’t Know What To Say But…
#14 Say What?!
#15 Windy Days Be Like
#16 Food Gives You Energy… But Don’t Eat Too Much
#17 Hmmmm Boxing Day?
#18 What Meditation Helped Me With? Hmmm, I Know What I Can Eat For Dinner Now!
#19 Why…? I Want More Holiday!
#20 Don’t Run Away!
#21 Is My Christmas Wish That Hard?
#22 Life Of Crow
#23 First Working Day After A Long Holiday
#24 Such A Waste Of Money, Bought A Lot Sh*t, But Not The Thing I Need!
#25 After Exploring This World, I Do Feel Better
#26 Don’t Overeat
#27 Ah Netflix, Give Me Something New Please
#28 How To Bake Viennese Biscuits
#29 When I Do Yoga Without Tying My Hair Up
#30
