20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

by

Steve Ogden is a writer and illustrator who splits his time between creative work and life in Maryland’s countryside, where he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family. His background in game development and storytelling often shines through in the way he approaches his art, giving his work a playful and thoughtful tone.

He also creates a comic series featuring a cheerful little girl and her tiny “fire-breathing dragon” who insists he’s anything but adorable. Their adventures are filled with witty conversations and playful misunderstandings.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of these wonderfully funny comics we’ve chosen for you today.

More info: steveogden.com | Facebook

#1

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

#2

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#3

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#4

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#5

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#6

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#7

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#8

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#9

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#10

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#11

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#12

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#13

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#14

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#15

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#16

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#17

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#18

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#19

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

#20

20 Wholesome Comics About A Girl And Her “Not-So-Adorable” Fire-Breathing Dragon By Steve Ogden

Image source: steveogdenart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Capture Everyday Lives Of Miniature People
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Rude And Lazy ‘Karen’ Gets Fired After She Goes After The Wrong Person And All Her Trash-Talking Gets Exposed To Their Boss
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Illustrator Hilariously Sums Up The True Struggles Of Adult Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
preacher
How to Stream the Preacher Premiere
3 min read
May, 17, 2016
Ryan Eggold: From Teen Drama to Medical Drama
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2023
23 Stunning Polaroid Collages By This Artist Look Like Lost Fragments Of Memory
3 min read
May, 12, 2026