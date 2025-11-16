People Are Cracking Up At These 50 Funny Christmas Cards Folks Created To Congratulate Their Friends And Family

Christmas trees are not the only things that are selling out like hotcakes. Funny Christmas cards are flying off the shelves one after another, making it increasingly hard to find a funny Christmas card at the shop nowadays. Most of them are generic, with the same lame joke and photo stitched on the cover. However, there are a lot of elements that make a fun Christmas card really stand out. And luckily, with holiday cards, there is plenty of room for creativity. Yet, if you want to obtain a truly special Christmas card, you might have to make one yourself.
While there is a really thin line between funny and cringy cards, a little cringe ain’t never hurt nobody, especially during the holiday season. Taking funny Christmas card photos really is the way to go if you want to craft a unique holiday card. A Christmas card is only as good as its cover image, thus it must combine comedy with holiday vibes. If the vibes are off, you won’t feel that Christmas spirit. Funny costumes and hilarious poses are present in many goofy Christmas cards. The more goofy and funny it is, the higher chance it has of becoming one of the funniest Christmas cards you have crafted yourself.
So ready your camera and gather the family, and create a Christmas card that will shatter everyone’s expectations. Someday, it will feel nostalgic to find some fun Christmas cards and remember the days they were taken. Nothing beats that feeling. So if you are out of ideas and are looking for some funny Christmas card ideas to “borrow,” look no further. The list below might provide you with some funny Christmas card photo ideas that you are lacking. If a Christmas card photo pushed a smile out of you, be sure to upvote it. But if you already took a familiar photo, comment down below how your friends and family reacted!
#1 This Year’s Christmas Card
Image source: mattsidesinger
#2 The Happiest Christmas Card
Image source: tcbro
#3 When Dad’s In Charge Of The Family Christmas Card
Image source: tdastru
#4 Christmas Wishes
Image source: HaikuMadeMeDoIt
#5 He Lost An Arm. She Had A Double Mastectomy. This Is Their Christmas Card
Image source: mikelem
#6 Me And My Cat’s Christmas Card Was Deemed “Sacrilegious” By A Few People. What Do You Think?
Image source: tamagothecat
#7 I Work At A Photography Store In Norway. This Was Our Christmas Card This Year
Image source: TheTigon
#8 Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman
Image source: moneyballbingo
#9 Wife Called To Let Me Know That She Took The Perfect Christmas Card Photo
Image source: kielby
#10 This Years Christmas Card With The Roommates Turned Out Better Than The Expected
Image source: desperato
#11 My Girlfriend Celebrates Hanukkah. I Celebrate Christmas. Here Is Our Holiday Card
Image source: byfuryattheheart
#12 Every Year I Illustrate My Sister’s Family’s Christmas Card In The Style Of Norman Rockwell. Here’s This Years!
Image source: Mr_Sir_Blirmpington
#13 Our Parents Got Divorced, Re-Married, And Divorced Again. So During The Holiday Season This Is The Best My Sister And Me Could Do
Image source: robot_dandelion
#14 Grandpa Eugene Had Professional Pictures Taken Of Himself For His Christmas Cards
Image source: GallowBoob
#15 My Friend Got A Christmas Card From His Nephew… He Decided To Copy It And Send It Back
Image source: shootermcfahey
#16 My Single Sister’s Very Single Christmas Cards
Image source: macbubs
#17 Making My Own Christmas Cards This Year. Nailed It
Image source: pootyparty
#18 My Friend’s Christmas Card
Image source: kcm1984
#19 Our Christmas Card This Year
Image source: olives4me
#20 When I Was 7, My Mom Had Us Take Christmas Card Pictures
My sisters wouldn’t stop fighting, so I did what older brothers do best.
Image source: LastNameRusk
#21 My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year
An interview with the creator of this Christmas card can be found in the article.
Image source: wayofcain
#22 Got This Christmas Card From My Neighbor
Image source: ninjas_in_my_pants
#23 This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card
Image source: malsies
#24 I Took The Best Outtakes Of My Daughter From Our Holiday Card And Edited Them Together
Image source: johnnyroboto
#25 My Mormon Co-Worker Finds It Funny When People Ask If He Has Multiple Wives (He Doesn’t). For His Christmas Card, He Decided To Commit To The Bit To Freak People Out
Image source: CaptainOutstanding
#26 My Friend Greg (Gerg) Thought He Was Sending Us Holiday Cheer. Instead, We Received Nightmares
Image source: captainfatigue
#27 That Girl
Image source: cantseawright
#28 It’s Never Not Fun
Image source: kuselsbigstore
#29 Roommates And I Took In A New Housemate Who Is Less Than Thrilled To Be In Our Christmas Card Photo
Image source: luckyliko25
#30 Year Two Of Owning My Singleness. Happy Holidays!
Image source: PWojacks
#31 My 2019 Holiday Card!
Image source: asyouwissssh
#32 Every Year I Send Out A Holiday Card To All My Conservative Relatives. I Think I Have A Winner This Year
Image source: pilotoftheroflcopter
#33 I Decided To Make My Own Cards To Show Off How Awesome My Life Is Going Right Now!
I keep getting holiday cards from my friends of them with their husbands or new babies. I decided to make my own cards to show off how awesome my life is going right now!
Image source: real_yarrr_shug
#34 My Roommate And I Sent Out Our New Holiday Card. My Dad Thinks I Am Gay Now
Image source: mdip0215
#35 Yeah.. That’s How Today Went
Image source: chefpaulknyc
#36 My Grandpa Stepped Up His Game With The Christmas Card Photo This Year
Image source: lolmycat
#37 Created Our Christmas Cards Last Night
Image source: partyguyparties
#38 Mom Wanted A Picture Of The Dog For Our Christmas Card. Nailed It?
Image source: anthonygrimes
#39 My Favorite Picture From A Friends Christmas Card
Image source: daveaspen
#40 My Dog Asked Me To Make A Holiday Card He Could Email To The Ladies
Image source: idointernet
#41 My Christmas Card This Year
Image source: dev27
#42 My Husband And I Create Christmas Cards With Our Cat Every Year. This Is The One For 2018
Image source: gynasaurus
#43 Each Year I Try To Capture The Essence Of Raising Two Boys In Our Christmas Cards… Here They Are
Image source: kakalacky_guy
#44 Love To Start The Holiday Season With The Greatest Christmas Card Photo Ever Taken. All The “Joy” Of The Season In One Snap
Image source: RealMichaelKay
#45 Best Christmas Card
Image source: wgpubs
#46 My Friend’s Family Christmas Card
Image source: Imjusttryingtothink
#47 Did Our Christmas Card In 10 Minutes At JCPenney
Image source: racell0
#48 My Forever Alone Christmas Card
Image source: Khadejeh
#49 Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents
Image source: kippwinger
#50 Mis-Addressed Christmas Card. Best One Of The Year. Thank You Anonymous
Image source: hankinaround
#51 Christmas Cards Picture Is Ready
#52 The Christmas Card Turned Out Better Than Expected
Follow Us