30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

by

Kids’ playgrounds are supposed to be a hub for a child’s imagination, so the designs must yield to creativity. While Danish brands such as LEGO and MONSTRUM are superstars with innovative playset creations, some jungle gym designers just seem to miss the mark.

Below is a compilation of playground design fails that are far from friendly. Who knew that once wholesome characters like Frosty, the Snowman or Spiderman could become so inappropriate with just a few bad design placements. Yes, some of these backyard playgrounds are so disturbing you will wonder how the designer or parents missed it. Scroll down below to see photos of hilariously shady playground equipment that are definitely not age-appropriate, but are sure to give you a good laugh. Don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 No Comments

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

#2 All Aboard Thomas The Existential Angst Engine

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: c0253484

#3 Really? For Kids To Play?

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: FaustoYoshihara

#4 Uhhh… You Alright There, Pikachu?

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: FoshyTakashi

#5 Just A Regular Russian Playground, Nothing To See Here

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: aquachist

#6 My Friend Is In South Korea And She Saw This In A Playground

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: imgur.com

#7 Ouch

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: JannikZ1

#8 But Why

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

#9 Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

#10 This Mickey Mouse At A Local Play Park

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: YungThotDestroyer

#11 Not Exactly The Right Place For A Playground

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: 1Voice1Life

#12 Spiderman Bounce House

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: __jonAtan

#13 Well That’s A Penis…

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: HelloYesThisIsSatan

#14 If You’re A 10 Foot Child And Want To Learn Braille Do I Have The Playground For You!

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: MrCrash2U

#15 This Awful Slide Placement

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: unknown456

#16 This Terrifying Playground For Children

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: tzvibish

#17 So I Took My Son To A Playground In Poland…

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: KittenMurder

#18 Come And Play, Children

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: MitchFitch

#19 This Spiderman Children’s Ride Has A Visible Panty Line

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: butterstubble

#20 Morg And Lisu

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

#21 Make Fun Safe

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: tyhorner

#22 Spotted At A Local Park On The Play Structure. Teaching Kids About The Planets… That Revolve Around The Earth…?

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: sonicSkis

#23 This Useless Playground Tic-Tac-Toe Board

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: SWGlassPit

#24 Guess Donald Duck Really Likes Kids

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: snipnap

#25 This Monstrosity

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: m1l4droid

#26 Uhh… Spongebob?

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: Cowsareinme

#27 At The Playground

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: icebergiman

#28 This Playground Of A Private Kindergarten In Omsk, Russia

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: Suppaxo

#29 Kids Playground In Ukraine

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: agent_sam

#30 I’m Just Gonna Leave This Here

30 Hilariously Inappropriate Playground Design Fails That Are Hard To Believe Were Approved

Image source: Dynamics_GD

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Gossip Girl 3.09 “They Shoot Humphreys, Don’t They?” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2009
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Latest News and Updates
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2023
Meet The Cast Of “Surface”
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2022
Sopranos
Does The Sopranos Pilot Hold Up Over 20 Years Later?
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2022
Steampunk Sculptures That I Create From Trash
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
20 Breathtaking Photos Of Winter Landscapes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.