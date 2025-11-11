20 Kids Who Are Totally Winning at the Game Of Hide And Seek

by

The children on this list are true hide-and-seek champions. They are quick as the wind and as silent as shadows, capable of fiding hiding places in plain sight. Or at least that’s what these funny kids seem to think.

If you ever played this kids’ game in your early childhood, you were probably no better than these hide-and-seek masters. Until around 7 years of age, most children are not yet sufficiently cognitively developed to be able to take another individual’s perspective into consideration. Therefore, when they close or block their eyes, their logical reasoning is telling them they’re pretty much invisible.

Although they might be narcissistic egomaniacs, these cute kids are still pretty darned adorable, which is why we still love to play hide-and-seek with them. Scroll down below to check the champions of hiding in our funny photo compilation!

