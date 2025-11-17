40 Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Sum Up What Being Childfree Is Like

Fifty years ago, things were different, people would get married and have children in their twenties, buy a house and seemingly have their life figured out. But times have changed. Today, with an overcrowded planet and a focus on careers, many people in the West choose not to have children or they delay starting a family. More than 1 in 5 US adults don’t want kids.

If your phone’s photo collection is brimming with images of puppies and cats rather than snapshots of little humans, this post will likely strike a chord with you. The subreddit ‘Child-Free Memes‘ and the Instagram page ‘Child Free Memes‘ are all about the pleasures of a life untouched by diapers and tantrums.

So kick back, grab yourself a cup of coffee, and enjoy our new curated selection from these pages. As Samantha from ‘Sex and the City’ once said, this place is for double cappuccinos, not for double strollers.

#1 Thanos Was Right?

Image source: reddit.com

#2

Image source: TheRachelFisher

#3

Image source: childfreememes

#4

Image source: ulxma

#5 Shocker, But It Has To Be Said

Image source: SpaceMyopia

#6 Anytime They Ask

Image source: Affectionate-Age-597

#7

Image source: childfreememes

#8

Image source: childfreememes

#9 Italy vs. The Wiggles

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Democracy

Image source: reddit.com

#11

Image source: childfreememes

#12

Image source: childfreememes

#13

Image source: emotionalsupportmeme

#14 They Are Irritating

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Atleast 3 Money

Image source: grrlindz

#16 Hehe

Image source: thechildfreelife

#17 So Good

Image source: grrlindz

#18 Turn Abouts Fair Play

Image source: Headphone_Jill

#19

Image source: childfreememes

#20 Accurate

Image source: thechildfreelife

#21

Image source: childfreememes

#22 Yeet!

Image source: iwasborntoodeep

#23 Good One

Image source: memes4yourma

#24

Image source: childfreememes

#25

Image source: childfreememes

#26

Image source: childfreememes

#27

Image source: childfreememes

#28

Image source: capricecrane

#29

Image source: childfreememes

#30

Image source: childfreememes

#31

Image source: thechildfreelife

#32 One Of My Favourites

Image source: skiezer

#33 It’s That Simple

Image source: devBowman

#34 Oh God

Image source: hellolanemoore

#35 Witty Title Here =)

Image source: Eden_Eats

#36 That’s Just Volume 1

Image source: nokidsforme

#37 Accurate

Image source: Affectionate-Age-597

#38

Image source: childfreememes

#39

Image source: childfreememes

#40

Image source: childfreememes

