109 Feline Employees Who Deserve A Raise For Being This Cute (New Pics)

People think that being a cat is all about lazily lounging around the house all day, eating treats, and meowing at delivery people. But we, as owners, like to imagine that our pets are just like us: with thoughts, dreams, and even… jobs? It’s interesting to imagine what profession your pet would choose if given the chance, but some owners already know.
Cats can be much more than just emotional support animals. We’ve found that out when we visited the “Cats With Jobs” subreddit where folks share their felines doing all sorts of work. Some of the kitties work in security, some are really good with the tools, and others even become personal trainers. So, scroll down and see how adorable these professional kitties look, even if they can’t read the job description.
More info: Reddit
#1 Soldier
Image source: flag9801
#2 Actor. Oscar Worthy Actor
Image source: aoi_ringo
#3 Take Cat To Vet / Vet Is Also Cat
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Purrfessional First Responder
Image source: ContemplativePebble
#5 Opthalmic Nurse
Image source: aoi_ringo
#6 Bodyguard
Image source: FIGHTERPOWER
#7 The Babysitter
Image source: UnderTheSunsh1ne
#8 Black Cats Waiting To Audition For A Horror Film In 1961
Image source: mr_dhruv__dhruvhub
#9 Voice Actor
Image source: chl_ca29
#10 Not Sure If My Plumber Is Qualified 🔧
Image source: buddhasquirrel
#11 A Professional Garden
Image source: AIDoctor1000101
#12 Construction Worker
Image source: UmpaLumpa91
#13 Tenor
Image source: Nexus82
#14 IT Support Arrived
Image source: Ok_Form_6443
#15 MFA Of The Republic Of Lithuania Has A New Official Cat! 🇱🇹🇪🇺
Image source: Matas_-
#16 Larry Now PM Of Italy
Image source: Lost-Droids
#17 Fruit Stall Seller
Image source: flag9801
#18 Healer. Caregiver
Image source: aoi_ringo
#19 Bathroom Attendant
Image source: 1universeonourfeet
#20 Therapist
Image source: smichan432
#21 Doc’s Little Helper🥹
Image source: Peter55667
#22 Quality Assurance
Image source: Bender_on_Bum
#23 Produce Manager
Image source: thesemanicgulls
#24 My Cat Operates An Excavator
Image source: Solid_State140
#25 Furio The Personal Trainer
Image source: Kind-Tangelo5754
#26 Railway Checker Assistant
Image source: flag9801
#27 Singer
Image source: curlsmadeofchocolate
#28 Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!
Image source: Bluejay1889
#29 HVAC Technician
Image source: sexwithpenguins
#30 Librarian
Image source: AltaredFox
#31 Oreo
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Cushion Impersonator Working Really Hard
Image source: 1universeonourfeet
#33 The Barista Will Prepare Your Latte Now
Image source: be-nice-to-bugs
#34 I’m A Lawyer And I Recently Hired A Purr-Alegal. She Keeps Sleeping On The Job 😡
Image source: persimmonsareawesome
#35 Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s
Image source: JimatJimat
#36 Mousemat Warmer
Image source: J2en
#37 Table Server Tired After Serving The Table
Image source: flag9801
#38 Cabinetry Apprentice
Image source: danmargo
#39 I Hired Him To Assemble My Furniture, But I Don’t Think He Really Knows How To Do It
Image source: sommergym
#40 Store Supervisor
Image source: prasoonk4092
#41 TV Repairman Circa 1950s
Image source: SYFKID2693
#42 New Sheriff In Town
Image source: FrancoisKBones
#43 Food Truck Owner
Image source: ishankr800
#44 Hired A Professional Clockmaker But I’m Not Sure He Can Help
Image source: CatDwightMose
#45 Gift Wrapping Assistant
Image source: Cartographer_Hopeful
#46 A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director
The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.
The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.
Image source: mlltIsDeadInside
#47 He’s Definitely About To Fix It
Image source: Curiousgirlxd
#48 Calico Shoe Salesman
Image source: oriMagazine
#49 Medicat Director
Image source: MMachy
#50 Some Snaps Of The Shop Managers
Image source: Local-Employment-262
#51 Genie
Image source: Sharp_Energy_4326
#52 Spy
Image source: flag9801
#53 Thought Meownitor
Image source: AIDoctor1000101
#54 A Professional Rug
Image source: Jealous-Stable-7095
#55 IT Technician Cat
Image source: Keratel
#56 Actor. Hollywood Extra
Image source: aoi_ringo
#57 Professional Napper
Image source: reddit.com
#58 Witch Cat
Image source: helo_2012
#59 A Very Important Train Ticket
Image source: WanderlingInker
#60 Molly Has Started A New Religion And Recruited Her First Follower
Image source: Pandelurion
#61 Bartender Kitty
Image source: insecticae
#62 Professional Mouser
Image source: zombiegauze
#63 Shopping Cat
Image source: ashokchopra342
#64 Guard Of A Mosque
Image source: HajraTuran
#65 Kitchen Quality Control
Image source: Patient-Fly9676
#66 Concierge At The London Hotel
This distinguished gentlecat carries his duties at The rookery in London UK. He was very dignified and graced me with his attention only on our last day there and I’m forever grateful. Would not respond to pspsps silly business.
Image source: International_Week60
#67 Park Guardians
Image source: ishankr800
#68 Little Peacemaker On Duty
Image source: Responsible_Milk_164
#69 Cubes The Dj Protecting His Records
Image source: soft_core666
#70 Istanbul Cat Metro Assistance. Means “No Entry!”
Image source: Bluejay1889
#71 Tour Guide
Image source: prasoonk4092
#72 He Is In Charge Of Monitoring The Surveillance Camera
Image source: sommergym
#73 The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead
Image source: redafvir
#74 I Told Him My Computer Has A Virus And, Judging By His Face, I Think It’s More Serious Than I Imagined
Image source: sommergym
#75 Art Seller In A Convention
Image source: thefellowship1130
#76 Purr-Fessional Executive
Image source: ole_snappy
#77 Professional Logo Maker
Image source: Sensitive_Tadpole_49
#78 Therapist. Heather Works Overtime Daily As Her Employer Has Crohn’s Disease
Image source: wheresthebigcarrot
#79 Fountain Inspector
Image source: booksandcgs
#80 Convenience Store Owner
Image source: Scarlett-Cat
#81 Drawer Won’t Shut. He Has No Tools But I Trust Him Fully
Image source: Layceemay22
#82 Art History Teacher
Image source: hbonnavaud
#83 Windshield Installer
Image source: jacksoncreekdog
#84 Book Cover Model
Image source: PlasticEntrance6390
#85 Overnight Security
Image source: _psylosin_
#86 Maytag Repairman
Image source: CrouchingGinger
#87 Bike Mekanik
Image source: ilokestof
#88 Hostess For Our Breakfast Place
Image source: Low-Bit-2478
#89 Farm Manager
Image source: ishankr800
#90 Exam Supervisor
Image source: Inevitable_Guitar704
#91 Guard Duty On The Pet Food Aisle
Image source: HydraVea
#92 He Is Sleeping On The Job
Image source: hewl0
#93 İstanbul Cat As Apartment Security. Asking Ids! No Trespassing! (Unless You Pet Her)
Image source: Bluejay1889
#94 Gift Wrapper
Image source: Darling_Equivalent
#95 Best Woodworking Assistant
Image source: terror_bunny
#96 Laundry Room Inspector
Image source: Johnlockcabbit
#97 Security Cat He Definitely Looks Like He Wants To Quit
Image source: Curiousgirlxd
#98 Finished Stacking All That Drywall While The Lazy Human Sleeps
Image source: YOU_DONT_EVEN_KNO
#99 Towel Warmer
Image source: barbiesfrozenelbow
#100 Barista Kitten
Image source: PopImpressive3839
#101 Paw Reader Open For Business
Image source: CraterT
#102 Meet Amber, Our Digital Archival Specialist
Image source: jgould1981
#103 Home Office Supervisor
Image source: GRMAx1000
#104 Guardian Of Weighing Machines
Image source: hewl0
#105 Hiker Cat?
Image source: Shoddy-Client-6470
#106 Senior Network Monitoring Officer 🐱📡
Image source: DisastrousBullz
#107 Thank You For Choosing Handycat Llc For All Your Repair Needs!
Image source: hiimaunicorn
#108 Meal Planning Helper
Image source: QuebecCougar
#109 Guitar Repairman (Angry)
Image source: CoffeeAhora78
Follow Us