109 Feline Employees Who Deserve A Raise For Being This Cute (New Pics)

by

People think that being a cat is all about lazily lounging around the house all day, eating treats, and meowing at delivery people. But we, as owners, like to imagine that our pets are just like us: with thoughts, dreams, and even… jobs? It’s interesting to imagine what profession your pet would choose if given the chance, but some owners already know.

Cats can be much more than just emotional support animals. We’ve found that out when we visited the “Cats With Jobs” subreddit where folks share their felines doing all sorts of work. Some of the kitties work in security, some are really good with the tools, and others even become personal trainers. So, scroll down and see how adorable these professional kitties look, even if they can’t read the job description.

More info: Reddit

#1 Soldier

Image source: flag9801

#2 Actor. Oscar Worthy Actor

Image source: aoi_ringo

#3 Take Cat To Vet / Vet Is Also Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Purrfessional First Responder

Image source: ContemplativePebble

#5 Opthalmic Nurse

Image source: aoi_ringo

#6 Bodyguard

Image source: FIGHTERPOWER

#7 The Babysitter

Image source: UnderTheSunsh1ne

#8 Black Cats Waiting To Audition For A Horror Film In 1961

Image source: mr_dhruv__dhruvhub

#9 Voice Actor

Image source: chl_ca29

#10 Not Sure If My Plumber Is Qualified 🔧

Image source: buddhasquirrel

#11 A Professional Garden

Image source: AIDoctor1000101

#12 Construction Worker

Image source: UmpaLumpa91

#13 Tenor

Image source: Nexus82

#14 IT Support Arrived

Image source: Ok_Form_6443

#15 MFA Of The Republic Of Lithuania Has A New Official Cat! 🇱🇹🇪🇺

Image source: Matas_-

#16 Larry Now PM Of Italy

Image source: Lost-Droids

#17 Fruit Stall Seller

Image source: flag9801

#18 Healer. Caregiver

Image source: aoi_ringo

#19 Bathroom Attendant

Image source: 1universeonourfeet

#20 Therapist

Image source: smichan432

#21 Doc’s Little Helper🥹

Image source: Peter55667

#22 Quality Assurance

Image source: Bender_on_Bum

#23 Produce Manager

Image source: thesemanicgulls

#24 My Cat Operates An Excavator

Image source: Solid_State140

#25 Furio The Personal Trainer

Image source: Kind-Tangelo5754

#26 Railway Checker Assistant

Image source: flag9801

#27 Singer

Image source: curlsmadeofchocolate

#28 Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!

Image source: Bluejay1889

#29 HVAC Technician

Image source: sexwithpenguins

#30 Librarian

Image source: AltaredFox

#31 Oreo

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Cushion Impersonator Working Really Hard

Image source: 1universeonourfeet

#33 The Barista Will Prepare Your Latte Now

Image source: be-nice-to-bugs

#34 I’m A Lawyer And I Recently Hired A Purr-Alegal. She Keeps Sleeping On The Job 😡

Image source: persimmonsareawesome

#35 Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s

Image source: JimatJimat

#36 Mousemat Warmer

Image source: J2en

#37 Table Server Tired After Serving The Table

Image source: flag9801

#38 Cabinetry Apprentice

Image source: danmargo

#39 I Hired Him To Assemble My Furniture, But I Don’t Think He Really Knows How To Do It

Image source: sommergym

#40 Store Supervisor

Image source: prasoonk4092

#41 TV Repairman Circa 1950s

Image source: SYFKID2693

#42 New Sheriff In Town

Image source: FrancoisKBones

#43 Food Truck Owner

Image source: ishankr800

#44 Hired A Professional Clockmaker But I’m Not Sure He Can Help

Image source: CatDwightMose

#45 Gift Wrapping Assistant

Image source: Cartographer_Hopeful

#46 A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director

The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.

The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.

Image source: mlltIsDeadInside

#47 He’s Definitely About To Fix It

Image source: Curiousgirlxd

#48 Calico Shoe Salesman

Image source: oriMagazine

#49 Medicat Director

Image source: MMachy

#50 Some Snaps Of The Shop Managers

Image source: Local-Employment-262

#51 Genie

Image source: Sharp_Energy_4326

#52 Spy

Image source: flag9801

#53 Thought Meownitor

Image source: AIDoctor1000101

#54 A Professional Rug

Image source: Jealous-Stable-7095

#55 IT Technician Cat

Image source: Keratel

#56 Actor. Hollywood Extra

Image source: aoi_ringo

#57 Professional Napper

Image source: reddit.com

#58 Witch Cat

Image source: helo_2012

#59 A Very Important Train Ticket

Image source: WanderlingInker

#60 Molly Has Started A New Religion And Recruited Her First Follower

Image source: Pandelurion

#61 Bartender Kitty

Image source: insecticae

#62 Professional Mouser

Image source: zombiegauze

#63 Shopping Cat

Image source: ashokchopra342

#64 Guard Of A Mosque

Image source: HajraTuran

#65 Kitchen Quality Control

Image source: Patient-Fly9676

#66 Concierge At The London Hotel

This distinguished gentlecat carries his duties at The rookery in London UK. He was very dignified and graced me with his attention only on our last day there and I’m forever grateful. Would not respond to pspsps silly business.

Image source: International_Week60

#67 Park Guardians

Image source: ishankr800

#68 Little Peacemaker On Duty

Image source: Responsible_Milk_164

#69 Cubes The Dj Protecting His Records

Image source: soft_core666

#70 Istanbul Cat Metro Assistance. Means “No Entry!”

Image source: Bluejay1889

#71 Tour Guide

Image source: prasoonk4092

#72 He Is In Charge Of Monitoring The Surveillance Camera

Image source: sommergym

#73 The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead

Image source: redafvir

#74 I Told Him My Computer Has A Virus And, Judging By His Face, I Think It’s More Serious Than I Imagined

Image source: sommergym

#75 Art Seller In A Convention

Image source: thefellowship1130

#76 Purr-Fessional Executive

Image source: ole_snappy

#77 Professional Logo Maker

Image source: Sensitive_Tadpole_49

#78 Therapist. Heather Works Overtime Daily As Her Employer Has Crohn’s Disease

Image source: wheresthebigcarrot

#79 Fountain Inspector

Image source: booksandcgs

#80 Convenience Store Owner

Image source: Scarlett-Cat

#81 Drawer Won’t Shut. He Has No Tools But I Trust Him Fully

Image source: Layceemay22

#82 Art History Teacher

Image source: hbonnavaud

#83 Windshield Installer

Image source: jacksoncreekdog

#84 Book Cover Model

Image source: PlasticEntrance6390

#85 Overnight Security

Image source: _psylosin_

#86 Maytag Repairman

Image source: CrouchingGinger

#87 Bike Mekanik

Image source: ilokestof

#88 Hostess For Our Breakfast Place

Image source: Low-Bit-2478

#89 Farm Manager

Image source: ishankr800

#90 Exam Supervisor

Image source: Inevitable_Guitar704

#91 Guard Duty On The Pet Food Aisle

Image source: HydraVea

#92 He Is Sleeping On The Job

Image source: hewl0

#93 İstanbul Cat As Apartment Security. Asking Ids! No Trespassing! (Unless You Pet Her)

Image source: Bluejay1889

#94 Gift Wrapper

Image source: Darling_Equivalent

#95 Best Woodworking Assistant

Image source: terror_bunny

#96 Laundry Room Inspector

Image source: Johnlockcabbit

#97 Security Cat He Definitely Looks Like He Wants To Quit

Image source: Curiousgirlxd

#98 Finished Stacking All That Drywall While The Lazy Human Sleeps

Image source: YOU_DONT_EVEN_KNO

#99 Towel Warmer

Image source: barbiesfrozenelbow

#100 Barista Kitten

Image source: PopImpressive3839

#101 Paw Reader Open For Business

Image source: CraterT

#102 Meet Amber, Our Digital Archival Specialist

Image source: jgould1981

#103 Home Office Supervisor

Image source: GRMAx1000

#104 Guardian Of Weighing Machines

Image source: hewl0

#105 Hiker Cat?

Image source: Shoddy-Client-6470

#106 Senior Network Monitoring Officer 🐱📡

Image source: DisastrousBullz

#107 Thank You For Choosing Handycat Llc For All Your Repair Needs!

Image source: hiimaunicorn

#108 Meal Planning Helper

Image source: QuebecCougar

#109 Guitar Repairman (Angry)

Image source: CoffeeAhora78

