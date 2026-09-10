This Vet Clinic Shared 45 Photos Of Cats Having The Funniest Reactions During Appointments

Vet visits can bring out a very particular side of cats. Some freeze in complete disbelief, others immediately start plotting their escape, and a few seem perfectly content to accept the attention, as long as they’re sufficiently pampered.
The adorable patients in this list were photographed during visits to Firehouse Animal Health Centers, a veterinary group in Central Texas. The practice aims to make appointments less stressful by tailoring visits to individual pets and giving cats separate exam rooms, kennels, and treatment areas. Judging by the photos shared on Firehouse’s Instagram page, those visits also produce plenty of wonderfully expressive feline moments. From wide-eyed kittens taking in unfamiliar surroundings to seasoned patients serving the camera with deeply unimpressed stares, every cat seems to have its own strategy for getting through a checkup.
Scroll down to meet some of the memorable feline patients visiting these clinics, and upvote the ones you’d happily volunteer to hold during their next appointment.
More info: Instagram | firehouse.vet
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