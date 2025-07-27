61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Today is the international “Take your cat to the vet clinic” day! Unfortunately, silly cats don’t care about human days. What shall you do?

Start with doing mock medical procedures at home, to get the scaredy-cat used to being poked, prodded, and squeezed. Get the cat familiarized with the (preferably) solid carrier – let Admiral Wuss-Wuss sleep in it, leave in the living room, and make it a general part of life. Next comes car familiarization: take your cat on small rides, and gently increase their length so that Mittens gets used to it, as well as disassociating rides from veterinary clinic visits.

It’s also a good thing to take a towel or blanket that smells of home with you to the vet hospital. Use it to make the kitty calmer in the waiting room, in the procedure area, and even leave this bit of home if an overnight stay is required. Having a good rapport with the vet also helps – being less stressed, and having a caring doctor helps the cat, too! But for now, take a look at these miserably funny cats, who just couldn’t figure out the best hiding place avoiding a vet.

#1 Took My Cat To The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: kcufuoytoga

#2 Little Bob Desperately Hiding At The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Misaniovent

#3 Waiting For The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: kshey

#4 I Also Took My Cat To The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: MP-G

#5 Florence Was Not Pleased About Visiting The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: doghousedean

#6 Cat At The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#7 So My Cat Had Her First Vet Visit

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source:  irrelephantmemory

#8 My Cat At The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: CocoBeware

#9 My Wife Is A Vet. Her Patient Is A Bit Concerned

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: ekennedy51

#10 Rectal Thermometer Goes Wheerree!!!

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: JKM3

#11 My Cat Hates The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Ex_Digg_User

#12 Took Apart My Cat’s Crate At The Vet Because He Wouldn’t Come Out. Didn’t Work

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: YoBooMaFoo

#13 My Cat Was Afraid Of The Vet, So He Hid

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: QEDomelets

#14 Hiding From Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: FreddieIsTheDog

#15 Took My Cat To The Vet Today. This Was The Best Hiding Place He Could Find

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: jlhallett7

#16 Visiting The Vet.ninja Stealth Mode Activated.

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: LolaSan

#17 Nobody Likes Going To The Doctor

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: MartyFromNC

#18 Took Cats To The Vet. Took Hobbes Out Of His Carrier And He Instantly Ran Into Terra’s

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: FelixSalyr

#19 My Cat, Mastermind At Hiding From The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: JMaca

#20 My Cat Doesn’t Like The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Searingm1

#21 Harvey Went To The Vet. Harvey Is Not Pleased With Your Actions

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#22 Friend Works At A Vet Clinic, This Is Her Favorite Customer

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#23 My Cat Hates The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: SUTHbeats

#24 This Cat Trying To Find An Escape

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: findingtheweigh

#25 Luna Really Isn’t Sure About This Whole Vet Business

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: QueenFloppy

#26 Where Is Gobbolino ? Can’t Find Him.

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#27 It Took 10 Minutes To Get Him In The Kennel To Take Him To The Vet. Now we can’t get him out of it

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: queencat

#28 My Dad’s 20 Lb Cat Hiding From The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#29 My Cats Face When He Got To The Vets Office

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Operist

#30 So We Took Our Formerly Stray Cat To The Vet For The First Time Yesterday. She Did Not Like It

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: EliseMcg

#31 I Don’t Want To Go Out

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: nancy35leal

#32 This Cat Is Desperately Hiding At The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#33 The Vet Will Never Find Me In Here

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Beanflinger

#34 My Boyfriend’s Cat Hiding From The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: drwholover

#35 Took My Cat To The Vet Today. He Loved Every Minute Of It

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: saintpellegrino

#36 Not Pleased.. Not Pleased At All!..

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#37 Hilde Dealing With Being At The Vet The Best She Can

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Bamela Mac

#38 If The Vet Can’t See Me She Can’t Give Me A Shot, Right Mom?

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: samlsvgs

#39 My Cat Is Scared Of The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#40 This Cat Don’t Want To Be Reached

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Arya Elliott

#41 My Cat At The Vet, And The Veterinarian Just Walked In The Room

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#42 Ally In The Vet’s Sink

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#43 My Cat Had To Go To The Vet Today. Not So Happy Purrito

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Elealyana

#44 I Also Brought My Cats To The Vet. Both Of Them

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#45 The Vet Can’t Find Me Now!

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Phoebe Epstein

#46 Kirby After Leaving The Vet Today

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source: Union_of_Onion

#47 My Cat’s Hiding Spot At The Vet Today

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Image source:  beemer1122

#48 The Only Time He Likes His Pet Carrier, At The Vet!

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#49 Chandler Not Too Pleased To Be At The Vet

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#50 I Am Really Better Inside Here, Thank You Very Much.

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#51 Is It Safe Under This Towel?

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#52 He Can’t Find Me Here

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#53 After Eashing Ears

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#54 I’m Not Coming Out; She’s Not My Vet. (at Night Visit To Emergency Clinic.)

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#55 Loki Is Not Pleased.

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#56 Poor Obicat’s Da F**k Face

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#57 Carmel Likes These Visits! Pats On Da Head!

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#58 Kitty Saved From Street Abandon, Now She Is A Beautiful Cat.(after 2years)

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#59 Just Been To The Vets We Now Get The Vet To Come To Us

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

#60 Niko-san Is Ok, Until He Is In A Cage – Then He Meow Like A Banshee (ringtone Recorded)

61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

