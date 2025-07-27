61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet

Today is the international “Take your cat to the vet clinic” day! Unfortunately, silly cats don’t care about human days. What shall you do?
Start with doing mock medical procedures at home, to get the scaredy-cat used to being poked, prodded, and squeezed. Get the cat familiarized with the (preferably) solid carrier – let Admiral Wuss-Wuss sleep in it, leave in the living room, and make it a general part of life. Next comes car familiarization: take your cat on small rides, and gently increase their length so that Mittens gets used to it, as well as disassociating rides from veterinary clinic visits.
It’s also a good thing to take a towel or blanket that smells of home with you to the vet hospital. Use it to make the kitty calmer in the waiting room, in the procedure area, and even leave this bit of home if an overnight stay is required. Having a good rapport with the vet also helps – being less stressed, and having a caring doctor helps the cat, too! But for now, take a look at these miserably funny cats, who just couldn’t figure out the best hiding place avoiding a vet.
#1 Took My Cat To The Vet
Image source: kcufuoytoga
#2 Little Bob Desperately Hiding At The Vet
Image source: Misaniovent
#3 Waiting For The Vet
Image source: kshey
#4 I Also Took My Cat To The Vet
Image source: MP-G
#5 Florence Was Not Pleased About Visiting The Vet
Image source: doghousedean
#6 Cat At The Vet
Image source: imgur.com
#7 So My Cat Had Her First Vet Visit
Image source: irrelephantmemory
#8 My Cat At The Vet
Image source: CocoBeware
#9 My Wife Is A Vet. Her Patient Is A Bit Concerned
Image source: ekennedy51
#10 Rectal Thermometer Goes Wheerree!!!
Image source: JKM3
#11 My Cat Hates The Vet
Image source: Ex_Digg_User
#12 Took Apart My Cat’s Crate At The Vet Because He Wouldn’t Come Out. Didn’t Work
Image source: YoBooMaFoo
#13 My Cat Was Afraid Of The Vet, So He Hid
Image source: QEDomelets
#14 Hiding From Vet
Image source: FreddieIsTheDog
#15 Took My Cat To The Vet Today. This Was The Best Hiding Place He Could Find
Image source: jlhallett7
#16 Visiting The Vet.ninja Stealth Mode Activated.
Image source: LolaSan
#17 Nobody Likes Going To The Doctor
Image source: MartyFromNC
#18 Took Cats To The Vet. Took Hobbes Out Of His Carrier And He Instantly Ran Into Terra’s
Image source: FelixSalyr
#19 My Cat, Mastermind At Hiding From The Vet
Image source: JMaca
#20 My Cat Doesn’t Like The Vet
Image source: Searingm1
#21 Harvey Went To The Vet. Harvey Is Not Pleased With Your Actions
Image source: imgur.com
#22 Friend Works At A Vet Clinic, This Is Her Favorite Customer
Image source: imgur.com
#23 My Cat Hates The Vet
Image source: SUTHbeats
#24 This Cat Trying To Find An Escape
Image source: findingtheweigh
#25 Luna Really Isn’t Sure About This Whole Vet Business
Image source: QueenFloppy
#26 Where Is Gobbolino ? Can’t Find Him.
#27 It Took 10 Minutes To Get Him In The Kennel To Take Him To The Vet. Now we can’t get him out of it
Image source: queencat
#28 My Dad’s 20 Lb Cat Hiding From The Vet
Image source: imgur.com
#29 My Cats Face When He Got To The Vets Office
Image source: Operist
#30 So We Took Our Formerly Stray Cat To The Vet For The First Time Yesterday. She Did Not Like It
Image source: EliseMcg
#31 I Don’t Want To Go Out
Image source: nancy35leal
#32 This Cat Is Desperately Hiding At The Vet
Image source: imgur.com
#33 The Vet Will Never Find Me In Here
Image source: Beanflinger
#34 My Boyfriend’s Cat Hiding From The Vet
Image source: drwholover
#35 Took My Cat To The Vet Today. He Loved Every Minute Of It
Image source: saintpellegrino
#36 Not Pleased.. Not Pleased At All!..
#37 Hilde Dealing With Being At The Vet The Best She Can
Image source: Bamela Mac
#38 If The Vet Can’t See Me She Can’t Give Me A Shot, Right Mom?
Image source: samlsvgs
#39 My Cat Is Scared Of The Vet
Image source: imgur.com
#40 This Cat Don’t Want To Be Reached
Image source: Arya Elliott
#41 My Cat At The Vet, And The Veterinarian Just Walked In The Room
Image source: imgur.com
#42 Ally In The Vet’s Sink
Image source: imgur.com
#43 My Cat Had To Go To The Vet Today. Not So Happy Purrito
Image source: Elealyana
#44 I Also Brought My Cats To The Vet. Both Of Them
Image source: imgur.com
#45 The Vet Can’t Find Me Now!
Image source: Phoebe Epstein
#46 Kirby After Leaving The Vet Today
Image source: Union_of_Onion
#47 My Cat’s Hiding Spot At The Vet Today
Image source: beemer1122
#48 The Only Time He Likes His Pet Carrier, At The Vet!
#49 Chandler Not Too Pleased To Be At The Vet
#50 I Am Really Better Inside Here, Thank You Very Much.
#51 Is It Safe Under This Towel?
#52 He Can’t Find Me Here
#53 After Eashing Ears
#54 I’m Not Coming Out; She’s Not My Vet. (at Night Visit To Emergency Clinic.)
#55 Loki Is Not Pleased.
#56 Poor Obicat’s Da F**k Face
#57 Carmel Likes These Visits! Pats On Da Head!
#58 Kitty Saved From Street Abandon, Now She Is A Beautiful Cat.(after 2years)
#59 Just Been To The Vets We Now Get The Vet To Come To Us
#60 Niko-san Is Ok, Until He Is In A Cage – Then He Meow Like A Banshee (ringtone Recorded)
