Funny Cats Sleeping In Weirdest Positions Ever

If you’re somewhere near your thirties, you’ve probably already found out that sleeping is worth more than gold. Not to mention that you just have to clock in the appropriate amount of hours resting, but also have to do so on the most comfortable mattress (not too firm and not too soft), snuggly covered in a slightly heavy blanket and an orthopedic pillow supporting your precious cranium. And if merely a thought of an uncomfortable sleeping position makes you cringe, you definitely do not want to see the following list; mostly because you’re likely to get jealous of the relaxation capabilities of these kitty cats.
Now, it’s no news that us, humans, will never be as flexible as our beloved cute cats, but the positions that they can sleep in still manage to amaze us. These fluffy purr balls can contort their four-legged bodies in such spots, that even the best circus acrobat would never be able to recreate them, not to mention comfortably sleep in. You might feel the urge to throw in the comment, that all of the funny cats are liquids and they can fit anywhere, but after checking this compilation of weird cats in their sleeping positions, you’ll probably agree that this way of resting is only appropriate for demonic entities.
If you feel that your cringe digesting capability hasn’t been maxed out today, check the freaky sleeping cats below. As improbable as it may seem, the cats in these funny pictures are most likely having the best sleep in their whole nine lives.
#1 My Kitten Likes To Sleep In My Boyfriend’s Motorbike Helmet
Image source: angeltrigger
#2 The Three Siblings Taking A Nap
Image source: Nozfalo
#3 This Guy Found The Best Place In The Park To Rest
#4 I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous
Image source: Vo1x
#5 D’awww Monday Agaaaain?
Image source: estherthegrump
#6 My 3 Lbs Kitten’s Favorite Place To Nap Is On Top Of, Underneath, Inside, And Next To Our 70 Lbs Golden Retriever
Image source: BoosterCogburn
#7 My Cat Always Covers His Private Bits When Sleeping On His Back, Because He Is A Decent, Upstanding Member Of Society
Image source: Redzeno2
#8 My Cat Fell Asleep In My Salad
Image source: 3 years ago
#9 Very Few Things Disturb Her Sleep
Image source: bjjawhar
#10 My Cat When He Thinks There’s No One Home
Image source: Ralph_the_Cat
#11 I Was Trying To Take A Picture Of My Sleeping Cat But I Ended Up Scaring Her Instead
Image source: ladymoonshyne
#12 I Think My Cat Is Actually A Tiny Man In A Cat Suit
Image source: Jayn88
#13 Came Home To The Neighbour’s Farm Cats Newest Kitten Sleeping In My Shoe
Image source: SerStaven
#14 My Mom Sent Me This Picture Of Her Cat Sleeping
Image source: Sofiechu
#15 I Think This Proves That Cats Really Will Sleep Anywhere
Image source: Tuesdaymundy
#16 My Fiancé And Our Cat, Catching Flies
Image source: SlothOnHoth
#17 Waterfall Kitty
Image source: frody1111
#18 I Planted Oat Grass For The Cat To Snack On, She Decided It Makes A Good Bed
Image source: Amyzonian
#19 My Friend’s Kitty Napping In Her Cup Holder
Image source: PYRO49
#20 This Is What I Wake Up To Every Morning
My cat has a habit of sleeping on my boyfriend’s face in the middle of the night
Image source: vloss
#21 I Found Them Like This
Image source: gringalaura
#22 Help Needed. My Friend’s Cat Melted During Sleep. What Do We Do?
Image source: buddyholly967
#23 So I Caught My Cat Sleeping In This Position
Image source: Limbric
#24 Any Ideas, How Does She Manage To Sleep Like That?
Image source: skylion317
#25 Cats Sleep In The Weirdest Places
#26 My Wife And My Cat
Image source: Jake5857
#27 Tired Murph Getting Over His Case Of The Mondays
Image source: shelbs724
#28 Ohh Yes, It’s A Good Sleep
Image source: worldfullofcats
#29 Put My Cat On A Timed Feeder To Try To Help Him Lose Some Weight. He Sleeps Like This Now
Image source: jposquig
#30 Our Foster Kitten Finds The Weirdest Places To Sleep
Image source: ajl5991
#31 Found Kitty Asleep In Front Of The Fire In The Cutest Position
Image source: hellyanope
#32 Perfect Spot
#33 My New Kitten Just Fell Asleep Against The Wall
Image source: Vapinlikeafool
#34 My Girlfriend’s Cat Sleeping On The Barbecue
Image source: Bigdaddydonavan
#35 My Cat Wouldn’t Accept The Fact That The Box Was Too Small For Him
Image source: pzycho
#36 Too Big For This Bed Already?
Image source: ragdolls_uuno_and_manu
#37 This Is How I Found Her Sleeping
Image source: Kavalist
#38 I Was Freaking Out Because I Couldn’t Find Him. Finally Found Him Sleeping Like This
Image source: book_worm200414
#39 My Cat Likes To Sleep In Obscure Places
He is so lucky I saw him before turning on the water
Image source: Hipsterbanana
#40 My Cat Is Living His Best Life, Blissfully Asleep
Image source: seriousfuckinglee
#41 The Most Comfortable Way To Sleep Apparently
Image source: I_PUNCH_INFANTS
#42 Throwback To When My Roommate’s Cat Was Sleeping In My Bra
Image source: sottdobrik
#43 My Boyfriend’s Cat Likes To Sleep Against The Wall
Image source: punchahyourbuns
#44 My Cat Always Finds The Most Unusual Positions Comfy
Image source: catamount1000
#45 Super Comfy
#46 My Cat Likes To Sleep Where I Can’t Avoid Stroking Her
Image source: felix37
#47 Cats Will Sleep Anywhere
Image source: danielaine
