51 Funny Pics Of Food-Obsessed Cats Who Forgot How To Act Civilized Around A Snack

Nothing fills us with serotonin quite like seeing our cats happy and content. And yeah, sometimes that involves pets or a good play session, but most of the time, it just involves treats.
Wet treats, dry treats, even their regular food — whatever their culinary vice is, they’re sure to be happy while munching on some delicious fishy goodness. While most of us look at them with adoration, some people have gone above and beyond to capture these precious moments. So here’s a collection of the funniest pictures of cats enjoying their treats.
#1
Image source: tajcia
#2
Image source: Sophie |-/
#3
Image source: sigma’s cookies (*´ω｀*)
When we’re talking about kitty treats, we’re talking about treats that are actually designed for a cat-only palate. If you ever consider giving your cats, let’s say, a little piece of cake, or popcorn, or, God forbid, chocolate (seriously, don’t feed your cats chocolate), you might think again — because a cat’s diet is a little more complex than you might think.
For starters, experts actually say that a cat’s tongue has no sweet receptors. Because of a genetic quirk, cats literally can’t taste sweetness. So when they are losing their minds over a treat, it’s all about the protein, fat, and that irresistible umami flavor. They like savory, and yes, they might enjoy stealing bites out of your vanilla cake, but it’s all about the fat.
#4
Image source: biri
#5
Image source: 𝔠𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔞
#6
Image source: jodie 😗✌
Cats are also strict obligate carnivores. Unlike cats, dogs are omnivores and can easily digest plants and fruit, while cats can and should eat primarily meat-based meals. This means that even their beloved Churu treats are made from tuna, chicken, or similar ingredients, blended into a gooey, gross liquid. Well, gross to us, a delicacy to them.
Veterinarians have traced cats’ need for meat-based nutrients back to a fairly simple reason: evolution. Cats’ ancestors ate so much meat that their bodies never had to adapt to any other food sources. As a result, cats rely on nutrients naturally found in animal tissue, like vitamin A and taurine, an amino acid that humans and dogs can produce on their own but that cats cannot.
#7
Image source: raquelinha
#8
Image source: zara
#9
Image source: Jack
Sometimes, though, not even a delicious tuna Churu will satisfy them, which just goes to show how picky cats can be. Because they have far fewer taste buds than humans, they rely more on scent and texture when deciding what they like. If a treat doesn’t appeal to them, they’ll give us their best airplane ears and a flicking tail to make sure we know they’re mad.
But if they do like a certain treat, you’ll quickly become their favorite human. And did you know there’s actually a scientific reason why treats can help cats bond with their humans? Cats are often solitary animals in the wild, which means eating can leave them feeling vulnerable. When they eat from your hand, their brains can release oxytocin, often called the “bonding” or “trust” hormone. Pretty cute, right?
#10
Image source: ligmasuccma
#11
Image source: silvia!! <3
#12
Image source: CHLOE🦋
Freezing these puréed treats is also a great way to help cats cool down during the summer. But it’s important not to overdo it with treats… and yeah, that also applies to some types of wet food as well, since they may not always be the healthiest option for your feline friend. As we’ve mentioned, cats can be picky, but they also tend to have sensitive stomachs.
We’ve already talked about chocolate, but vets warn against several other foods that cats should avoid. This includes grapes, onions, garlic, and yes, even dairy products. Sharing is caring, but if you want to avoid an expensive trip to the vet and keep your best friend safe, it’s probably best to stick to treats made specifically for cats. Oh, and that rule extends to plants, too. No lilies for kitties!
#13
Image source: Nicola 💓
#14
Image source: g0ff.mxr
#15
Image source: Kuzkuz
More often than not, cats will memorize the taste of their favorite treat, and, more importantly, the anticipation that comes right before it. That’s why when you open a bag, you can expect your feline friend to come running as if all the gods have descended upon you. And to them, it kind of has, because nothing beats a good treat with their favorite human.
With all of that said, do you have any funny pictures of your cat eating? And which kind of treat do they prefer: wet or dry? Let us know in the comments below! Meanwhile, I need to grab a Churu from the pantry so I don’t end up making tomorrow’s headlines. Oof.
#16
Image source: j
#17
Image source: jenz :-3
#18
Image source: lucy.a.a_
#19
Image source: Izzy Burbank
#20
Image source: rems 🍊
#21
Image source: jack🐉
#22
Image source: Amala 🌸
#23
Image source: tinanils
#24
Image source: The Most Distinguished Shrew
#25
Image source: catswithmasks
#26
Image source: harmonyw2210
#27
Image source: kirsty
#28
Image source: pauluskel0
#29
Image source: Victoria Onofre
#30
Image source: etebazilija
#31
Image source: Zom-boy (He/It/Bug)
#32
Image source: ✰ ✰ ✰
#33
Image source: Lisa Storrar
#34
Image source: 𖤐 isabel 𖤐
#35
Image source: 𝐽𝑢𝑙𝑖𝑎 ⁷
#36
Image source: amelia.26xo
#37
Image source: el
#38
Image source: roro
#39
Image source: Kαɳα🪻
#40
Image source: reincarnation of hellen keller
#41
Image source: kellychvrch
#42
Image source: Jilly – Antenatal and Baby
#43
Image source: 🍓
#44
Image source: idk ｡.ﾟ✯｡☆
#45
Image source: ri
#46
Image source: Elaine McGrath
#47
Image source: 🌸’ S
#48
Image source: Amy Kneale
#49
Image source: Lily Cuthbertson
#50
Image source: ch44rlott3
#51
Image source: addictedtoketchup
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