31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

by

John Atkinson’s “Wrong Hands” comics have a way of making everyday ideas feel just a little more unhinged. His jokes often start with something familiar, before taking a sharp turn into wonderfully strange territory. Part of the fun is never knowing where the joke will go next. One comic might lean on a subtle visual gag, another on a groan-worthy pun, and the next on a surreal idea that somehow makes perfect sense by the end. It’s that mix of wit, randomness, and imagination that keeps Atkinson’s humor feeling fresh.

Previously, we featured a batch of Atkinson’s clever and offbeat cartoons, and this new collection shows once again why his work has connected with so many readers. With sharp wordplay, absurd twists, and a talent for turning simple setups into unexpected punchlines, “Wrong Hands” manages to feel both smart and completely ridiculous in the best way.

Scroll down to enjoy the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com

#1

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

#2

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#3

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#4

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#5

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#6

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#7

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#8

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#9

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#10

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#11

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#12

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#13

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#14

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#15

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#16

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#17

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#18

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#19

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#20

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#21

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#22

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#23

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#24

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#25

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#26

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#27

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#28

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#29

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#30

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#31

31 Hilarious Comics Referencing Our Culture, Literature And Art By John Atkinson (New Comics)

Image source: wrong.hands

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spain’s Former King Confesses To Long-Buried Royal Tragedy He Caused, Ending His Brother’s Life
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Fired Employee Finds Manager’s Dark Secret, Takes Over Her Job: “Tears Flowing, Begging”
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2026
Father, Daughter And Pets Take The Same Photo For 10 Years, And It’s Bizarre How Little Things Actually Change
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Tony Blair: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
Vanessa Hudgens: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2025
Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Slammed For “Ignoring Human Rights Abuses” In New Abu Dhabi Ad
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025