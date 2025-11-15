50 Times People In The Medical Field Did Something Extra To Make Their Patients Smile

A doctor’s appointment is probably not the most awaited thing on your schedule. Trust me, your four-legged friend is likely equally unimpressed. And “unimpressed” is a soft word to refer to many people’s experience of feeling anxious, nauseated and simply in fear before knocking on a GP’s or a vet’s door.
Some of us fear that the doctor will find something seriously wrong with us or our pets, others dread the “uncertainty” of whatever it is they are going to find out in their office.
And while we fight our demons armed with “what if” scenarios, some doctors and veterinarians take an extra step to make sure not just our health but also our state of being is in a good place.
So as a tribute to them, Bored Panda compiled this list with heartwarming examples of doctors and vets making us feel less miserable and way brighter. Whether it’s a simple comforting gesture or some cute decor in their office that makes you smile, little things work wonders!
#1 Saw This Next To The Weighting Scale At The Hospital
Image source: bassibanezacura
#2 My Local Vet Has A Sign And Candle For When Someone’s Saying Goodbye To Their Pet
Image source: trojanknight
#3 In Spanish-Speaking Countries, The Tooth Fairy Is A Mouse (Ratoncito Pérez). This Is My Dentist Office
Image source: ZurgTS
#4 A Doctor Made A “Special Prescription” For An Illiterate Patient
Image source: vampirobrasileiro
#5 A moving “Thank You” To a vet
Image source: 8outof10cats
#6 Found In My Doctor’s Office
Image source: slimshady9395
#7 Vet’s Mew Surgical Assistant
Image source: MissyTheSnake
#8 This May Not Seem Like Much, But After 10 Years, I Am Stepping Down As A Practicing Veterinarian. This Is Every Thank You Card And Picture That I’ve Received Over The Last Decade
Image source: sab340
#9 Hospital T-Rex Has A Reminder For You
Image source: thatsimsgirl
#10 This Coffee Mug In My Doctor’s Office Telling It Like It Is
Image source: nthensome
#11 At The Local Vet’s
Image source: 180311-Fresh
#12 We Really Take Post-Op Care Seriously At My Job. Cuddles Is The Best Medicine
Image source: Blumkinpunkin
#13 This Was Outside My Local Vet’s Office. It Made My Day And I Hope It Makes Yours
Image source: NotactuallySimba
#14 Always Choose The Doctor With A Sense Of Humor
Image source: PiusThicknesse
#15 Friend’s Daughter Is Afraid Of Monsters In Her Closet. The Doctor Had The Pharmacy Fill This For Her
Image source: reddit.com
#16 My Cousin’s Costume. He’s A Dentist. And Yes, He’s At Work
Image source: imgur.com
#17 I Saw This At The Doctor’s Office Today
Image source: DoodlingDaughter
#18 Dropped Her Off At The Vet As A Dog. Picked Her Up From The Vet As A Taco
Image source: TranceMakesMeDance
#19 The Teddy Bear Is Taken Care Of
Image source: pdmcneely
#20 My Outdoor Cat Is So Fat The Vet Added A New Category In The Diagram Just For Charlie
Image source: gyoonyoo
#21 My Friend’s Work Requires A Doctor’s Note If You Call In Sick
Image source: eaglel66
#22 This Veterinarian
Image source: Dr. Evan Antin
#23 Babies Born In The Festive Period Are Wrapped Up In Christmas Stockings
Image source: abcnews.go.com
#24 The Was On The Whiteboard Outside Of Radiology At My Vet Hospital
Image source: anonymouswriter9
#25 Kitty Got A Boo Boo And The Vet Made His Body Cast Look Like A Little Shirt And Tie
Image source: jennthemermaid
#26 Saw This At My Doctor’s Office, Definitely Neat With The New Covid Vaccine Coming Out
Image source: MayaMuffin
#27 A Client At My Friend’s Vet Clinic Told Them It Was Their Dogs B-Day Today So Post-Op They Did This
Image source: Sirhcnihc
#28 This Vet With A Kitty In Her Pocket
Image source: shyabang
#29 Had To Take My Cat To The Vet. Ridiculously Handsome
Image source: taoofdavid
#30 Had To Get My Blood Drawn Today. This Was On The Wall At The Lab
Image source: lizzistardust
#31 My Vet Has An Empty Cabinet In The Exam Rooms Specifically For Cats To Hide In When They’re Not Being Examined
Image source: Beckandrews
#32 This Was In My Dentist’s Waiting Room
Image source: kiffmeizter
#33 Best Pain Scale Ever. Found At My Wife’s Doctor’s Office
Image source: toastermonkey02
#34 My Doctor Has Kept All The Pictures Kids Have Drawn Of Him
Image source: Drewskie888
#35 My Doctor’s Office Has A Legitimate Stool Sample
Image source: jake_aldoroty
#36 Doctors Paint The MRI Machine In The Children’s Clinic To Look Like A Submarine
Image source: Klinika za dječje bolesti Zagreb – “Klaićeva”
#37 I Noticed A New Sign At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: mynameisntsavannah
#38 Went To My Local Vet Clinic To Drop Off My Dog For Surgery And Was Surprised To See This Awesome Fish Tank/Dog House
Image source: dogeaterr
#39 Doctor’s Office Got Jokes… But Seriously, Vaccinate
Image source: Ruby_Radiant
#40 Back At The Very Start Of The Pandemic, I Had To Take My Mom To Urgent Care For A Non-Covid Issue, And This Was The Doctor That Entered The Room
I still can’t get it out of my head.
Image source: SixteenSeveredHands
#41 My Wife Took Our Cat To The Vet’s, And My Son Told The Vet His Toy Dinosaur Was Feeling Poorly So The Vet Gave It An X-Ray
Image source: DonutNinjaa
#42 This Sign At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: l34u05
#43 Girlfriend’s Eye Doctor Hit Her With A Good Ol’ Dad Joke Today
Image source: Slicktcklr
#44 IV Bag Plant Watering Thing I Saw At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: Hyperi0us
#45 So My Dad Got His Hip Replaced And Had The Doctor Save It So He Could Turn It Into A Cane
Image source: steamviking
#46 Toilet Lid At The Eye Doctor’s Office
Image source: waffleshavenocrust
#47 At My Local Vet’s Office
Image source: Psijudge13
#48 My Local Dentist Has A Ceiling “Where’s Wally?” For Patients During Appointments
Image source: mtmannion
#49 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia
Image source: snowcommander
#50 The Ceiling At My Vet Had Paws On It
Image source: Bitman2816
