50 Times People In The Medical Field Did Something Extra To Make Their Patients Smile

A doctor’s appointment is probably not the most awaited thing on your schedule. Trust me, your four-legged friend is likely equally unimpressed. And “unimpressed” is a soft word to refer to many people’s experience of feeling anxious, nauseated and simply in fear before knocking on a GP’s or a vet’s door.

Some of us fear that the doctor will find something seriously wrong with us or our pets, others dread the “uncertainty” of whatever it is they are going to find out in their office.

And while we fight our demons armed with “what if” scenarios, some doctors and veterinarians take an extra step to make sure not just our health but also our state of being is in a good place.

So as a tribute to them, Bored Panda compiled this list with heartwarming examples of doctors and vets making us feel less miserable and way brighter. Whether it’s a simple comforting gesture or some cute decor in their office that makes you smile, little things work wonders!

#1 Saw This Next To The Weighting Scale At The Hospital

Image source: bassibanezacura

#2 My Local Vet Has A Sign And Candle For When Someone’s Saying Goodbye To Their Pet

Image source: trojanknight

#3 In Spanish-Speaking Countries, The Tooth Fairy Is A Mouse (Ratoncito Pérez). This Is My Dentist Office

Image source: ZurgTS

#4 A Doctor Made A “Special Prescription” For An Illiterate Patient

Image source: vampirobrasileiro

#5 A moving “Thank You” To a vet

Image source: 8outof10cats

#6 Found In My Doctor’s Office

Image source: slimshady9395

#7 Vet’s Mew Surgical Assistant

Image source: MissyTheSnake

#8 This May Not Seem Like Much, But After 10 Years, I Am Stepping Down As A Practicing Veterinarian. This Is Every Thank You Card And Picture That I’ve Received Over The Last Decade

Image source: sab340

#9 Hospital T-Rex Has A Reminder For You

Image source: thatsimsgirl

#10 This Coffee Mug In My Doctor’s Office Telling It Like It Is

Image source: nthensome

#11 At The Local Vet’s

Image source: 180311-Fresh

#12 We Really Take Post-Op Care Seriously At My Job. Cuddles Is The Best Medicine

Image source: Blumkinpunkin

#13 This Was Outside My Local Vet’s Office. It Made My Day And I Hope It Makes Yours

Image source: NotactuallySimba

#14 Always Choose The Doctor With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: PiusThicknesse

#15 Friend’s Daughter Is Afraid Of Monsters In Her Closet. The Doctor Had The Pharmacy Fill This For Her

Image source: reddit.com

#16 My Cousin’s Costume. He’s A Dentist. And Yes, He’s At Work

Image source: imgur.com

#17 I Saw This At The Doctor’s Office Today

Image source: DoodlingDaughter

#18 Dropped Her Off At The Vet As A Dog. Picked Her Up From The Vet As A Taco

Image source: TranceMakesMeDance

#19 The Teddy Bear Is Taken Care Of

Image source: pdmcneely

#20 My Outdoor Cat Is So Fat The Vet Added A New Category In The Diagram Just For Charlie

Image source: gyoonyoo

#21 My Friend’s Work Requires A Doctor’s Note If You Call In Sick

Image source: eaglel66

#22 This Veterinarian

Image source: Dr. Evan Antin

#23 Babies Born In The Festive Period Are Wrapped Up In Christmas Stockings

Image source: abcnews.go.com

#24 The Was On The Whiteboard Outside Of Radiology At My Vet Hospital

Image source: anonymouswriter9

#25 Kitty Got A Boo Boo And The Vet Made His Body Cast Look Like A Little Shirt And Tie

Image source: jennthemermaid

#26 Saw This At My Doctor’s Office, Definitely Neat With The New Covid Vaccine Coming Out

Image source: MayaMuffin

#27 A Client At My Friend’s Vet Clinic Told Them It Was Their Dogs B-Day Today So Post-Op They Did This

Image source: Sirhcnihc

#28 This Vet With A Kitty In Her Pocket

Image source: shyabang

#29 Had To Take My Cat To The Vet. Ridiculously Handsome

Image source: taoofdavid

#30 Had To Get My Blood Drawn Today. This Was On The Wall At The Lab

Image source: lizzistardust

#31 My Vet Has An Empty Cabinet In The Exam Rooms Specifically For Cats To Hide In When They’re Not Being Examined

Image source: Beckandrews

#32 This Was In My Dentist’s Waiting Room

Image source: kiffmeizter

#33 Best Pain Scale Ever. Found At My Wife’s Doctor’s Office

Image source: toastermonkey02

#34 My Doctor Has Kept All The Pictures Kids Have Drawn Of Him

Image source: Drewskie888

#35 My Doctor’s Office Has A Legitimate Stool Sample

Image source: jake_aldoroty

#36 Doctors Paint The MRI Machine In The Children’s Clinic To Look Like A Submarine

Image source: Klinika za dječje bolesti Zagreb – “Klaićeva”

#37 I Noticed A New Sign At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: mynameisntsavannah

#38 Went To My Local Vet Clinic To Drop Off My Dog For Surgery And Was Surprised To See This Awesome Fish Tank/Dog House

Image source: dogeaterr

#39 Doctor’s Office Got Jokes… But Seriously, Vaccinate

Image source: Ruby_Radiant

#40 Back At The Very Start Of The Pandemic, I Had To Take My Mom To Urgent Care For A Non-Covid Issue, And This Was The Doctor That Entered The Room

I still can’t get it out of my head.

Image source: SixteenSeveredHands

#41 My Wife Took Our Cat To The Vet’s, And My Son Told The Vet His Toy Dinosaur Was Feeling Poorly So The Vet Gave It An X-Ray

Image source: DonutNinjaa

#42 This Sign At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: l34u05

#43 Girlfriend’s Eye Doctor Hit Her With A Good Ol’ Dad Joke Today

Image source: Slicktcklr

#44 IV Bag Plant Watering Thing I Saw At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: Hyperi0us

#45 So My Dad Got His Hip Replaced And Had The Doctor Save It So He Could Turn It Into A Cane

Image source: steamviking

#46 Toilet Lid At The Eye Doctor’s Office

Image source: waffleshavenocrust

#47 At My Local Vet’s Office

Image source: Psijudge13

#48 My Local Dentist Has A Ceiling “Where’s Wally?” For Patients During Appointments

Image source: mtmannion

#49 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia

Image source: snowcommander

#50 The Ceiling At My Vet Had Paws On It

Image source: Bitman2816

Patrick Penrose
