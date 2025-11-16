30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

by

As the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have shown us time and time again, animal photos don’t have to be perfect to put a smile on our face.

But the Facebook group ‘Crap bird photography’ takes this notion to another level. As the people behind the online community explain in its About section, the group is dedicated to those images that aren’t up to scratch.

“You know the story: there’s always something in the way, they just won’t pose right; the camera does something it shouldn’t; wrong exposure, fuzzy photos, can’t get the bird in the frame, etc, etc,” they write. “We preferably want photos of wild birds. Funny photos are acceptable, but keep in mind the main emphasis should be on photos gone wrong.”

So continue scrolling to check out the group’s latest viral posts and fire up our first publication on it for the earlier ones!

More info: Facebook

#1 Now Bank Left. The Other Left

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jamie Cannon

#2 One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jose Doo

#3 Bit Tricky, This Cr*p Birdie Photography… “Swan Lake”

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Bob Schofield

#4 I Was Told This Belongs Here. My Husband And Nugget

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Molly Jean

#5 The Rarely Seen Fish Tailed Osprey!

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rebecca Fatzinger

#6 Very Fast

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rachelle de Poorter

#7 Have Been Trying To Land A Photo Of A Darwinian Finch – This One Was Having None Of It…

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Peta Payne

#8 Someone Pulled The Plug

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Bonny Martin

#9 This Is What Happens When You Try To Take A Nice Photo At The Beach

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jen Whaley

#10 This Magpie Is The Mascot. It Has Pie In Its Mouth

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kristin Flett

#11 Excuse Me. Did You Say Something?

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kym James

#12 As An Avid Bird Photographer, I Know The Value Of Waiting For The Exact Moment And Angle Where A Bird Is Presented In All Of His Magnificent Glory. And So I Give You “Twisted Egret”

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Nicole Wilde

#13 Words Fail Me

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ellany Whelan

#14 Back Before I Had Chickens Of My Own And I Didn’t Know How To Pick Them Up

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ashley Happ Garrison

#15 Nailed It

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jackie Mittler

#16 Now, I Know There’s A Labour Shortage Currently, But This Is Scraping The Bottom Of The Barrel Woolworths. This Guy Seems To Be Dawdling Very Near To The Bird Seed Too

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Lenny Pelling

#17 Taken Today

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jennifer Wilson-Pines

#18 I Am Particularly Proud Of This Excellent Shot. This Wonderful Ostrich Kept Trying To Eat My String On My Hoodie. I Have No Idea Why It Has Zombie Eyes In This Photo. It Was Totally Normal In Person

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Katie Phillips

#19 In Case You’re Hankering To Peer Down A Goose’s Tonsils, Claude Is Here To Help

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kath Wilson

#20 I Was Really On The Ball That Day

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Les Mulder

#21 My First Submission

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Audrey Ellen Bunce Bohl

#22 Last Man Standing

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Michelle McNaughton

#23 Bad Hair Day

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jeff Craig

#24 I’ve Never Managed To Get A Good Pic Of The Stunning Bright Green Parakeets In London – Until Today

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jez Kemp

#25 Thought I Got A Great Photo Of A White Ibis. Thinking, Now, It Might Just Be One Of Lady Gaga‘S Hats

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Holly Stoepker

#26 “I Wear The Pants In This Family, And I Won’t Stand For It,” Clucked Charles. But He *was* Standing… And He *wasn’t* Wearing Pants…

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Elizabeth DC Fowler

#27 Some Of Us Have Never Held A Chicken Before And It Shows

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jenna Clare

#28 Birds Eating (What’s Left Of!) My Delicious Cake!

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jacqui Symonds

#29 And Now, In Local News; Empty Suet Feeder Sends Backyard Red-Bellied Woodpecker Into Full Blown, Feather Temper Tantrum, Literally “Flipping The Bird” At Homeowner, As She Casually Takes Photo Of The Event. Details On This Story Are A Little Blurry

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Holly Stoepker

#30 A Camera-Shy Seagull

30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Iwen Chiu

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Small Town Pandas, What’s The Shadiest Thing You’ve Witnessed Going On In Your Town? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dog Who Was Terrified Of Human Touch, Now Loves Being Petted
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Family Moved To A Small Town In The UK And I Started Discovering The Beauty Of This Country (35 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Actors Who Have Died the Most Onscreen
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2013
Plush Artist Shares How To Make Cuddly Stuffed Deer From Eco-Friendly Materials
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
New Mom Refuses To Miss 400-Person Halloween Bash, Takes Her Baby With Her, Partner Is Shocked
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.