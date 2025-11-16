30 Hilarious Bird Photography Fails That Got Posted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

As the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have shown us time and time again, animal photos don’t have to be perfect to put a smile on our face.
But the Facebook group ‘Crap bird photography’ takes this notion to another level. As the people behind the online community explain in its About section, the group is dedicated to those images that aren’t up to scratch.
“You know the story: there’s always something in the way, they just won’t pose right; the camera does something it shouldn’t; wrong exposure, fuzzy photos, can’t get the bird in the frame, etc, etc,” they write. “We preferably want photos of wild birds. Funny photos are acceptable, but keep in mind the main emphasis should be on photos gone wrong.”
#1 Now Bank Left. The Other Left
Image source: Jamie Cannon
#2 One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others
Image source: Jose Doo
#3 Bit Tricky, This Cr*p Birdie Photography… “Swan Lake”
Image source: Bob Schofield
#4 I Was Told This Belongs Here. My Husband And Nugget
Image source: Molly Jean
#5 The Rarely Seen Fish Tailed Osprey!
Image source: Rebecca Fatzinger
#6 Very Fast
Image source: Rachelle de Poorter
#7 Have Been Trying To Land A Photo Of A Darwinian Finch – This One Was Having None Of It…
Image source: Peta Payne
#8 Someone Pulled The Plug
Image source: Bonny Martin
#9 This Is What Happens When You Try To Take A Nice Photo At The Beach
Image source: Jen Whaley
#10 This Magpie Is The Mascot. It Has Pie In Its Mouth
Image source: Kristin Flett
#11 Excuse Me. Did You Say Something?
Image source: Kym James
#12 As An Avid Bird Photographer, I Know The Value Of Waiting For The Exact Moment And Angle Where A Bird Is Presented In All Of His Magnificent Glory. And So I Give You “Twisted Egret”
Image source: Nicole Wilde
#13 Words Fail Me
Image source: Ellany Whelan
#14 Back Before I Had Chickens Of My Own And I Didn’t Know How To Pick Them Up
Image source: Ashley Happ Garrison
#15 Nailed It
Image source: Jackie Mittler
#16 Now, I Know There’s A Labour Shortage Currently, But This Is Scraping The Bottom Of The Barrel Woolworths. This Guy Seems To Be Dawdling Very Near To The Bird Seed Too
Image source: Lenny Pelling
#17 Taken Today
Image source: Jennifer Wilson-Pines
#18 I Am Particularly Proud Of This Excellent Shot. This Wonderful Ostrich Kept Trying To Eat My String On My Hoodie. I Have No Idea Why It Has Zombie Eyes In This Photo. It Was Totally Normal In Person
Image source: Katie Phillips
#19 In Case You’re Hankering To Peer Down A Goose’s Tonsils, Claude Is Here To Help
Image source: Kath Wilson
#20 I Was Really On The Ball That Day
Image source: Les Mulder
#21 My First Submission
Image source: Audrey Ellen Bunce Bohl
#22 Last Man Standing
Image source: Michelle McNaughton
#23 Bad Hair Day
Image source: Jeff Craig
#24 I’ve Never Managed To Get A Good Pic Of The Stunning Bright Green Parakeets In London – Until Today
Image source: Jez Kemp
#25 Thought I Got A Great Photo Of A White Ibis. Thinking, Now, It Might Just Be One Of Lady Gaga‘S Hats
Image source: Holly Stoepker
#26 “I Wear The Pants In This Family, And I Won’t Stand For It,” Clucked Charles. But He *was* Standing… And He *wasn’t* Wearing Pants…
Image source: Elizabeth DC Fowler
#27 Some Of Us Have Never Held A Chicken Before And It Shows
Image source: Jenna Clare
#28 Birds Eating (What’s Left Of!) My Delicious Cake!
Image source: Jacqui Symonds
#29 And Now, In Local News; Empty Suet Feeder Sends Backyard Red-Bellied Woodpecker Into Full Blown, Feather Temper Tantrum, Literally “Flipping The Bird” At Homeowner, As She Casually Takes Photo Of The Event. Details On This Story Are A Little Blurry
Image source: Holly Stoepker
#30 A Camera-Shy Seagull
Image source: Iwen Chiu
