50 Confusing Posts That Are Funny And Sad At The Same Time (New Pics)

Tragicomedy, as a genre, has existed for more than 23 centuries. It paradoxically blends the sad and the funny, proving that things are rarely just black and white. Seriousness as well as absurdity coexist in real life too, and the “Funny and Sad” online community is just one proof of that. 

With more than 1 million members, it shares life’s moments that are equally as tragic as they are comedic. After all, life can’t always be sunshine and rainbows, and when hardship hits, it can be better to deal with it in a humorous way.

While you’re scrolling through, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Jennifer Toof, LPC, NCC, an expert in trauma and owner of Trauma Informed Counseling & Consulting, who kindly agreed to tell us more about coping with humor.

#1 I’m Sure This Is Just A Coincidence. Nothing To See Here

Image source: DanPriceSeattle

#2 Another Chinese Propaganda. /S

Image source: leesa116

#3 Thank God It’s Not The 1920s Anymore… Right…?

Image source: BeardedGenius

#4 B(

Image source: andlikelaura

#5 Thanks Aliens

Image source: feeneyboi

#6 And The Cycle Continues

Image source: TayZonday

#7 Wish There Was Hell; Oh Wait We Live In It

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#8 Damn Lol

Image source: FullTimeGamer2021

#9 Modern Problems, Modern Solutions

Image source: LargeSackOfNuts

#10 And Schools

Image source: Wicklit

#11 Jesus Was A Pacifist

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#12 American Healthcare

Image source: WarmBicycle8961

#13 The Ideal Utopia, Simply Being Allowed To Be Safe

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Happens Every Night

Image source: mattbooshell

#15 Yes!!!

Image source: 97Vercetti

#16 #medicare4all

Image source: xanderpua

#17 Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports

Image source: therussellshaw

#18 If And Only If You Have A Job In The First Place

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#19 Us History Is Full Of Darkness

Image source: PubicZirconium

#20 Thought This Would Be A Good Reminder For The Super Bowl Coming Up

Image source: matthew_hines32

#21 We Are All Capitalist In Us, Reason We Pee On Corporate Time

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#22 He’s Not Even

Image source: BennArrington

#23 That’s Why It’s Called The American “Dream”

Image source: dovethedivine

#24 Oh No!

Image source: postoctobrist

#25 American First vs. Socialism !

Image source: Pleasant-Force

#26 Poor, Billionaires

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#27 What’s Next? Society Better Wake Up Before Its Too Late

Image source: sapphirestar411

#28 So Many True Words Here

Image source: sapphirestar411

#29 ‘Murica 🇺🇸 🤦

Image source: midwesterngrown

#30 Let Em Take My Surplus, I Have Freedom

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#31 The Future Of Ai In America

Image source: HiDiddleDeDeeGodDamn

#32 But Us Is A Free Society

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#33 Customer Service: Hello, We Are Here To Help You

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#34 Found On Fb

Image source: TheDownvotesFarmer

#35 Pain And Suffering

Image source: kingeuphorix

#36 A Party That Has Drifted Off The Political Spectrum

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#37 People In Us Need Critical Thinking More Than USD

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#38 Let’s Be Honest… Companies Don’t Care

Image source: sapphirestar411

#39 Deer Interview

Image source: No8Pay8834

#40 Very Rare Photos Of The Us Army Seizing The Weapons Of Mass Destruction Of Iraq

Image source: Pleasant-Force

#41 “Well That Was Antifa”

Image source: oliver_billz

#42 Free If You’re Under A Specified Income

Image source: Trevornoah

#43 Us Can See Everything, Except A Revolution

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#44 She Forgor 💀

Image source: memesofwrestli

#45 Take A Chill Pill

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#46 Not Sure If It’s Funny Or Sad That Trump’s Nfts Sold Out In Just A Day

Image source: IAmAccutane

#47 I Was Trying To Prepare Your Schedule

Image source: Devils_negotiator

#48 I Thought I Was Special

Image source: SpecialistMovie569

#49 I Know. I Just Need To Work Harder!

Image source: sapphirestar411

#50 Can’t Win

Image source: Necessary_Time8273

