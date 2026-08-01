72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

by

English judge Sir Edward Coke wrote in 1604 that a person’s house is their “castle and fortress.” Four hundred years later, the statement still stands. Only now, we’ve added a mobile extension to our estate.

Our cars are not just machines that get us from point A to point B, but also a way for us to show off our taste, opinions, and, sometimes, complete lack of restraint.

The subreddit r/BumperStickers is proof of that. It’s a place where people share the funniest, strangest, and downright unhinged messages they spot on the streets.

#1 I Wish

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: glockuncocked

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

#2 I’m Only Driving This Until

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: sayrahnotsorry

In one survey, CarMax Inc. found that the number one reason people display bumper stickers, decals, or magnets on their cars is to make a statement about themselves, their values, and their interests.

Of the respondents who had not displayed a sticker, nearly a quarter said it was simply because they hadn’t found one that represented them.

#3 Honk!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: dorsiflector111

#4 I Wholeheartedly Agree

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Younglegend1

#5 Portland Oregon

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: doomtownpunx

And it’s not just big companies that are capitalizing on the demand. Since bumper stickers are so deeply personalized, individual designers have found success as well.

For example, one that made the rounds around Brooklyn said, “Keep Honking! I’m Listening to Alice Coltrane’s 1971 Meteoric Sensation ‘Universal Consciousness.'”

As it gained popularity all over the United States, it turned out that the creator was Los Angeles-based artist Christopher DeLoach.

#6 Saw This Today

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: aurathecat123

#7 And Now We All Suffer The Consequences

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: burntorangecycle

#8 Thought This Was Pretty Funny

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Hypn00tic_iiz

#9 Ossum

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Dude_Love_1974

DeLoach told GQ that he first came up with the idea for the bumper sticker while listening to Alice Coltrane’s rendition of “Going Home” (which appears not on Universal Consciousness but on 1973’s Lord of Lords). That same day, he happened upon the classic vintage bumper sticker, “Keep Honking, I’m Listening to Jazz” and decided that message could be improved.

DeLoach estimates that he gave away the first 300 or so to friends and friends of friends, but in a few months, he found himself selling several hundred a week. “I was mailing them out in these large manila envelopes, which I had never foreseen myself doing,” he said.

#10 Found In A Target Parking Lot

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Hutwe

#11 What’s The Story Here ?

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: RobRVA

#12 I’ve Never Actually Took The Time To Think About, Honestly

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: BenTheCancerWorm

#13 Another Member Of My Tribe Jk.. Chill

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: 1sick_puppy

DeLoach has sold around 8,000 bumper stickers so far: still a fairly niche phenomenon, but enough to help him financially.

The stickers, which retail for $7 each, have paid for his studio over the past year and allowed him to subsidize the cost of investing in a restaurant he opened in Mexico a few years ago.

#14 Survive Out Of Spite

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: AdRepresentative8236

#15 Found In Classroom I’m Subbing In Today

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: purrfectly_precious

#16 Oof

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: blahnlahblah0213

#17 Small Town In- McDonald’s Drive Thru

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: smokinXsweetXpickle

However, bold statements aren’t always universally accepted. University of Cincinnati researchers found that political polarization is seeping into bumper stickers as well.

UC College of Arts and Sciences Assistant Professors Rachel Torres and Ben Farrer said people who watched a driving simulation in which the motorist ahead of them cut them off in traffic were more likely to honk if the offending vehicle had a political bumper sticker, particularly one for the party they did not support.

#18 Ok True

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: maxharaku

#19 Good Question

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_Wisconsin

#20 Meaning?

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Mental_Department68

#21 To Be Or Not To Be

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: chenzo17

Torres and Farrer conducted attitude surveys with paid volunteers, who then took part in a short driving simulation. In half of the simulations, another vehicle cut them off without signaling. The offending vehicle featured either no sticker or one of three bumper stickers: “Proud Democrat,” “Proud Republican,” or the neutral “I love my dog.”

In the other half of the simulations, the other vehicle stayed in its own lane before making an unremarkable left turn.

“It activated their partisan hostilities,” said Torres, who teaches political science in UC’s School of Public and International Affairs.

For more, check out these 53 Crazy Bumper Stickers People Have Spotted In The Wild.

#22 Wondering, Waiting, Wishing

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: sayrahnotsorry

#23 Please Explain This To Me

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: DeeEmm

#24 Portland Oregon

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: doomtownpunx

#25 Hell Yeah Brother. Seen Is Bisbee, AZ

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: carrotsare2cool

#26 Keep The Immigrants Deport The Racists

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: AdRepresentative8236

#27

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: runningonemptytx

#28 Tripping Over Wieners

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: iggly_wiggly

#29 Seemed Like A Good Time To Re-Post

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: SuitableCobbler2827

#30

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Lolo447-

#31 Ughhh Good Lord Wth Are We Witnessing

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: TheRealAutumnGoddess

#32 Just Got A New Car And Want To Put A Bumper Sticker On. Which One Would You Let Merge?

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: MasterPh0

#33 Bumper Sticker In Toronto

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: PaleontologistNo7415

#34 Sounds Like Their Car Has Been Rammed A Few Times

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: sfdso

#35 Sip Sip

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: no_regret_coyote

#36 Books

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: BCPdoc

#37 Hmm……

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: MasterPh0

#38 Hell Yeah, Brotherrrrrrr!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: ChloeCorrupt

#39 Resist

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: tangoking

#40 I Feel This In My Soul

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Vampilton

#41 Gem I’ve Seen As A Repo Mechanic

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: No-Smell7118

#42 Samesies!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Omglah247

#43 I Agree

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: bauertastic

#44 What Does This Mean?

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: TreeNeither472

#45 Scratch And Sniff

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: aninterestinganimal

#46 Maybe That Was The Point All Along?

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: howard10011

#47 I Don’t Understand Their Way Of Thinking

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: brownsugar1212

#48 White Van Sticker

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Creepy-Document364

#49 Oh My

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: arcsnsparks98

#50 Warsaw Indiana

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Lip30000

#51 That Escalated

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: d_fens99

#52 Finally Got My Favorite Bumper Sticker Put On!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: arashikagedropout

#53 Um. What

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Chuckles_McNut

#54 I’ve Had The Defund Paw Patrol Sticker Scratched Off Twice

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Dope_vangogh

#55 My Hometown Keeping It Classy As Usual

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: adjgamer321

#56 Vindication!!!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Minimalist19

#57 All The Family She Needs

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Jahbomb1974

#58 Abso-Freakin-Lutely!!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: W-h3x

#59 I’m Covered In Bugs And I Vote!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: FirefighterFunny9859

#60 Fall In Love In A Mosh Pit

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: OMG_Shoes_

#61 “I Saw Your Husband On Grindr”

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: trampstampcollector

#62 Same

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Snizabelle

#63 Aged Like Absolute Milk

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable_Set_5313

#64 So True!

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: EclecticRaine

#65 My Other Ride…

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: unsuspicious_bean

#66 For The Project Hail Mary Fans

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: jkeesey03

#67 This Person Knows The Witch Of November Very Well

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: richardfitzwell822

#68 Spotted On A Subaru

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Decent_Cow

#69 This Person Means It , LOL

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: toddnkaya1

#70 I Was Gifted This

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: LotusElizabeth

#71 Do You Like My Stickers?

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: x_Good_Trouble_x

#72 Satanism Is A Thing? Or A Tongue In Cheek Atheist??

72 Funny, Wild, And Unfiltered Bumper Stickers That Made Drivers Do A Double Take (New Pics)

Image source: Sail-On-By

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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