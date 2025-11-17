52 Funny Bucket List Ideas To Spice Up Your Routine

You know, they say that we all have two lives: the second one starts right when we realize we only have one. At first, this idea might not make lots of sense, but if you think about it, as people grow older, they start to realize that their life might come to an end without them having done all the fun things they wanted to do. This is when people start making a bucket list.
If you have never heard this expression or are wondering about the meaning of bucket list, it actually comes from the phrase “to kick the bucket,” which means, well, to die. With time, it lost its morbid vibe and came to mean things you want to do during your life – usually, fun and unconventional things.
For most people, things to put on a bucket list include traveling to an exotic destination, living in a foreign city for a month, trying a new hobby you never had time for, and other similar things. But there are people who go all in and put all sorts of funny things on their bucket list. Because, you know, if you’re planning to have fun, your list might as well include some crazy things to do.
For this article, we collected some funny, unusual, and sometimes even crazy bucket list ideas. We sincerely hope they will inspire you to have some fun and create moments to remember. Vote for your favorite entries, share this article with your friends, and if you have crazy bucket list ideas of your own that you have already tried or are still planning to, tell us all about them in the comments.
#1 Hire Two Private Investigators To Investigate Each Other
#2 Call Someone To Tell Them You Can’t Talk Right Now
#3 Pretend To Have An Argument With A Mannequin At A Store
#4 Send A Hogwarts Acceptance Letter To A Random Address And See If They Respond
#5 Ride A Horse Through The Drive-Thru
#6 Create A Random Piece Of Art And Put It For Sale For $1,000,01
#7 Go In An Elevator And Then Make Peek-A-Boo Sounds When The Doors Open
#8 Get A Ride To A Graveyard And Invite Them Into “Your Home”
#9 Eat Vanilla Pudding Out Of A Mayo Jar
#10 Randomly Place Gnomes In Your Neighbors Yard
#11 Wear An Ugly Christmas Sweater In The Summer
#12 Throw Your Dog An Elaborate Birthday Party
#13 Accuse Someone Of Farting In An Elevator
#14 Convince Someone You Are From The Future
#15 Play Hide-And-Seek In IKEA
#16 Bring A Fishing Pole To An Aquarium
#17 Laugh Randomly For 5 Minutes On A Public Place
#18 Go To A Nightclub And Ask The Bouncer If They Know Who You Are
#19 Jump Into A Taxi, Then Shout “Follow That Car!”
#20 Pretend To Have A Very Personal Phone Conservation In A Public Place
#21 Put Vaseline On Your Hand And Give People A Handshake
#22 Vacuum Your Lawn
#23 Have A Water Balloon Fight With Friends
#24 Ask Someone “Do You See That Cow Barking Or Is It Just Me?”
#25 Say “Yes” To Everything For One Day
#26 Speak In Third Person All Day
#27 Put A Clear Coat Of Nail Polish On A Bar Of Soap
#28 Put A Small Post-It Under The Mouse
#29 ‘Bark’ Every Time You Receive An Email At The Office
#30 Only Speak In Song Lyrics For A Day
#31 Wear A Funny Couples Halloween Costume
#32 Spend The Whole Day Speaking Like A Pirate
#33 Dress Mismatched
#34 Try To Replace Your Family Photos With Photos Of A Celebrity
#35 Take A Stuffed Animal To The Vet
#36 Wear A Funny Temporary Tattoo
#37 Drive Around In A Clown Costume
#38 Let The Kids Draw On A Parent While They’re Sleeping
#39 Poke Someone In A Crowded Place And Point It Towards Another Person And Leave
#40 Spend The Whole Evening Pretending You Don’t Speak English (Or Your Own Language) And Only Talk Gobbledegook
#41 Crash A Wedding And Give A Toast
#42 Follow A Friend Around For The Entire Day
#43 Go Up To Strangers And Act Like Lifelong Friends
#44 Make A Hilarious Photo Calendar
#45 Refer To A Stranger As ‘Grandma’
#46 Text Some Random Number Saying “You Have 7 Days”
#47 Put Invisible Ink On Someone’s White Shirt
#48 Switch Your Friends Phone To A Foreign Language
#49 Rearrange Kitchen Drawers
#50 Block A Store’s Door At And Ask For The Secret Entry Password
#51 At Church During A Baptism, Stand Up And Yell “I Volunteer As Tribute!”
#52 Glue Coins To A Street In The Crosswalk
Follow Us