50 Hilarious Boyfriends And Husbands Who Make Sure That Their Relationships Are Never Boring (New Pics)

What keeps a relationship or a marriage healthy, happy, and full of endless possibilities? That’s right! You guessed it! Bullseye! It’s humor. What? That’s what you were thinking about, wasn’t it? Of course it was.
Humor and playfulness are very important when it comes to keeping the spark in a relationship alive and turning it into a roaring fire. It’s what makes the good times great and the bad times not-so-bad. To show you how ingenious some boyfriends and husbands are in their relationships, Bored Panda collected some of the wittiest and most hilarious examples of their antics, pranks, and bamboozlement. Because this is the way that you should do relationships.
Upvote your favorite pics and share the list with your friends if you think they’re in need of a good laugh. When you’re done chuckling and looking through this list and if you’re still in need of some great laughs, check out our previous article about hilarious boyfriends and husbands who make sure that their relationships are never boring.
#1 Sending Sexy Pics To The Wife Like:
Image source: Brandon Sillings
#2 Decided To Photobomb My Wife During Our Wedding Photoshoot Last Month
Image source: Thatguy9211
#3 Girlfriend Left Me And The Dog Home Alone For The Weekend. First Thing I Sent Her
Image source: eric72goblue
#4 Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress. It Was For The Cat
Image source: julcarls
#5 My Aunt Had Been Complaining They Hadn’t Been “Festive” Enough. I Present To You My Uncle’s Masterpiece
Image source: OpticDream
#6 He Finally Fell Asleep When My Wife Asked For A Picture And I Wanted To Let Her Know What Hes Been Like Until Then
Image source: DamnItIan
#7 My Girlfriend And I Celebrated Our 1-Year Anniversary. We Met On Tinder, So Naturally I Had Our First Conversation Printed On A Blanket
Image source: TeenageTeenwolf
#8 My Boyfriend And My Cat Have A Special Bond. I Feel Like The Third Wheel
Image source: Arsenicyellow
#9 When You Have Candles, But Not The “Right” Ones For Your Wife’s 39th Birthday
Image source: Kwantumflux
#10 My Wife Forgot To Leave Me The Car Seat So I Could Take Our Son To The Babysitter’s House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There. I Then Turned Off My Phone For The Next 4 Hours
Image source: Big-D_OdoubleG
#11 My Boyfriend Decided To Take My Dog To The Beach Today For Some “Quality” Time Together
Image source: AlexandraTheGr347
#12 Send Bail Money
Image source: she_oops
#13 I Needed My Wife And Daughters To Smile During A Photo Shoot, So I Told A Dad Joke
Image source: Tio76
#14 Spent 10 Minutes Snapping Pics Of My Wife So She Could Have ‘The Perfect Sexy Instagram Photo.’ When She Was Finally Happy I Asked Her To Return The Favour. We Got This Beauty In One Take
Image source: pimack
#15 Plane Toast
Image source: bonjourdebbie
#16 My Wife Cries At Absolutely Anything. I Mean, Anything. So I Started Writing The Reasons Down Because Reasons
Image source: TechnicallyRon_
#17 My GF Had To Wear This To Work Today. Never Wanted Her More
Image source: Henrythehoover
#18 My Wife Told Me To Get Dressed Up For Professional Christmas Photos. Think I Nailed It
Image source: Darzin
#19 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This
Image source: johnsbuffalo
#20 My Husband’s Idea Of A Gender Reveal Cake
Image source: Lemongrass29
#21 My Husband Decided To Label Some Of My Herbs
Image source: whit1and
#22 I Asked My BF To Pick An Outfit For Me While I Was In The Shower
Image source: dnise
#23 I Told My Fiancé That We Needed To Get A Funny Tree Topper To Offset The “Adult” Tree. He Nailed It
Image source: katlikeafox
#24 Target Husband
Image source: DudeDad
#25 Girlfriend Sleep-Talks A Lot. I Write Down The Best Ones When I Can
Image source: Soggybrick
#26 My Husband Came Home While I Was Asleep And He Says, “Wake Up Or I’m Going To Grab The Goats And Bring Them In!”
Guess I thought he was messing with me. Nigerian dwarf goat, Poptart.
Image source: whitedragonatx
#27 What Happens When My Wife Asks Me To Write The Letter From Santa At 12:30 Am
Image source: SirSilksalot
#28 This Is My Favorite Photo From Our Wedding. Not Pictured: My Wife
Image source: nstuchlik
#29 My Girlfriend Says That I Own Too Many Video Games. I Sent Her This
Image source: xl3rockhaus
#30 My Wife And I Recently Attended A Rave-Themed 5K Event. I Took This Picture Of Her Standing In Front Of A Light Board
Image source: SunknLiner
#31 My Wife Put “We Still Do. 13 Years” On This Letter Board. I Added A Word When She Wasn’t Looking. She Is Posting This Version To Facebook As I Type This Without Realizing The Change. Wish Me Luck
Image source: PM_ME_WITH_A_SMILE
#32 Boyfriend Gave Me This Poster Of Prison Mike Made Entirely Of Pictures Of Us
Image source: katherine_angel
#33 Friend’s Husband Played A Prank On Her
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Classes Canceled Due To Polar Vortex. What Else To Do But Wrap Your GF Like A Burrito And Feed Her Mozzarella Sticks
Image source: goodlittleguy
#35 There Will Never Be Too Much Of Sassy
Image source: plasticrouge
#36 My Husband Ian Insisted That Our New Puppy Nala Get Her Own Stocking. I Thought It Was Sweet Until I Realized He Had Ulterior Motives
Image source: alymac95
#37 My Friend Was Diagnosed With Parkinson’s. He Thought It Would Be Funny To Send This As His Christmas Letter. His Wife, Horrified, Added The Sticker
Image source: akiro27
#38 I Gave My Girlfriend A Set Of Keys To My Apartment Today
Image source: Brunoyouknow
#39 My Girlfriend Didn’t Like My Mustache. I Shaved It For Her, But Not Before Having A Professional Photo Shoot With My Dog
Image source: sapperdanman
#40 My Girlfriend Has Recently Had A Bug Problem In Her Apartment. She’s Drunk And Went To The Bathroom. I’m About To Be Single
Image source: ketchuppacket
#41 When I Ask My Husband To Cut Vents In The Turkey Pot Pie
Image source: FillsYourNiche
#42 My Wife Wasn’t Sure What To Spend Our 1900 Dave And Busters Tickets On. I Made An Executive Decision
Image source: narcolepsyinc
#43 My Fiancée Hates The Pet Stairs I Bought For Our Dogs, Saying They Don’t Even Use Them. After Weeks Of Attempted Training I Sent Her A Pic This Morning
Image source: thejohnblog
#44 Missed My Flight To Meet My Boyfriend And Some Friends In NY, So My BF Was Stuck As A 3rd Wheel For A Day
Image source: Chippany
#45 My Wife Hates Comic Book Movies. Thanks, Universal
Image source: holmw1
#46 Photos I Take Of My Boyfriend vs. Photos He Takes Of Me
Image source: s-poon
#47 My Wife Hates Roller Coasters. After I Pitched A Fit About It, She Finally Picked One She Would Ride With Me
Image source: chopbustre
#48 My Name Is Virginia. This Is My Husband’s New Favorite Shirt
Image source: saratina
#49 Caught My Girlfriend Doing Her Makeup This Morning
Image source: Swedishkangaroo
#50 My Fortune Cookie Is Trying To Start Some Drama With My Wife And I
Image source: c0rnnut007
Follow Us