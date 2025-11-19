25 Best Wedding Photos From The 2024 Premios FdB Awards

The Autumn 2024 round of the Premios FdB Awards marked a grand celebration of excellence in wedding photography. This 37th round brought together the finest talent in the field, showcasing 25 extraordinary images carefully selected from over 1,100 submissions by more than 115 photographers spanning 12 countries.

Each image was rigorously evaluated by a distinguished panel of three international judges, emphasizing the creativity, diversity, and technical mastery that define this unique art form.

These award-winning photographs are more than just stunning visuals—they are profound narratives that encapsulate the essence of love, connection, and the timeless magic of weddings. They remind us that wedding photography transcends documentation, elevating moments into cherished works of art that symbolize the beginning of a beautiful journey.

We invite you to explore the winning images and be inspired by the unparalleled artistry and passion of the photographers behind them.

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net

#1 Bride Takes Flight! By Jordi Mora Jordi Tudela

#2 Defying Gravity, Bridal Edition By Raul Gori

#3 Divine Debates: Who’s Really In Charge Here? By Stefano Ferrier

#4 All The Feels By Rafael Ramajo

#5 Love’s Memento: Picture-Perfect Forever By David Gil

#6 Shadows Of Love, Canine Guest Included By Mile Vidic

#7 Little Ones Stealing The Spotlight… Again! By Francisco Javier Rodríguez Torres

#8 Ouch, But Make It Bridal! By Gaetano Pipitone

#9 Love That Withstands The Strongest Waves By Santiago Moldes

#10 Hugs That Leave Lasting Impressions By Dami Saez

#11 Love Erupts! By Pedro Álvarez

#12 The Cat Knows Secrets About The Dress By Barbara Fabri

#13 Fashion Meets Chaos! By Giuliano Lo Re

#14 Love On The Trail! By Jordi Costa

#15 Sandy Squad Goals! By Jose Ignacio Ruiz

#16 Veil Goals: Caught In The Wind, Just Right By Daria Manuedda

#17 Last Sigarett Before The Wedding By Enrique Gil Arteextremeno

#18 A Gaze That Seals A Lifetime By Serena Roscetti

#19 Fitting The Dress, One Artful Adjustment At A Time By Ismael Pena

#20 Elegance Inspired By Renaissance Art By Erika Fayolle

#21 Homer’s Shock Says It All! By Francesco Frippa

#22 When I Am With You I Can Fly By Fabbri Barbara

#23 The Bride And The Breeze: A Dynamic Duo By Fabian Luque

#24 A Handshake Or A Tear-Filled Truce By David De Loro

#25 Gimme A Hand! By David Hernández Chemada Vinci

#26 Wedding Art—and Strength! By Fran Ortiz

#27 The Bull Had Wedding Crash Plans By David Copado

#28 Wedding Shots… Literally! By Andrés Preumayr

#29 I Can Feel Your Skin By Letizia Di Candia

#30 Pants Down, Spirits Up! By Gaetano Pipitone

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
