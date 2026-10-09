This Page Shared 63 New Photos That Show Why We’ll Never Get Tired Of Cats And Dogs

Pet photos come in all shapes and sizes. Some make us laugh, others melt our hearts, and a few offer a fascinating glimpse into how people and their pets lived years ago. Today’s collection brings all these moments together, with plenty of dogs and cats to enjoy along the way.
‘Pure Dog And Cat Photography’ is a page curated by the team behind Pure Photography Awards, an international photography platform founded by Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao. We recently featured the winners and finalists of the 2026 Pure Street Photography Awards, and this time, we’re turning our attention to something a little closer to home: our four-legged companions.
We hope you enjoy this collection, so without further ado, scroll down to explore a mix of old memories, funny snapshots, and lovely pet moments. And make sure to upvote your favorites!
More info: Instagram | purephotographyawards.com
#1
Image source: elena_oki_insta
#2
Image source: thedoubleuduo
#3
Image source: Amy Davies
#4
Image source: henrythecoloradodog
#5
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#6
Image source: nataliepaigebentley
#7
Image source: marco77774
#8
Image source: cooo____k
#9
Image source: palo.meaowlaeblin
#10
Image source: shiba__fall
#11
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#12
Image source: the_goldendonut
#13
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#14
Image source: fotolove_by_katrinmanz
#15
Image source: alex_carstens_paws
#16
Image source: hakan.biyiklioglu
#17
Image source: marti.takahashi
#18
Image source: https://www.instagram.com/mi_nombre_es_eco/
#19
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#20
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#21
Image source: chicoto
#22
Image source: noaathemini
#23
Image source: ___ankim
#24
Image source: iggy.sorella
#25
Image source: iggy.sorella
#26
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#27
Image source: James Hall
#28
Image source: charlie_the_griffon
#29
Image source: nolatheiggy
#30
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#31
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#32
Image source: Elliott Erwitt
#33
Image source: rigatoni_nopawsta
#34
Image source: Danny Bose
#35
Image source: mmeyers76
#36
Image source: rex_thegeordiebordercollie
#37
Image source: sylvlettal_dogphotography
#38
Image source: o5_hh
#39
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#40
Image source: Haegan Marg
#41
Image source: i_d_irene
#42
Image source: ryan_j_webber_
#43
Image source: satona_valos
#44
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#45
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#46
Image source: Marta Fuzz
#47
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#48
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#49
Image source: Clemens Kalischer
#50
Image source: dorotahnat.photo
#51
Image source: periblepo
#52
Image source: keyvanfard
#53
Image source: julio.strauch
#54
Image source: jinky_springerspaniel
#55
Image source: Marta Gunner
#56
Image source: baby_with_pitbulls
#57
Image source: weddings.rauljichici
#58
Image source: Ramunas Danisevicius
#59
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#60
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
#61
Image source: whippet_bowie
#62
Image source: Esma Fiume
#63
Image source: pure.dog.and.cat.photography
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