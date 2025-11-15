30 Times People Captured Bears Doing Ridiculous And Adorable Things

I dare say, bears are some of the most majestic animals out there, right among foxes, wolves, and unicorns. If lions are considered kings of the jungle, bears have to be kings of the forests.
But when they’re not busy looking for food or sleeping, they’re definitely dedicating some time to derp around, whether alone or with other fellow bears.
Bored Panda has rifled through the internet to find the most adorable, hilarious or just random pictures of bears taking a break from nature and doing whatever it is that they are doing in those pictures.
You’ll find them in the curated list below, and while you’re down there, why not vote and comment on the ones you enjoyed the most, read up on bears and check out our interview with North American Bear Center founder and principal biologist Dr. Lynn Rogers.
More Info: North American Bear Center | Wildlife Research Institute Ely Minnesota.
#1 Momma Bear Checking For The Traffic Before Letting Her Cubs Cross The Road
Image source: HavingLastLaugh
#2 Check Out This Guy Just Chilling By A Lake With A Rainbow Contemplating Life
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#3 Bear Was Relaxing On Thrown Away Chair In A Very Human Position. He Had One Leg Casually Crossed Over The Other And Was Resting One Arm On The Armrest
Image source: Hygena-Pet-Scooper
#4 Little Bear Baby
#5 Bear And Chipmunk Sharing Breakfast
Image source: Beige_bear
#6 Even Bears Need To Relax Sometimes
Image source: taykaybo
#7 Bear Grills
Image source: misnamed
#8 I’m Volunteering In A Bear Refuge In Croatia And I Thought Like Sharing This Photo Of A Chillaxing Lad With You Guys
Image source: ZekouCafe
#9 Bears In Trees? Bears In Threes? Bears In Trees
Image source: ramdom-ink
#10 A Massive Brown Bear With Her Cub
#11 Friend’s Mom Nearly Had A Heart Attack When She Looked Out The Back Window This Morning
Image source: downwarddawg
#12 Friends On The Other Side Of The Tank
Image source: TheBlazingPhoenix
#13 So We Got Married At The Zoo, And This Bear Had An Interesting First Look Reaction
Image source: DrBaumli
#14 Just Some Black Bears Eating Some Apples In The Woods
Image source: John Fusco
#15 Absolute Unit Kodiak Bear
Image source: kylekotajarvi
#16 Someone’s Had A Beary Rough Day
Image source: reddit.com
#17 You Wouldn’t Stop Me If I Was A Polar Bear
#18 Bears Use Crosswalks Of Course
Image source: Penrod_Pooch
#19 What They Got Going On Over There ?
Image source: WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL
#20 I Had This Strange Feeling I Was Being Watched
Image source: Clifford Wilson
#21 Bear Enjoying The View And Contemplating Life
#22 Oh, Herro Hooman, It’s Just Me, Bear
Image source: radiogunk
#23 He Could Bear-Ly Swim
#24 Paws To Paws
Image source: 970souk
#25 Sad Bear Popped A Hole In My Friend’s Pool
Image source: MattSayar
#26 Beagull
Image source: Jonathan Chen
#27 From A Friend Of A Friends Kitchen Window This Morning In NY
Image source: Niki McGuire
#28 Excuse Me Sir, Do You Have A Moment To Talk About Our Lord And Savior Jesus Christ?
Image source: bricks87
#29 Bear Bath
Image source: Régis Leroy
#30 This Bear Started Begging For My French Fries At The Zoo
Image source: vampfredthefrog
#31 Adorably Dangerous !
