30 Times People Captured Bears Doing Ridiculous And Adorable Things

I dare say, bears are some of the most majestic animals out there, right among foxes, wolves, and unicorns. If lions are considered kings of the jungle, bears have to be kings of the forests.

But when they’re not busy looking for food or sleeping, they’re definitely dedicating some time to derp around, whether alone or with other fellow bears.

Bored Panda has rifled through the internet to find the most adorable, hilarious or just random pictures of bears taking a break from nature and doing whatever it is that they are doing in those pictures.

You’ll find them in the curated list below, and while you’re down there, why not vote and comment on the ones you enjoyed the most, read up on bears and check out our interview with North American Bear Center founder and principal biologist Dr. Lynn Rogers.

More Info: North American Bear Center | Wildlife Research Institute Ely Minnesota.

#1 Momma Bear Checking For The Traffic Before Letting Her Cubs Cross The Road

Image source: HavingLastLaugh

Image source: HavingLastLaugh

#2 Check Out This Guy Just Chilling By A Lake With A Rainbow Contemplating Life

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#3 Bear Was Relaxing On Thrown Away Chair In A Very Human Position. He Had One Leg Casually Crossed Over The Other And Was Resting One Arm On The Armrest

Image source: Hygena-Pet-Scooper

Image source: Hygena-Pet-Scooper

#4 Little Bear Baby

#4 Little Bear Baby

#5 Bear And Chipmunk Sharing Breakfast

Image source: Beige_bear

Image source: Beige_bear

#6 Even Bears Need To Relax Sometimes

Image source: taykaybo

Image source: taykaybo

#7 Bear Grills

Image source: misnamed

Image source: misnamed

#8 I’m Volunteering In A Bear Refuge In Croatia And I Thought Like Sharing This Photo Of A Chillaxing Lad With You Guys

Image source: ZekouCafe

Image source: ZekouCafe

#9 Bears In Trees? Bears In Threes? Bears In Trees

Image source: ramdom-ink

Image source: ramdom-ink

#10 A Massive Brown Bear With Her Cub

#10 A Massive Brown Bear With Her Cub

#11 Friend’s Mom Nearly Had A Heart Attack When She Looked Out The Back Window This Morning

Image source: downwarddawg

Image source: downwarddawg

#12 Friends On The Other Side Of The Tank

Image source: TheBlazingPhoenix

Image source: TheBlazingPhoenix

#13 So We Got Married At The Zoo, And This Bear Had An Interesting First Look Reaction

Image source: DrBaumli

Image source: DrBaumli

#14 Just Some Black Bears Eating Some Apples In The Woods

Image source: John Fusco

Image source: John Fusco

#15 Absolute Unit Kodiak Bear

Image source: kylekotajarvi

Image source: kylekotajarvi

#16 Someone’s Had A Beary Rough Day

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#17 You Wouldn’t Stop Me If I Was A Polar Bear

#17 You Wouldn't Stop Me If I Was A Polar Bear

#18 Bears Use Crosswalks Of Course

Image source: Penrod_Pooch

Image source: Penrod_Pooch

#19 What They Got Going On Over There ?

Image source: WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL

Image source: WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL

#20 I Had This Strange Feeling I Was Being Watched

Image source: Clifford Wilson

Image source: Clifford Wilson

#21 Bear Enjoying The View And Contemplating Life

#21 Bear Enjoying The View And Contemplating Life

#22 Oh, Herro Hooman, It’s Just Me, Bear

Image source: radiogunk

Image source: radiogunk

#23 He Could Bear-Ly Swim

#23 He Could Bear-Ly Swim

#24 Paws To Paws

Image source: 970souk

Image source: 970souk

#25 Sad Bear Popped A Hole In My Friend’s Pool

Image source: MattSayar

Image source: MattSayar

#26 Beagull

Image source: Jonathan Chen

Image source: Jonathan Chen

#27 From A Friend Of A Friends Kitchen Window This Morning In NY

Image source: Niki McGuire

Image source: Niki McGuire

#28 Excuse Me Sir, Do You Have A Moment To Talk About Our Lord And Savior Jesus Christ? 

Image source: bricks87

Image source: bricks87

#29 Bear Bath

Image source: Régis Leroy

Image source: Régis Leroy

#30 This Bear Started Begging For My French Fries At The Zoo

Image source: vampfredthefrog

Image source: vampfredthefrog

#31 Adorably Dangerous !

Patrick Penrose

