95 Wildlife Photos So Bad They Somehow Circle Back To Being Brilliant

Just because you purchase an expensive camera doesn’t make you a good photographer. After all, not everyone has what it takes to master photography. Clicking the perfect photo requires a lot of learning and patience, especially when it comes to capturing our majestic wildlife. But being bad at it shouldn’t stop you from doing it.
Who knows, you might end up capturing something hilarious on the way that might be pure entertainment for others. Well, the “Crap Wildlife Photography” page actually celebrates such bad pictures. Some are pretty terrible, but they will definitely bring out a chuckle or two. We have compiled our favorites below. Just scroll down and check them out!
#1 Its A Ladybirb
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#2 Squirrel
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#3 A Falcon Outside My Window
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Birds and animals are adorable, no matter which ones you like best. And we love to capture things that we like, so they get immortalized in a way. Pets are often supermodels for their hoomans, who turn into paparazzi the moment they do something cute. But getting them to pose for a minute is a whole different ballgame.
If you think they are difficult, just imagine what wildlife photographers have to go through constantly. Of course, there are going to be “bad pictures.” But click, they must, because these photos actually matter more than we might realize, especially in the present.
#4 The Heron Has Requested That I Delete This
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#5 Caught This Great Pic Of An Eagle On Sunday
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#6 This Was Almost A Cool Shot Of The Salmon….if It Weren’t For The Seagull, Who Decided To Be The Center Of Attention And Photobomb My Picture
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Global warming and climate change are slowly destroying the world as we know it. From the loss of biodiversity to damaged natural habitats and ecosystems, it’s really horrifying that animals suffer because of human mistakes. Currently, there are more than 175,900 species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with more than 49,500 species threatened with extinction.
Experts agree that today’s extinction rate is hundreds, or even thousands, of times higher than the natural baseline rate. With our companions on the planet facing so many dangers, wildlife photography plays a powerful role in helping them.
#7 Big “Move Girl, Get Out The Way” Energy
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#8 A Ruffles Potato Chip Was Involved
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#9 Here Is A Really Bad Photo Of A Marmot In Mount Rainier National Park With A Wonderfully Focused Background
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For wildlife photographer Matt Rochford, clicking these pictures comes naturally. He pointed out a few beautiful reasons why he loves his job so much, and how wildlife photography helps:
- Understand animal behavior in their natural habitat.
- Raise awareness for conservation.
- Develop a connection between humans and nature.
- Provide beautiful stories of wildlife.
- Capture once-in-a-lifetime moments.
#10 ¡”Eye” Dios Mío! Cuban Tree Frog On The Glass
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#11 Blurrrrrpppppp
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#12 It Was Recommended In Another Group That I Post This Here
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Powerful animal pictures have actually helped conserve species in the past. National Geographic reports that photos have also shocked people into action. They present graphic evidence of humans’ devastating impacts on habitats. For instance, photos of seabirds eating plastic bags and turtles snared in six-pack rings drove a global campaign to end single-use plastic.
Moreover, images of tuskless elephant carcasses have helped to curb the illegal ivory trade by making ivory ownership socially unacceptable. Another instance was when the use of animals for entertainment was discredited through photos revealing the appalling conditions in which some were kept.
#13 Check Out The Detail On This Hummingbird That Got Real Close
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#14 The North End Of A Muskrat Heading South
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#15 Andean Cock-Of-The-Rock In Flight
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Wildlife photographs don’t just spread awareness about conserving animals; they also bring in funds to take action. For instance, there was the heartwarming story of Romeo, the last known Sehuencas water frog. His adorable pictures were posted on a dating site to raise money to find him a mate.
This led to a funded expedition to Bolivia, where researchers discovered five more of his species. Romeo also found Juliette, giving the Sehuencas water frog hope of not going extinct
#16 Batman?
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#17 In Taormina Sicily
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#18 You Never Know What You’ll Find When You Go Into A Bathroom Stall At A New York State Park
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National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore claims that people won’t want to care about animals unless they’ve met them, and photos give a voice to animals that have no voice. Well, now that we have established how important wildlife photography is, what exactly makes a “good” and powerful photo, as opposed to a bad one?
#19 Seal
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#20 Nothing Like A Camera Given The Best Opportunity (Bird Setting) To Focus On The Bird Posing Perfectly For Me. Yellow-Throated Vireo, And Excellently Defined Leaf Structure Of The Tree
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#21 Either A Young Red Fox Or A Cryptid
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Award-winning wildlife photographer Nick Dale believes a few criteria can help you judge a good photo versus a bad one. He explains, “Aesthetically, it has to stand on its own two feet. From that comes the emotional impact that we all want to experience when viewing a work of art. These photos should also involve some measure of authenticity, rarity, and beauty.”
“When you are photographing a wild animal, there are always other factors at play, including the personality, the pose, the background, the lighting, and any number of rules of composition. A ‘characterful’ subject may be necessary for a great wildlife shot, but it’s not sufficient,” he adds.
#22 Spotted This Guy Creating My Top Step This Morning
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#23 Butterfly In The Perfect Spot In The Sun, Perfect Position To Show Inside And Outside Of Wings At The Same Time And
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#24 We Have Lift-Of
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However, having said that, Nick Dale also highlighted that aesthetics are subjective. “People sometimes show me a wildlife photo and ask me what I think, but I always turn the question around. ‘What do you think of it yourself?’ There’s no right or wrong answer, and my view is no more ‘valid’ just because I’m a professional wildlife photographer,” he noted.
#25 I Am Really More Of A Painter, But If That Falls Though, I Think I Could Probably Fall Back On My Skills In Nature Photography
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#26 Majestic Emperor Dragonfly Captured In Flight
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#27 A Not-So-Great Egret Photo!
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You heard it from a pro, that good photos are subjective. That is reason enough never to stop clicking photos of animals, no matter how terrible you think they are. After all, looking at these furry creatures, even if they seem blurry or just absurd, always helps boost our mood.
Which ones did you enjoy? Don’t forget to upvote or mention them in the comments. Also, here are more funny animal pics to help brighten your day.
#28 Possible Beaver Sighting
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#29 When We Were In Alaska In June I Was Taking Pictures Of Eagles On A Tiny Island. We Were About A Mile And A Half Away. Right When I Pushed To Take The Picture The Eagle Took Off
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#30 So Close, And Yet So Far
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#31 Blep
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#32 All I Wanted Was A Clean Image Of One Of These Magnificent Birds!
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#33 Best Picture I’ve Ever Taken Of A Great Blue Heron
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#34 I Forgot To Fill The Bird Feeder. The Umbrage Is Both Immediate And Profound
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#35 Redwing On A Rainy Day. He Looks Juuust About As Pissed As I Did When I Realized He Was Out Of Focus
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#36 Raccoon!
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#37 Buttmuncher
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#38 Behold, A Fawn Reaching Warp Speed!
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#39 “Who Put That Ruddy Great Tree There?!?”
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#40 We Thank Thee, Oh Great Stone Ball On The Ancient Well, For Our Daily Bird Seed
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#41
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#42 Turkey Vulture Enters The Chat
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#43 It’s A Squirrel Flying But Not A Flying Squirrel
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#44 Found This Chameleon In The Wild Of The Algarve In Portugal. It Was Reluctant To Have Its Picture Taken
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#45 I Love How The Lichen On The Branches Is In Focus
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#46 Gary The Elderly Duck
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#47 I’m Sitting Up On My Roof Deck, Enjoying The Sunset With A Cocktail, And Suddenly This Owl Lands On The Umbrella Next To Me And Takes A Big Dump
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#48 We Had An Unexpected Encounter On Our Run This Morning
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#49 MA’am
While You Are, Admittedly, The Most Beautiful Cockroach I Have Ever Seen, The Fact That You Were Just Going To Drop All Of Your Babies Off In The Middle Of My Living Room Floor, In Broad Daylight, And Then, Presumable, Skedaddle, Is Not Cool. Do Better.
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#50 When Moving Boxes In A Store Room, Found A Little Friend
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#51 Caught This Great Photo Of A Raccoon
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#52 Somewhere In Colorado
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#53 Mole Out
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#54 The Cool Orb Weaver In My Neighbor’s Driveway
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#55 Behold The Double Crested Cormorant Scratching His Noble Chin
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#56 I’m From Outside The USA. And I’d Always Wanted To Know What A Skunk Smelled Like? Well, I Got My Wish
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#57 For Your Viewing Pleasure, I Present A Majestic Moose And Her Baby In Yellowstone National Park
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#58 Agouti On The Move
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#59 Sit Down Flying Thing, You’re Drunk
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#60 I Thought I Was Photographicking A Nighttime Hummingbird Visitation… Apparently I Got A Picture Of A Small Air-Squid Species Or Flying Cuttlefish Of Some Type Instead
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#61 The Amazing Wasp Spider
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#62 I Think It Was A Toad
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#63 Juvenile Magpie Cooling Down In A Train Driver’s Window Cleaning Bucket
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#64 A Splendid Merganser Family
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#65 I Found A Sentient Toilet Brush!
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#66 Giant Dragonfly? Or Mini Airplane?
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#67 Baby Owl… Was Screaming For Hours
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#68 At Least I Got The Feet In Focus…and A Literal Whole New Perspective On Egrets
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#69 Oh, It’s Not So Bad. You Can Still Clearly See Its Cottony Tail
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#70 IKEA Bird
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#71 Tail!!!!
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#72 First-Time Poster, Tail-End Of The Story
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#73 Elk; View Obstructed By Dog Nose Smears
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#74 Majestic In Flight!
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#75 Great Egret Turned Into A Swan
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#76 Peekaboo
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#77 This Is What This Group Is All About Right? When You Sneak Up On The Wrong Side At The Wrong Time
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#78 I Saw This Dinosaur…i Mean, Snapping Turtle…crossing The Road The Other Day. It Was So Big Multiple People Got Out Of Their Cars To Take A Picture
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#79 Stunning Picture Of Momma Moose In The Pond With Baby On The Ponds Bank. So Glad My Camera Decided To Focus On The Railing. Look At The Wood Grain!
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#80 Peter Rabbit Making His Legendary Escape Again
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#81 Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting….and Showing Off The Best Kicks And Jumps And Punches…until I Raised The Camera And Clicked The Button. Immediately They Quit And Just Stared At Each Other
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#82 Can You Spot The Coyote?
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#83 Wasn’t Sure Which Of The Three Pigeons To Focus On So I Picked The Grass
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#84 Albatross Photobombing My Beautiful Grass Shot
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#85 Checkout This Humpback Whale I Spotted In Alaska
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#86 Nope , Not A Piglet With A Long Skinny Tale … A Sweet Watermelon Sized Possum
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#87 Charcoal Coloured Blur In The Trees
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#88 Majestic Birb
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#89 Ghost Oriole?
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#90 The Flowers Were 😋
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#91 Western Green Lizard. I Strongly Feel This Image Captures The Very Essence Of The &*%#@ Species Far Better Than One Of Those Boring, Tack-Sharp, Full-Body Shots
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#92 The Majestic And Graceful Scrub Jay
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#93 Charming
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#94 Incredible Moment A Black Wolf Strolled Across Pleasant Valley During A Storm, Thank Gods I Took Time Away From Looking To Snap This Amazing Photo
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#95 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched?
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