‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 People Oblivious To How Bad Their Tattoos Look (New Pics)

Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, sure, but some aesthetic decisions don’t deserve much mercy. The simple fact is that not all tattoos are inked equally well. Nor are all design ideas artistic marvels. Some of them are so cringy that their only benefit is to serve as a warning to others.
That’s where the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group comes in. Members of this community share examples of some of the most outrageous and awful tattoos ever. We’ve collected some of the worst recent pics to show you that not only does your idea have to be good, but you also need a stylist who knows their craft well. Scroll down to check ‘em out.
#1 Uhh, Thanks Fb But No Thanks. I Will Not Be Adding Friend
Image source: anonymous
#2 Found On Instagram
Image source: anonymous
#3 Egyptian Pink Panther
Image source: Laura Cattani
#4 Last Time I Posted Something By This “Artist”, A Few Folks Were Saying “It’s Actually A Style” But Like Can Someone Explain This To Me Then
Image source: anonymous
#5 Everytime I See Her Tattoos I Cringe
Image source: anonymous
#6 Now These Are Some Tats To Be Proud Of
Image source: Mark McCall
#7 Found This On Instagram They Did Get A Coverup Thank God.
Image source: Aishya Pirches
#8 I Was Looking At Reviews On Dresses And Came Across This Gem
Image source: Emily Brooks Polson
#9 Ba Da Ba Da Ba I’m Hating It
Image source: Danielle Hartshorn
#10 Lemme Guess…he Likes Chanel?
Image source: Bee Bayer
#11 Oh Medusa, You’ve Done It Again
Image source: anonymous
#12 Sawtism
Image source: anonymous
#13 Dear God
Image source: Liz Sealion
#14 Sheeesh
Image source: Cort Campbell
#15 Oof.. Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out
Image source: anonymous
#16 Um… At Least It’s Not A Case!
Image source: anonymous
#17 A Guy Is Advertising His Work… Yikes!
Image source: anonymous
#18 Found On Marketplace
Image source: Ali Mae
#19 That Looks Like Faded Sharpie
Image source: Alissa Wigglesworth
#20 Well…
Image source: anonymous
#21 Not Sure About This At All
Image source: anonymous
#22 Found In The Wild
Image source: Sabryna McLean
#23 Found In Person. It Was Worse Up Close.
Image source: Katie Grace R
#24 Wtf Is This Supposed To Be? All I See Is A Distorted 4 And Of Course The Rocket Penis
Image source: anonymous
#25 A Profile Picture On A Dating App
Image source: Jasmin Pabst
#26 Saw This In The Wild And Just Knew I Had To Share It
Image source: anonymous
#27 🎵 So Nail Moi Wrists And Black Moi Eyesss🎶 This Particular Jesus Swears It’s Not A Phase Mom
Image source: anonymous
#28 Everything About It
Image source: anonymous
#29 Found On Tiktok
Image source: Ali Mae
#30 Found In The Comment Section Of A Post In A Mom Group
Image source: Alexis Marie DuFour
Follow Us