‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 30 People Oblivious To How Bad Their Tattoos Look (New Pics)

by

Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, sure, but some aesthetic decisions don’t deserve much mercy. The simple fact is that not all tattoos are inked equally well. Nor are all design ideas artistic marvels. Some of them are so cringy that their only benefit is to serve as a warning to others.
That’s where the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group comes in. Members of this community share examples of some of the most outrageous and awful tattoos ever. We’ve collected some of the worst recent pics to show you that not only does your idea have to be good, but you also need a stylist who knows their craft well. Scroll down to check ‘em out.

#1 Uhh, Thanks Fb But No Thanks. I Will Not Be Adding Friend

Image source: anonymous

#2 Found On Instagram

Image source: anonymous

#3 Egyptian Pink Panther

Image source: Laura Cattani

#4 Last Time I Posted Something By This “Artist”, A Few Folks Were Saying “It’s Actually A Style” But Like Can Someone Explain This To Me Then

Image source: anonymous

#5 Everytime I See Her Tattoos I Cringe

Image source: anonymous

#6 Now These Are Some Tats To Be Proud Of

Image source: Mark McCall

#7 Found This On Instagram They Did Get A Coverup Thank God.

Image source: Aishya Pirches

#8 I Was Looking At Reviews On Dresses And Came Across This Gem

Image source: Emily Brooks Polson

#9 Ba Da Ba Da Ba I’m Hating It

Image source: Danielle Hartshorn

#10 Lemme Guess…he Likes Chanel?

Image source: Bee Bayer

#11 Oh Medusa, You’ve Done It Again

Image source: anonymous

#12 Sawtism

Image source: anonymous

#13 Dear God

Image source: Liz Sealion

#14 Sheeesh

Image source: Cort Campbell

#15 Oof.. Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out

Image source: anonymous

#16 Um… At Least It’s Not A Case!

Image source: anonymous

#17 A Guy Is Advertising His Work… Yikes!

Image source: anonymous

#18 Found On Marketplace

Image source: Ali Mae

#19 That Looks Like Faded Sharpie

Image source: Alissa Wigglesworth

#20 Well…

Image source: anonymous

#21 Not Sure About This At All

Image source: anonymous

#22 Found In The Wild

Image source: Sabryna McLean

#23 Found In Person. It Was Worse Up Close.

Image source: Katie Grace R

#24 Wtf Is This Supposed To Be? All I See Is A Distorted 4 And Of Course The Rocket Penis

Image source: anonymous

#25 A Profile Picture On A Dating App

Image source: Jasmin Pabst

#26 Saw This In The Wild And Just Knew I Had To Share It

Image source: anonymous

#27 🎵 So Nail Moi Wrists And Black Moi Eyesss🎶 This Particular Jesus Swears It’s Not A Phase Mom

Image source: anonymous

#28 Everything About It

Image source: anonymous

#29 Found On Tiktok

Image source: Ali Mae

#30 Found In The Comment Section Of A Post In A Mom Group

Image source: Alexis Marie DuFour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
