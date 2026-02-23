73 Times People Didn’t Realize How Cringe They Were Being (New Pics)

Awkwardness is a powerful emotion. It’s so potent that you can viscerally feel it even through secondhand means, much like the photos you’re about to see. 

These are from the Cringe Pics subreddit, and the page profile says it all: “When it hurts just to look.” Indeed, these images may make you go “Yikes,” then leave you shaking your head out of pity and embarrassment.

We’ve picked some of the photos that stood out to us, which may give you the same emotions as someone who faceplants in front of a large crowd. But be warned, your face may get tired from all the cringing.

#1 Saw This Guy At The Airport

Image source: maxhavoc2000

Image source: maxhavoc2000

#2 Panhandler Patrol

Image source: wish_yooper_here

Image source: wish_yooper_here

#3 The American Tourist I Saw In Greece

Image source: ARealHuman

Image source: ARealHuman

“Cringe” as we know it today is fairly new. These days, people take some satisfaction in seeing others’ cringeworthy moments. According to psychotherapist Nicholas Balaisis, it’s a way to feel superior while also recognizing that we may be vulnerable to this type of “failed self-display.” 

“As we increasingly occupy more space online—posting about ourselves as part of the routine of everyday life—we make ourselves vulnerable to inadvertently posting cringeworthy content,” he noted.

#4 “Short Pants Vance”

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#5 Shoes Of Austrian Far-Right Politician

Image source: garrthes

Image source: garrthes

#6 One Of Elon’s Exes, Grimes Had This To Say About Their Child…

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Indeed, there has been a prevalent fear of “being cringe,” especially among young people who are always online. So much so that it has become a source of anxiety and worry, according to psychologist Lauren Zannetino

“They’re stopping themselves from being authentic … and doing the things that they want to do out of fear that it’s going to be filmed by someone and posted online,” Zannetino told ABC News Australia.

#7 Level 1000 Cringe

My police department posted this stupid photo of their sheriffs. This is our taxes at work. They think they’re part of Tropic freaking Thunder.

Image source: ansyhrrian

Image source: ansyhrrian

#8 Chicks Dig Me

Image source: Mr-Snarky

Image source: Mr-Snarky

#9 My Relatives

Image source: OldGodsProphet

Image source: OldGodsProphet

However, there is a bit of an upside in keeping in mind what cringeworthy behavior is, especially online. According to Balaisis, it’s a form of “psychological discipline” that helps us shape the parameters of what we should and shouldn’t post. 

“It is perhaps no wonder that we also see a rise in public apologies that try to mitigate self-inflicted damages to our public profile and persona,” he said.

#10 I Wish There Was An Emoji For The Face I Made

Image source: Bubblegumproductions

Image source: Bubblegumproductions

#11 The Level Of Degeneracy In This Picture Just Shaved Five Years Off My Life

Image source: Alekseyblyat

Image source: Alekseyblyat

#12 A Photo That A 44 Year Old Man From Boston Unironically Sent To What He Thought Was An Underage Girl

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

Meanwhile, Zannettino believes that being cringe should be seen as a sign of authenticity and vulnerability, rather than something shameful. She says, “In order to be free, we have to be a little bit cringe.”

#13 This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Aggressive-Loquat-66

Image source: Aggressive-Loquat-66

#14 Allegedly, These Are Real Photos From A Recently Held Event At Mar-A-Lago. Couldn’t Make This Up If I Tried

Image source: KoreKhthonia

Image source: KoreKhthonia

#15 Giant “Thank You Elon” Behind A Cybertruck

Image source: ElevatedCow

Image source: ElevatedCow

But if you’re all about avoiding looking cringeworthy for the internet to see, Balaisis has one piece of advice: pay constant attention to your online presentation of self. That means constantly updating it and staying aware of current trends. 

“In short, managing your online self involves a great deal of labour and attention,” he said.

#16 16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]

Image source: SeptimiusSeverus_

Image source: SeptimiusSeverus_

#17 A Real Post From The President Of The United States, Donald Trump:

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#18 Cringe In The Comment And Cringe At The Unnecessary Charges

Image source: EngageWithCaution

Image source: EngageWithCaution

#19 Dad Remembers When He “Was Going To Join,” But Didn’t Because He Got His Son’s Mom Pregnant

Image source: SEF917

Image source: SEF917

#20 Is This Really An Ad For What Looks Like… An Apology Necklace For Cheating??

Image source: penngei

Image source: penngei

#21 Men Want One Thing

Image source: AlpacaAurelius

Image source: AlpacaAurelius

#22 Evangelical Cringe

Image source: Additional-Hour6038

Image source: Additional-Hour6038

#23 So Stunning And Brave… 🙄

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#24 Found In My Neighborhood

Image source: WrongedLolita55

Image source: WrongedLolita55

#25 Does This Guy Actually Think This Works?

Image source: rjd014

Image source: rjd014

#26 This Definitely Happened

Image source: phoexnixfunjpr

Image source: phoexnixfunjpr

#27 Photo Of The Bride & Groom For A Wedding In The Park I Found Today

Image source: Jabroni_Balogni

Image source: Jabroni_Balogni

#28 Local Woman Is Tattooing In Her Kitchen. Make Your Appointment Now!

Image source: SassySunflower27

Image source: SassySunflower27

#29 Found At The Supermarket

Image source: 89404

Image source: 89404

#30 This

Image source: Consiglieri_

Image source: Consiglieri_

#31 What??

Image source: Lontology

Image source: Lontology

#32 No

Image source: cheesypuffs15

Image source: cheesypuffs15

#33 I’m Sorry What The Hell

Image source: Willing-Roll-1920

Image source: Willing-Roll-1920

#34 Crocs Boots

Image source: Euphoric_Intern170

Image source: Euphoric_Intern170

#35 Dawg

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Huh

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#37 What Is Going On In The Chatgpt Subreddit?

Image source: vaughndahlman

Image source: vaughndahlman

#38 Absolute Winner At My Local Gym Seeks Young, Lactose-Tolerant Girlfriend

Image source: Chlorine-Queen

Image source: Chlorine-Queen

#39 The Message On This Dudes Car

Image source: DuncanAerilious

Image source: DuncanAerilious

#40 Clearance Rack “Patriotism”

Image source: blue_groove

Image source: blue_groove

#41 Cringe Or No?

Image source: ansyhrrian

Image source: ansyhrrian

#42 This Is So Unexpected

Image source: Pdoom346

Image source: Pdoom346

#43 Reddit Is Getting Worse Every Day

Image source: TophatOwl_

Image source: TophatOwl_

#44 Alpha Wolf

Image source: kaza12345678

Image source: kaza12345678

#45 The White House Is So Cringe Now

Image source: Gnatcheese

Image source: Gnatcheese

#46 Bizarre Photo Of Jd Vance Wearing A Blonde Wig And Silver Chains For A College Halloween Party

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Just AI “Boyfriend” Things

Image source: Myrandall

Image source: Myrandall

#48 Not To Sure What To Think

Image source: imthehink

Image source: imthehink

#49 Hello Mr. Monopoly

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

#50 Dad’s New Instagram

Image source: Kidwreckage

Image source: Kidwreckage

#51 Cyber Truck With Damage Stickers

Image source: PeacefulToast

Image source: PeacefulToast

#52 This Woman Is Completely Serious

Image source: UndeadSalamander

Image source: UndeadSalamander

#53 Sea World Pr Team Really Cooked With This One

Image source: sapnation

Image source: sapnation

#54 Swedish Sweets Company (Temporarily) Changing The Name Of Sour Tutti Frutti Sweets

Image source: WhoAmIEven2

Image source: WhoAmIEven2

#55 I Mean, Really? 🙄

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#56 Bro Thinks He’s A Hero

Image source: KremlinHoosegaffer

Image source: KremlinHoosegaffer

#57 Isn’t It Illegal To Deface Us Currency?

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#58 This Bar In My Area Uses Edgy AI Imagery As Decor

Image source: DeadliftFam

Image source: DeadliftFam

#59 Once Upon A Time I Sang In This Band Called Jamie’s Elsewhere. One Day There Was A Photo Shoot And All I Was Told Was “There Will Be Balloons”…

Image source: SingTheDamnSong

Image source: SingTheDamnSong

#60 Elderly Women Swooning Over Trump

Image source: HazardousHacker

Image source: HazardousHacker

#61 Text I Sent To A Girl When I Was In 6th Grade😭

Image source: CommercialLab6842

Image source: CommercialLab6842

#62 Pretty Much Every Product At These Mall Stores

Image source: peanutismint

Image source: peanutismint

#63 Copyright Law Shouldn’t Exist

Image source: Courtelary

Image source: Courtelary

#64 “Welcome To Florida”

Image source: beef_creature

Image source: beef_creature

#65 When Pumpkin Spice Goes To Far

Image source: EbtWarlord1

Image source: EbtWarlord1

#66 NBA Star Lamelo Ball Just Got Quite Possibly The Worst Tattoo Of All Time:

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#67 That Sounds Like A You-Problem

Image source: GaragePractical3670

Image source: GaragePractical3670

#68 Pick-Me Celeb

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

#69 Imagine The Bravery It Takes To Announce This To TSA…

Image source: amandanick7

Image source: amandanick7

#70 My 9 Year Old Daughter And Her 2 Friends Asked Me To Read These Pages… While They Laughed… Because I’m Obviously Too Old (33) To Say This Stuff

Image source: FuuuuckOffff

Image source: FuuuuckOffff

#71 Sent This In Response To A Spam Text But Accidentally Sent It To A Cremation Business For My Cat

Image source: PirateCaptainSkull

Image source: PirateCaptainSkull

#72 The Sticker On This Car I Saw Today. The Car Had AZ Veteran License Plates To Boot. They Fought For Your Freedom Abroad, But Wants A Wall At The Arizona Border Like It’s A Gated Community

Image source: aarogar

Image source: aarogar

#73 This Person’s Reply

Image source: Loex_

Image source: Loex_

