73 Times People Didn’t Realize How Cringe They Were Being (New Pics)

Awkwardness is a powerful emotion. It’s so potent that you can viscerally feel it even through secondhand means, much like the photos you’re about to see.
These are from the Cringe Pics subreddit, and the page profile says it all: “When it hurts just to look.” Indeed, these images may make you go “Yikes,” then leave you shaking your head out of pity and embarrassment.
We’ve picked some of the photos that stood out to us, which may give you the same emotions as someone who faceplants in front of a large crowd. But be warned, your face may get tired from all the cringing.
#1 Saw This Guy At The Airport
Image source: maxhavoc2000
#2 Panhandler Patrol
Image source: wish_yooper_here
#3 The American Tourist I Saw In Greece
Image source: ARealHuman
“Cringe” as we know it today is fairly new. These days, people take some satisfaction in seeing others’ cringeworthy moments. According to psychotherapist Nicholas Balaisis, it’s a way to feel superior while also recognizing that we may be vulnerable to this type of “failed self-display.”
“As we increasingly occupy more space online—posting about ourselves as part of the routine of everyday life—we make ourselves vulnerable to inadvertently posting cringeworthy content,” he noted.
#4 “Short Pants Vance”
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#5 Shoes Of Austrian Far-Right Politician
Image source: garrthes
#6 One Of Elon’s Exes, Grimes Had This To Say About Their Child…
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
Indeed, there has been a prevalent fear of “being cringe,” especially among young people who are always online. So much so that it has become a source of anxiety and worry, according to psychologist Lauren Zannetino.
“They’re stopping themselves from being authentic … and doing the things that they want to do out of fear that it’s going to be filmed by someone and posted online,” Zannetino told ABC News Australia.
#7 Level 1000 Cringe
My police department posted this stupid photo of their sheriffs. This is our taxes at work. They think they’re part of Tropic freaking Thunder.
Image source: ansyhrrian
#8 Chicks Dig Me
Image source: Mr-Snarky
#9 My Relatives
Image source: OldGodsProphet
However, there is a bit of an upside in keeping in mind what cringeworthy behavior is, especially online. According to Balaisis, it’s a form of “psychological discipline” that helps us shape the parameters of what we should and shouldn’t post.
“It is perhaps no wonder that we also see a rise in public apologies that try to mitigate self-inflicted damages to our public profile and persona,” he said.
#10 I Wish There Was An Emoji For The Face I Made
Image source: Bubblegumproductions
#11 The Level Of Degeneracy In This Picture Just Shaved Five Years Off My Life
Image source: Alekseyblyat
#12 A Photo That A 44 Year Old Man From Boston Unironically Sent To What He Thought Was An Underage Girl
Image source: ChickenWingExtreme
Meanwhile, Zannettino believes that being cringe should be seen as a sign of authenticity and vulnerability, rather than something shameful. She says, “In order to be free, we have to be a little bit cringe.”
#13 This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Aggressive-Loquat-66
#14 Allegedly, These Are Real Photos From A Recently Held Event At Mar-A-Lago. Couldn’t Make This Up If I Tried
Image source: KoreKhthonia
#15 Giant “Thank You Elon” Behind A Cybertruck
Image source: ElevatedCow
But if you’re all about avoiding looking cringeworthy for the internet to see, Balaisis has one piece of advice: pay constant attention to your online presentation of self. That means constantly updating it and staying aware of current trends.
“In short, managing your online self involves a great deal of labour and attention,” he said.
#16 16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]
Image source: SeptimiusSeverus_
#17 A Real Post From The President Of The United States, Donald Trump:
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#18 Cringe In The Comment And Cringe At The Unnecessary Charges
Image source: EngageWithCaution
#19 Dad Remembers When He “Was Going To Join,” But Didn’t Because He Got His Son’s Mom Pregnant
Image source: SEF917
#20 Is This Really An Ad For What Looks Like… An Apology Necklace For Cheating??
Image source: penngei
#21 Men Want One Thing
Image source: AlpacaAurelius
#22 Evangelical Cringe
Image source: Additional-Hour6038
#23 So Stunning And Brave… 🙄
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#24 Found In My Neighborhood
Image source: WrongedLolita55
#25 Does This Guy Actually Think This Works?
Image source: rjd014
#26 This Definitely Happened
Image source: phoexnixfunjpr
#27 Photo Of The Bride & Groom For A Wedding In The Park I Found Today
Image source: Jabroni_Balogni
#28 Local Woman Is Tattooing In Her Kitchen. Make Your Appointment Now!
Image source: SassySunflower27
#29 Found At The Supermarket
Image source: 89404
#30 This
Image source: Consiglieri_
#31 What??
Image source: Lontology
#32 No
Image source: cheesypuffs15
#33 I’m Sorry What The Hell
Image source: Willing-Roll-1920
#34 Crocs Boots
Image source: Euphoric_Intern170
#35 Dawg
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Huh
Image source: reddit.com
#37 What Is Going On In The Chatgpt Subreddit?
Image source: vaughndahlman
#38 Absolute Winner At My Local Gym Seeks Young, Lactose-Tolerant Girlfriend
Image source: Chlorine-Queen
#39 The Message On This Dudes Car
Image source: DuncanAerilious
#40 Clearance Rack “Patriotism”
Image source: blue_groove
#41 Cringe Or No?
Image source: ansyhrrian
#42 This Is So Unexpected
Image source: Pdoom346
#43 Reddit Is Getting Worse Every Day
Image source: TophatOwl_
#44 Alpha Wolf
Image source: kaza12345678
#45 The White House Is So Cringe Now
Image source: Gnatcheese
#46 Bizarre Photo Of Jd Vance Wearing A Blonde Wig And Silver Chains For A College Halloween Party
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Just AI “Boyfriend” Things
Image source: Myrandall
#48 Not To Sure What To Think
Image source: imthehink
#49 Hello Mr. Monopoly
Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949
#50 Dad’s New Instagram
Image source: Kidwreckage
#51 Cyber Truck With Damage Stickers
Image source: PeacefulToast
#52 This Woman Is Completely Serious
Image source: UndeadSalamander
#53 Sea World Pr Team Really Cooked With This One
Image source: sapnation
#54 Swedish Sweets Company (Temporarily) Changing The Name Of Sour Tutti Frutti Sweets
Image source: WhoAmIEven2
#55 I Mean, Really? 🙄
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#56 Bro Thinks He’s A Hero
Image source: KremlinHoosegaffer
#57 Isn’t It Illegal To Deface Us Currency?
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#58 This Bar In My Area Uses Edgy AI Imagery As Decor
Image source: DeadliftFam
#59 Once Upon A Time I Sang In This Band Called Jamie’s Elsewhere. One Day There Was A Photo Shoot And All I Was Told Was “There Will Be Balloons”…
Image source: SingTheDamnSong
#60 Elderly Women Swooning Over Trump
Image source: HazardousHacker
#61 Text I Sent To A Girl When I Was In 6th Grade😭
Image source: CommercialLab6842
#62 Pretty Much Every Product At These Mall Stores
Image source: peanutismint
#63 Copyright Law Shouldn’t Exist
Image source: Courtelary
#64 “Welcome To Florida”
Image source: beef_creature
#65 When Pumpkin Spice Goes To Far
Image source: EbtWarlord1
#66 NBA Star Lamelo Ball Just Got Quite Possibly The Worst Tattoo Of All Time:
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#67 That Sounds Like A You-Problem
Image source: GaragePractical3670
#68 Pick-Me Celeb
Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949
#69 Imagine The Bravery It Takes To Announce This To TSA…
Image source: amandanick7
#70 My 9 Year Old Daughter And Her 2 Friends Asked Me To Read These Pages… While They Laughed… Because I’m Obviously Too Old (33) To Say This Stuff
Image source: FuuuuckOffff
#71 Sent This In Response To A Spam Text But Accidentally Sent It To A Cremation Business For My Cat
Image source: PirateCaptainSkull
#72 The Sticker On This Car I Saw Today. The Car Had AZ Veteran License Plates To Boot. They Fought For Your Freedom Abroad, But Wants A Wall At The Arizona Border Like It’s A Gated Community
Image source: aarogar
#73 This Person’s Reply
Image source: Loex_
