Uncovering 18 Makeup Secrets Chinese Influencers Are Keeping On Douyin

Listen up, beauty enthusiasts and trend trackers! While you’ve been busy perfecting your winged eyeliner, a beauty revolution has been brewing on the other side of the Great Firewall. Douyin, China’s answer to TikTok, is buzzing with makeup marvels that’ll make your vanity weep with envy. We’ve infiltrated this digital beauty mecca to bring you 18 Chinese cosmetic gems that are causing a sensation.
From lippies that last longer than your favorite TV series binge to foundations that’ll make your pores disappear faster than your paycheck on payday, these products are redefining #beautygoals. So, put down that overpriced Sephora mascara and prepare to embark on a journey that’ll have you saying “再见” (zài jiàn) to your old makeup routine and “你好” (nǐ hǎo) to a world of Eastern beauty innovation.
#1 Get Flawless, Panda-Approved Skin With Catkin Panda Land Full Coverage Cushion Fondation
Review: “For starters, the packaging is adorable! ( being that Pandas are my favorite animal ever) I got the foundation in the shade W 12 Golden, perfect match. I’m acne prone and have blemishes and I have to say it covered everything perfectly! It’s a beautiful satin finish, feels like your own skin. You need this, trust me.” – Grecia
Image source: amazon.com, Grecia
#2 Say Goodbye To Dry Lips And Hello To A Pop Of Color With This Catkin Tinted Lip Balm Color Changing Lipstick, A Douyin Favorite That Not Only Provides Ultra-Hydrating Moisture But Also Changes Color To Match Your Unique Ph Levels
Review: “Intrigued from the moment I saw this product…. I purchased it. This item is beautiful. The case is elegant in detail and color and the product has an inviting feel. Glides on and doesn’t leave any weird residues. Color change is pleasant.” – cassandra
Image source: amazon.com, cassandra
#3 This Florasis Floral Engraving Phoenix Makeup Palette Is A Stunning Palette That Combines Exquisite Floral Engravings With A Fiery, Phoenix-Inspired Color Scheme To Create A Truly Mythical Makeup Look
Review: “This is such a lovely makeup palette. The texture is creamy/powder so there is no messy application due to fall out. The colors and packaging are equally beautiful.” – Maltie Singh
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Catkin Rouge Matte Lipstick Is A Waterproof, Long-Lasting, And Satin-Smooth Formula That’s As Coveted For Its Comfort As It Is For Its Vibrant, Camera-Ready Color
Review: “Beautiful lipstick in appearance and wear. Matte with a nice blush color. That actual lipstick is engaged with a unique jungle visage. The tube is also very stylish and had a magnetic cap so it won’t come off in a big purse. Ive had several.compliments. Totally recommend!” – Belize
Image source: amazon.com, Claudia
#5 Lashes Get A Lavish Boost With This Volumizing Mascara, A Formula That Plumps, Lengthens, And Separates For A Dramatic, Doll-Like Effect That’s Sure To Make Eyes Pop
Review: “I’ve been blessed with the typical Asian lashes – short and stubby. This mascara works miracles with the aid of a great eyelash curler. It plumps and thickens while drawing out incredible length with eye opening results. I Highly recommend! Might as well add to your subscribe and save list and thank me later.” – Wendy Q
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#6 Get The Radiant, Rosy Glow That’s All The Rage On Douyin With This Zeesea Peony Blush
Review: “This is such a beautiful blush, I keep admiring the artistry. And the product itself is also very nice. Blushes usually don’t last on me long but this one doesn’t budge at all. I was very impressed with the formula. It’s very pigmented so you have to go in with a light hand. Overall an excellent product.” – BA
Image source: amazon.com, BA
#7 Waterproof & Smudgeproof High Pigmented Eyeliners Are Expertly Formulated To Deliver Razor-Sharp Lines, Rich Color Payoff, And A Tenacious Hold That Withstands Even The Most Unpredictable Days
Review: “I bought an expensive eyeliner thinking it should be better. Only got like 5 uses out of it. This one is awesome. Goes on as thick or thin as you apply pressure and stays on all day and night. Comes off easily with makeup remover. I’ve used it for 2 weeks already and still has plenty of product left. I’m buying more of these to keep on hand. I highly recommend it.” – Zulema – PRINTSMART, LLC
Image source: amazon.com, London Gal
#8 Quench Your Lips’ Thirst For Hydration And Shine With The Hydrating Lip Gloss Serum, A Nourishing Fusion Of Lip Care And Lip Color That Leaves Your Pout Feeling Soft, Smooth, And Utterly Pampered
Review: “This lip gloss is more than wonderful, it is a good emollient for the lips, its color is very nice, it lasts for a good time, the cap locks well with a snap, this gloss is gentle on the lips, I liked it.” – Shirin Srio
Image source: amazon.com, FL Reviewer
#9 Bring A Touch Of Douyin-Approved Drama To Your Eye Makeup With This Catkin Eyeshadow Palettes With 9 Blendable Shades, A Versatile And Vibrant Palette That Offers Endless Possibilities
Review: “I never thought I would give review to makeup product. However, this one exceeds my expectation.
It provides wide & fun selection for color mix & texture, not to mention the excellent quality for wearing all day long.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Lindsay
#10 Define Your Features And Unlock A Flawless Face With Focallure 3 Pcs Cream Contour Sticks, A Versatile Trio That’s Won Over Douyin Beauty Enthusiasts With Its Creamy Texture And Effortless Blendability
Review: “I will never wear powder again! It was initially hard switching and getting used to sticks from powders but dang, what a difference! I work 10 hour days in a hot production environment and this makeup looks dewey and fresh all day long. No touch ups required. I like it so much that I ordered a second set already!” – Maggie Fitzhugh
Image source: amazon.com, ALG
#11 Strawberry Rococo Cloud Matte Lip Cream Wraps Lips In A Velvety, Matte Finish, Infusing Them With A Delicate Strawberry Scent That’s As Tantalizing As A French Patisserie Treat
Review: “I love these so much I bought 3 different colors s02, s06 & s05, all beautiful. The texture is so smooth like second skin, colors are skin brightening. The tubes are so darn cute and good quality, absolutely everything is so perfect.” – airpilot
Image source: amazon.com, Telling it like it is…
#12 Neutral Never Looked So Alluring With The “Into You” Nude Eye Shadow Palette With 4 Colors, Which Masterfully Blends Four Earthy Shades To Create A Soft, Sophisticated Look
Review: “Highly pigmented gorgeous colors. They go on so smoothly and blend like a dream. I have sensitive eyes and haven’t experienced any watering or irritation at all. This shadow palette is comparable to other much more expensive eye shadows I’ve tried. I love it.” – OptimusPrime
Image source: amazon.com, Jam
#13 Brows Just Got A Whole Lot More Precise With The Microblading Eyebrow Pencil , Whose Innovative Fork-Tip Design Allows For Ultra-Fine Strokes And Meticulously Crafted Brows That Rival The Real Thing
Review: “This is an absolutely fabulous product it is very user-friendly very easy to use. It goes on beautifully and it actually works very good at simulating eyebrow hairs again absolutely fabulous product definitely worth the money” – Sarah Wasty
Image source: amazon.com, linxs
#14 Bat Those Lashes Like A Manga Heroine With These Natural Look Anime False Eyelashes
Review: “I have bought different anime lashes in the past and they never looked this good . It’s not too thick and looks natural and the length is just about right. I have found my go to lashes now 😍” – Sephora200x
Image source: amazon.com, Sephora200x
#15 Seal In Your Look And Shut Down Shine With The Oil Control Setting Powder, A Lightweight, Oil-Absorbing Powerhouse That Keeps Your Complexion Smooth, Matte, And Perfectly In Place All Day Long
Review: “I purchased this solely to have a small compact with mirror and rare powder need, but I am SO very pleased with the high quality of the powder! The compact is gorgeous and unique as well as lightweight, and the powder is absolutely excellent if you suddenly need to cover up a little something. Fabulous! I can’t recommend this enough.” – Karen Brook
Image source: amazon.com, Slkgirl
#16 Fall “Into You” With This Multi-Purpose Matte Lipstick – Use It On Lips For A Sultry Pout, Or On Cheeks For A Healthy, Rosy Glow
Review: “My favorite go to lip product! It has a very smooth consistency and lasts for several hours. It will smudge as any cream lip product would but nothing unusual. It does not dry out my lips and it is not sticky in texture. Great price point!” – Paige
Image source: amazon.com, Chris
#17 Add A Dash Of Drama To Your Peepers With Catkin Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Review: “I am obsessed with this liquid glitter eyeshadow it is so pigmented and I got the shade silver tears and you guys it’s beautiful and I definitely recommend it” – Hannah
Image source: amazon.com, Hannah
#18 Double The Drama With The Focallure 2-In-1 Eyeshadow And Eyeliner Pen, A Game-Changing Duo That Packs A Punch Of Pigment And Precision
Review: “I’ve been using these for the last few years and have several color combinations. I love everything about them; application, how clean and tidy they are to use, easy storage, and great color pallet options.” – StacieZ
Image source: amazon.com, Lindsey
