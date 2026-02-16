67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

by

Anyone who is currently dating knows how difficult and confusing the process can be. On the one hand, you’re excited to meet new people! On the other hand, some of those people turn out to be so cringy, creepy, or clingy that you can’t wait to vent about them.

Bored Panda has curated this list of the biggest dating disasters and awkward fails to show you just how bad things can get. Scroll down to check out these people’s stories, but be warned, some of them come with a big side-order of secondhand embarrassment. It’s enough to make you glad that you’re already in a relationship or to swear off dating altogether.

#1

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Crashmaster007

#2 He Started Crying

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Joyful-Sea-Lion

#3 And That’s How I Met Your Mother

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Cooper35

What you (think you) know about dating, successful relationships, and ‘perfect’ partners might just be wrong.

Based on the findings of a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, your own judgment of your relationship reveals more about its quality and success than your or your significant other’s personality.

#4 This Waiter Is My Hero

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: see_kel

#5 Not The Paper

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: thatstelladoe

#6 This Is Actually Hilarious

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Feeling_Voice1053

In a nutshell, how appreciative you are of your partner, and how satisfied you feel your partner is with you, are more important than who you both are as individuals.

The vital things are the effort you both put in, your commitment, appreciation, satisfaction with your intimate life, perceived satisfaction, and how you handle conflict.

So, instead of obsessing over whether your significant other checks all or most of your boxes, you should focus on engaging with them.

#7 Cool Ok Bye

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Safe_Regret_8592

#8

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: i_heart_kermit

#9

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: nutellatime

“When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at Western University in London, Ontario, Samantha Joel, told CNN.

“It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.”

#10

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: guacaflockaflames

#11 Oh No

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: doubledribbl

#12 Man Found Exactly What He Wanted. Talking Stage Is Not Necessary

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Einjeth_

Many people try to come across as better than they really are on first dates. It’s natural. Most of us want to leave a positive first impression on the strangers we meet.

And yet, this means that you might not get to grips with someone’s real character, quirks, and flaws until much later into dating them, because they’re actively trying to hide them.

#13

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: CaptainFartHole

#14 That’s Wild

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: sedore93

#15 Had To Pay To Give Legal Advice

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: GoldenBoy407305

Luckily, some people are so awful at leaving good first impressions that you can instantly recognize their red flags and problematic behavior patterns.

Though this leads to awkward and embarrassing encounters, this is actually a good thing. Why? Because you instantly realize these individuals are worth avoiding. And so, you won’t waste any more of your precious time dating them.

#16 Ohh

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: safe_work_for_naught

#17 Sounds Like He Was Desperate Not To Let An Expensive Trip Go To Waste

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: crazycatlady331

#18

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: kkeesla

The Guardian notes that some of the worst things people can do to leave a bad impression on a first date include things like arriving late, canceling the date on short notice, or even not bothering to turn up with no warning.

Other things that might push your potential partner away are things like looking wildly different from your dating profile photo, complaining a lot, and whining about being exhausted.

#19 I Was So Embarrassed

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: euphorixa

#20 The Bro Code Kicked In

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: masaun_k

#21 Happy Ending

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Jessie_James

Other alarm-worthy first-date behaviors are things like criticizing your food, insisting on ordering for your date, constantly talking about yourself, whining about your ex-partners, and being overly sarcastic.

You also won’t leave a good impression on your date if you are too self-deprecating, boast about not being like other people, are not curious about them at all, or agree with absolutely everything they say.

#22 People Do Weird Things

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Who Only Eats One Slice?

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: etothepowerof3

#24

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: djse

Some relationship red flags indicate that your date might be a truly toxic individual. WebMD warns that some of these toxic personality traits include controlling behavior, causing drama, behaving inconsistently, craving attention, and not being able to be happy for you.

A good rule of thumb is to avoid people who confuse you with their behavior, make you feel uncomfortable, and who you feel are manipulating you.

#25 Crazy Thing Is All Week We Were Vibing So Good On The Phone I Was So Excited For This Date

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: matyoloqueen

#26 At Least You Realized Before It Got Too Far

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: LKWSpeedwagon

#27 When They Say Men Are Blunt

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: BeccaDelphia

Which of these posts about dating fails made you wince and cringe the most? What is absolutely the worst date that you’ve ever been on? Have you ever embarrassed yourself on a first date? What are your top relationship red flags?

On the flip side, what’s the best date you’ve ever had? If you’d like to share some of your experiences, we’ll be waiting to read them in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#28 A Surprise Double Date

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: stashafful

#29 That’s Just Heartless

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Larellj

#30 I’m “Trying” To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol?

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: DarthSadie

#31 That’s Actually Kind Of Cute

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: _Cx2_

#32 Like How Does That Happen

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: clur_sands

#33

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: ethereal_galaxias

#34 She Really Didn’t Want To Go On That Date

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: DrdreGator

#35 “Here For A Good Time Not Long Time”

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Drunk_by_10am

#36 Mistakes Were Made

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: worstfirstdate_

#37

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: ComedySeth1

#38 Suggested A Date, Got A Lecture

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Leadingman_

#39 Send Help

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: TogarSucks

#40

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: BecksSoccer

#41

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: suzyeh73

#42 Sorry What?

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Sulflower_Rose

#43 A Real One

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: HugItOutAlready

#44 Super Disrespectful And Flakey

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: MNCVKG

#45 Probably Works There Now

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: JonathanMcCall

#46 Interesting Question

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: VeinRichard

#47 At Least He Tried To Be Funny

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: sehahaj

#48 She Got The Ick

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: fesshole

#49 Safe To Say The Date Will Not Happen

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: VladislavThePoker_

#50

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: One-Cup-4337

#51 It Was A Gas Station Near Her So She Could Easily Walk Home

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Paynen_Sahrow

#52

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: L_750z

#53 She Sounds Fun

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Bens_head_space

#54 She Definitely Needed That Foot Rub

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Paynen_Sahrow

#55 I Would Of Face Palmed So Hard

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: jimmyfallon

#56 Ouch

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: WriteReflections

#57 It’s Something I Haven’t Thought About In Years So Was Fun To Remember And Share

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: zenny517

#58 Needless To Say, There Was No Second Date

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: aykshually_elsewhere

#59

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: caveman7392

#60 She Will Always Love Him

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: worstfirstdate_

#61 He Didn’t Market Himself Very Well. Did He?

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: fesshole

#62 Oh My

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Only Three Haircuts

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: aykshually_elsewhere

#64 I Asked If She Would Split The $350 Sushi Dinner She Wanted For The First Date

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: Boring_Mango1098

#65 $5 Uber Request For First Date

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: richpinta

#66

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: reddit.com

#67 I Just Messed Up Big Time

67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Image source: ShineiNozen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Show Yukon Men
3 min read
May, 7, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Dumb Or Random You Cried About? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Official Trailer for “Heels” on Starz Has Arrived
3 min read
May, 5, 2021
Lacoste Replace Their Iconic Crocodile Logo With Endangered Species, And People Are Not Happy About It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Comically Bad”: Stranger Things 5 Gets Brutally Roasted Online After ‘Cringe’ Penultimate Episode
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Oddest Sport You Are In Or Ever Heard Of? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025