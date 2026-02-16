67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails

Anyone who is currently dating knows how difficult and confusing the process can be. On the one hand, you’re excited to meet new people! On the other hand, some of those people turn out to be so cringy, creepy, or clingy that you can’t wait to vent about them.
Bored Panda has curated this list of the biggest dating disasters and awkward fails to show you just how bad things can get. Scroll down to check out these people’s stories, but be warned, some of them come with a big side-order of secondhand embarrassment. It’s enough to make you glad that you’re already in a relationship or to swear off dating altogether.
#1
Image source: Crashmaster007
#2 He Started Crying
Image source: Joyful-Sea-Lion
#3 And That’s How I Met Your Mother
Image source: Cooper35
What you (think you) know about dating, successful relationships, and ‘perfect’ partners might just be wrong.
Based on the findings of a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, your own judgment of your relationship reveals more about its quality and success than your or your significant other’s personality.
#4 This Waiter Is My Hero
Image source: see_kel
#5 Not The Paper
Image source: thatstelladoe
#6 This Is Actually Hilarious
Image source: Feeling_Voice1053
In a nutshell, how appreciative you are of your partner, and how satisfied you feel your partner is with you, are more important than who you both are as individuals.
The vital things are the effort you both put in, your commitment, appreciation, satisfaction with your intimate life, perceived satisfaction, and how you handle conflict.
So, instead of obsessing over whether your significant other checks all or most of your boxes, you should focus on engaging with them.
#7 Cool Ok Bye
Image source: Safe_Regret_8592
#8
Image source: i_heart_kermit
#9
Image source: nutellatime
“When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at Western University in London, Ontario, Samantha Joel, told CNN.
“It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.”
#10
Image source: guacaflockaflames
#11 Oh No
Image source: doubledribbl
#12 Man Found Exactly What He Wanted. Talking Stage Is Not Necessary
Image source: Einjeth_
Many people try to come across as better than they really are on first dates. It’s natural. Most of us want to leave a positive first impression on the strangers we meet.
And yet, this means that you might not get to grips with someone’s real character, quirks, and flaws until much later into dating them, because they’re actively trying to hide them.
#13
Image source: CaptainFartHole
#14 That’s Wild
Image source: sedore93
#15 Had To Pay To Give Legal Advice
Image source: GoldenBoy407305
Luckily, some people are so awful at leaving good first impressions that you can instantly recognize their red flags and problematic behavior patterns.
Though this leads to awkward and embarrassing encounters, this is actually a good thing. Why? Because you instantly realize these individuals are worth avoiding. And so, you won’t waste any more of your precious time dating them.
#16 Ohh
Image source: safe_work_for_naught
#17 Sounds Like He Was Desperate Not To Let An Expensive Trip Go To Waste
Image source: crazycatlady331
#18
Image source: kkeesla
The Guardian notes that some of the worst things people can do to leave a bad impression on a first date include things like arriving late, canceling the date on short notice, or even not bothering to turn up with no warning.
Other things that might push your potential partner away are things like looking wildly different from your dating profile photo, complaining a lot, and whining about being exhausted.
#19 I Was So Embarrassed
Image source: euphorixa
#20 The Bro Code Kicked In
Image source: masaun_k
#21 Happy Ending
Image source: Jessie_James
Other alarm-worthy first-date behaviors are things like criticizing your food, insisting on ordering for your date, constantly talking about yourself, whining about your ex-partners, and being overly sarcastic.
You also won’t leave a good impression on your date if you are too self-deprecating, boast about not being like other people, are not curious about them at all, or agree with absolutely everything they say.
#22 People Do Weird Things
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Who Only Eats One Slice?
Image source: etothepowerof3
#24
Image source: djse
Some relationship red flags indicate that your date might be a truly toxic individual. WebMD warns that some of these toxic personality traits include controlling behavior, causing drama, behaving inconsistently, craving attention, and not being able to be happy for you.
A good rule of thumb is to avoid people who confuse you with their behavior, make you feel uncomfortable, and who you feel are manipulating you.
#25 Crazy Thing Is All Week We Were Vibing So Good On The Phone I Was So Excited For This Date
Image source: matyoloqueen
#26 At Least You Realized Before It Got Too Far
Image source: LKWSpeedwagon
#27 When They Say Men Are Blunt
Image source: BeccaDelphia
Which of these posts about dating fails made you wince and cringe the most? What is absolutely the worst date that you’ve ever been on? Have you ever embarrassed yourself on a first date? What are your top relationship red flags?
On the flip side, what’s the best date you’ve ever had? If you’d like to share some of your experiences, we’ll be waiting to read them in the comments at the bottom of this list.
#28 A Surprise Double Date
Image source: stashafful
#29 That’s Just Heartless
Image source: Larellj
#30 I’m “Trying” To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol?
Image source: DarthSadie
#31 That’s Actually Kind Of Cute
Image source: _Cx2_
#32 Like How Does That Happen
Image source: clur_sands
#33
Image source: ethereal_galaxias
#34 She Really Didn’t Want To Go On That Date
Image source: DrdreGator
#35 “Here For A Good Time Not Long Time”
Image source: Drunk_by_10am
#36 Mistakes Were Made
Image source: worstfirstdate_
#37
Image source: ComedySeth1
#38 Suggested A Date, Got A Lecture
Image source: Leadingman_
#39 Send Help
Image source: TogarSucks
#40
Image source: BecksSoccer
#41
Image source: suzyeh73
#42 Sorry What?
Image source: Sulflower_Rose
#43 A Real One
Image source: HugItOutAlready
#44 Super Disrespectful And Flakey
Image source: MNCVKG
#45 Probably Works There Now
Image source: JonathanMcCall
#46 Interesting Question
Image source: VeinRichard
#47 At Least He Tried To Be Funny
Image source: sehahaj
#48 She Got The Ick
Image source: fesshole
#49 Safe To Say The Date Will Not Happen
Image source: VladislavThePoker_
#50
Image source: One-Cup-4337
#51 It Was A Gas Station Near Her So She Could Easily Walk Home
Image source: Paynen_Sahrow
#52
Image source: L_750z
#53 She Sounds Fun
Image source: Bens_head_space
#54 She Definitely Needed That Foot Rub
Image source: Paynen_Sahrow
#55 I Would Of Face Palmed So Hard
Image source: jimmyfallon
#56 Ouch
Image source: WriteReflections
#57 It’s Something I Haven’t Thought About In Years So Was Fun To Remember And Share
Image source: zenny517
#58 Needless To Say, There Was No Second Date
Image source: aykshually_elsewhere
#59
Image source: caveman7392
#60 She Will Always Love Him
Image source: worstfirstdate_
#61 He Didn’t Market Himself Very Well. Did He?
Image source: fesshole
#62 Oh My
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Only Three Haircuts
Image source: aykshually_elsewhere
#64 I Asked If She Would Split The $350 Sushi Dinner She Wanted For The First Date
Image source: Boring_Mango1098
#65 $5 Uber Request For First Date
Image source: richpinta
#66
Image source: reddit.com
#67 I Just Messed Up Big Time
Image source: ShineiNozen
Follow Us