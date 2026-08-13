84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

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Not every piece of high-quality work is aesthetically pleasing. Sometimes, the final product can be such an eyesore, despite its artistry, that it leaves you with mixed feelings.

It’s the kind of work featured on the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. As stated on the page’s profile, what you will find here as you browse through is “everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible.” 

If that somehow piqued your interest, here are some posts we gathered from the page. Feel free to upvote those that made you scratch your head the most.

#1 The Ratocaster

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Slick_Wally

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

#2 Found In A Clinic In Rural Ukraine

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: ChiefofthePaducahs

#3 Slug Nails

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: beaureal

One question people may have after scrolling through these photos could be something along the lines of, “How do you make an arguably horrible idea look so elegant?” 

According to psychologist and creativity researcher Keith Sawyer, part of it is making use of the limitations you have through the materials at your disposal.

#4 This Moldy Orange By Kathleen Ryan

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: PumaTat0

#5 This Goes Here

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: reeefresh

#6 This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse

The look of discomfort on the face of the little one says it all.

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: theLoYouKnow

“Ideas come from working with materials,” Sawyer said. “It’s a key part of the iterative exploratory process because the materials usually surprise you. Novelists often talk about characters in their books having a mind of their own, and engineers create prototypes and continually test their different features.”

#7 Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: NectarineNo2982

#8 This Was A Decision. Not Op

So much pain for whatever this is.

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Old-Leek-8617

#9 Some Tats Done By Angerinmyskin On Instagram

juttep1:

Nothing screams Gen Z like getting memes tattooed on you.

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Downtown_Science_577

Sawyer’s latest book, titled Learning to See, provides insights into the creative processes of professional artists and designers, as well as how they teach others to be creative. According to him, his biggest takeaway is that constraint actually allows a more fluid flow of ideas.

#10 Cursed Chainmail Mankini

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: EnbyViking

#11 Big Feet Wet, Little Feet Dry

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: AgentBlue62

#12 Fiat 500 Boat

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Blukale3

“Making something new and original isn’t about sudden flashes of insight but about realizing how to look, to engage, and to be willing to tolerate the uncertainty of the process,” Sawyer said, noting that it is a habit that many artists and designers develop through constant practice.

#13 This Nightmare Rabbit Topiary Bush Thing

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Do We Like The (J)eyebrows?

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: nintendoswitch_blade

#15 Their Description: Rad Opossum Dragon Champ Stamp

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms

The uncertainty Sawyer speaks of is likely how many of these works came about. What started as a seemingly horrid idea turned into a piece of art worth bragging about, which is always a pleasant surprise. 

“When we learn to see our own work more clearly, we open the door to discovering what it can become,” he said.

#16 Slimey Aesthetic

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Yaksnack

#17 I Don’t Even Know

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: pandapersonUFO

#18 Stained Glass Puking Cat

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#19 Butt Why?

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Fap_Game_Repeat

#20 Glitched Shoes

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: gabsteriinalol

#21 If Nautical Nonsense Be Something You Wish

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Xsiah

#22 Wow

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: UmpaLumpa91

#23 We’re Making Italiano For You

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: insorior

#24 This Taxidermy Combination

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: FatAndForty

#25 Ant Mario

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: scopeta51

#26 You Like Some Raw Man?

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: BunnyLovesApples

#27 Bikini Nails

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: cultrecommendations

#28 Bri’moken

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: FeastontheFalln

#29 Sexy Lady Shrek

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: battyforreddit

#30 A Knife Mirror

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: NuzzleNoodle

#31 The Barber Who Did This Is Using Their Talent For Evil

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: radiatelikethis

#32 On My Flight Today

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: yourbrofessor

#33 Found This Gem On TikTok

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Corn_Jelly

#34 Pigskin Soda Can With Tattooed Branding

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: thjeco

#35 Herbie Fully Loaded X2

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: theguytomeet

#36 Have Fun Keeping It Clean

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#37 What In Tarnation

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: DirrtyD23

#38 Bruised And Veiny Nail Art

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: NexusRaven7

#39 He Might Have A Crush On Marge

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: petiteandpIayful

#40 Marketplace Find

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Chevy S10 With A Naruto Themed Paint Job

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: GarlicBread1026

#42 Found In R/Blursedimages

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: tangledwebweaved

#43 Psychedelic Chessboard

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Professional-Wolf571

#44 Punch Buggy

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Shamilamadingdong

#45 This Keyboard Jacket Is Something

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: anikkundu1998

#46 Baby Turtle Or Turtle Baby?

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: doradiamond

#47 Permanent Gardener Statue In Front Of Their House. Like, What

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: rgomezp

#48 Just Imagine The Amount Of Bacteria This Harbors

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: NursebombsheII

#49 Snail Table

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Sunny-Solaire

#50 You’ll Be Hungry For Another Pair In An Hour

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: AldoTheeApache

#51 I Always Liked The Idea Of A Four Poster Bed, But Yeah, I’ll Pass

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Gundam07

#52 New Pool!

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#53 I’d Rather Hold It

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#54 Lovely

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#55 Legs Planter I Came Across On Marketplace. ╭ರ_•́)

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Wooshio

#56 Have Some Soup!

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Opposite-Focus441

#57 I Love And Hate This Static Tattoo With ‘Shaking’ & ‘Dizzy Effect

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#58 Nebula 928. I’m Not A Fan

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Dot_2063

#59 Porcupine Car

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: GanGanJoker

#60 Spicy Fried Chicken Flavored Ice Cream

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: cockraptor

#61 Baby Shower Horror

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: mgir_18

#62 3.17% Neanderthal

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: snouskins

#63 We Have A Wiener

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Tormtor

#64 When Nature Calls

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Spicy_weenie

#65 Stegocat

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#66 Zombie Guitar

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: PapaNixon

#67 So Strange Yet Very Interesting & Talented

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: EnigmaticDaze

#68 My Eyes Are Down Here, Squidward

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: thjeco

#69 Broccoli Or Atomic Mushroom?

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: korpall

#70 Coat Hanger Made From Gynecologist Speculum

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: HereOnCompanyTime

#71 I’m At A Loss For Words

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: -OptimusPrime-

#72 Those Bod Are To Die For, Literally

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: tightncutie

#73 Furbyture

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: thjeco

#74 Wide Body Smart Car

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: bridoogle

#75 “Why So Serious?” Bmw

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: hellvetican

#76 Shovel Plate

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: VindictiveNostalgia

#77 Lamp In Dresden Hotel

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: maybesteveo

#78 Bedazzled Mr Potato Head Ring

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: TonyClifton323

#79 Chocolate Bulldog Mousse

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Badmajic

#80 LEGO Days

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#81 Heirloom Foot Stool

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#82 Bristol Mobile Home

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: Wet-Goat

#83 Crazy Socks

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: ohdearitsrichardiii

#84 Is This What They Call Deflowering?

84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Image source: bigbabeonline

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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