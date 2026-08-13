84 Times Incredible Craftsmanship Was Wasted On Absolutely Unhinged Ideas (New Pics)

Not every piece of high-quality work is aesthetically pleasing. Sometimes, the final product can be such an eyesore, despite its artistry, that it leaves you with mixed feelings.
It’s the kind of work featured on the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. As stated on the page’s profile, what you will find here as you browse through is “everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible.”
If that somehow piqued your interest, here are some posts we gathered from the page. Feel free to upvote those that made you scratch your head the most.
#1 The Ratocaster
Image source: Slick_Wally
#2 Found In A Clinic In Rural Ukraine
Image source: ChiefofthePaducahs
#3 Slug Nails
Image source: beaureal
One question people may have after scrolling through these photos could be something along the lines of, “How do you make an arguably horrible idea look so elegant?”
According to psychologist and creativity researcher Keith Sawyer, part of it is making use of the limitations you have through the materials at your disposal.
#4 This Moldy Orange By Kathleen Ryan
Image source: PumaTat0
#5 This Goes Here
Image source: reeefresh
#6 This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse
The look of discomfort on the face of the little one says it all.
Image source: theLoYouKnow
“Ideas come from working with materials,” Sawyer said. “It’s a key part of the iterative exploratory process because the materials usually surprise you. Novelists often talk about characters in their books having a mind of their own, and engineers create prototypes and continually test their different features.”
#7 Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier
Image source: NectarineNo2982
#8 This Was A Decision. Not Op
So much pain for whatever this is.
Image source: Old-Leek-8617
#9 Some Tats Done By Angerinmyskin On Instagram
juttep1:
Nothing screams Gen Z like getting memes tattooed on you.
Image source: Downtown_Science_577
Sawyer’s latest book, titled Learning to See, provides insights into the creative processes of professional artists and designers, as well as how they teach others to be creative. According to him, his biggest takeaway is that constraint actually allows a more fluid flow of ideas.
#10 Cursed Chainmail Mankini
Image source: EnbyViking
#11 Big Feet Wet, Little Feet Dry
Image source: AgentBlue62
#12 Fiat 500 Boat
Image source: Blukale3
“Making something new and original isn’t about sudden flashes of insight but about realizing how to look, to engage, and to be willing to tolerate the uncertainty of the process,” Sawyer said, noting that it is a habit that many artists and designers develop through constant practice.
#13 This Nightmare Rabbit Topiary Bush Thing
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Do We Like The (J)eyebrows?
Image source: nintendoswitch_blade
#15 Their Description: Rad Opossum Dragon Champ Stamp
Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms
The uncertainty Sawyer speaks of is likely how many of these works came about. What started as a seemingly horrid idea turned into a piece of art worth bragging about, which is always a pleasant surprise.
“When we learn to see our own work more clearly, we open the door to discovering what it can become,” he said.
#16 Slimey Aesthetic
Image source: Yaksnack
#17 I Don’t Even Know
Image source: pandapersonUFO
#18 Stained Glass Puking Cat
Image source: [deleted]
#19 Butt Why?
Image source: Fap_Game_Repeat
#20 Glitched Shoes
Image source: gabsteriinalol
#21 If Nautical Nonsense Be Something You Wish
Image source: Xsiah
#22 Wow
Image source: UmpaLumpa91
#23 We’re Making Italiano For You
Image source: insorior
#24 This Taxidermy Combination
Image source: FatAndForty
#25 Ant Mario
Image source: scopeta51
#26 You Like Some Raw Man?
Image source: BunnyLovesApples
#27 Bikini Nails
Image source: cultrecommendations
#28 Bri’moken
Image source: FeastontheFalln
#29 Sexy Lady Shrek
Image source: battyforreddit
#30 A Knife Mirror
Image source: NuzzleNoodle
#31 The Barber Who Did This Is Using Their Talent For Evil
Image source: radiatelikethis
#32 On My Flight Today
Image source: yourbrofessor
#33 Found This Gem On TikTok
Image source: Corn_Jelly
#34 Pigskin Soda Can With Tattooed Branding
Image source: thjeco
#35 Herbie Fully Loaded X2
Image source: theguytomeet
#36 Have Fun Keeping It Clean
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#37 What In Tarnation
Image source: DirrtyD23
#38 Bruised And Veiny Nail Art
Image source: NexusRaven7
#39 He Might Have A Crush On Marge
Image source: petiteandpIayful
#40 Marketplace Find
Image source: [deleted]
#41 Chevy S10 With A Naruto Themed Paint Job
Image source: GarlicBread1026
#42 Found In R/Blursedimages
Image source: tangledwebweaved
#43 Psychedelic Chessboard
Image source: Professional-Wolf571
#44 Punch Buggy
Image source: Shamilamadingdong
#45 This Keyboard Jacket Is Something
Image source: anikkundu1998
#46 Baby Turtle Or Turtle Baby?
Image source: doradiamond
#47 Permanent Gardener Statue In Front Of Their House. Like, What
Image source: rgomezp
#48 Just Imagine The Amount Of Bacteria This Harbors
Image source: NursebombsheII
#49 Snail Table
Image source: Sunny-Solaire
#50 You’ll Be Hungry For Another Pair In An Hour
Image source: AldoTheeApache
#51 I Always Liked The Idea Of A Four Poster Bed, But Yeah, I’ll Pass
Image source: Gundam07
#52 New Pool!
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#53 I’d Rather Hold It
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#54 Lovely
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#55 Legs Planter I Came Across On Marketplace. ╭ರ_•́)
Image source: Wooshio
#56 Have Some Soup!
Image source: Opposite-Focus441
#57 I Love And Hate This Static Tattoo With ‘Shaking’ & ‘Dizzy Effect
Image source: Amavin-Adump
#58 Nebula 928. I’m Not A Fan
Image source: Particular_Dot_2063
#59 Porcupine Car
Image source: GanGanJoker
#60 Spicy Fried Chicken Flavored Ice Cream
Image source: cockraptor
#61 Baby Shower Horror
Image source: mgir_18
#62 3.17% Neanderthal
Image source: snouskins
#63 We Have A Wiener
Image source: Tormtor
#64 When Nature Calls
Image source: Spicy_weenie
#65 Stegocat
Image source: Amavin-Adump
#66 Zombie Guitar
Image source: PapaNixon
#67 So Strange Yet Very Interesting & Talented
Image source: EnigmaticDaze
#68 My Eyes Are Down Here, Squidward
Image source: thjeco
#69 Broccoli Or Atomic Mushroom?
Image source: korpall
#70 Coat Hanger Made From Gynecologist Speculum
Image source: HereOnCompanyTime
#71 I’m At A Loss For Words
Image source: -OptimusPrime-
#72 Those Bod Are To Die For, Literally
Image source: tightncutie
#73 Furbyture
Image source: thjeco
#74 Wide Body Smart Car
Image source: bridoogle
#75 “Why So Serious?” Bmw
Image source: hellvetican
#76 Shovel Plate
Image source: VindictiveNostalgia
#77 Lamp In Dresden Hotel
Image source: maybesteveo
#78 Bedazzled Mr Potato Head Ring
Image source: TonyClifton323
#79 Chocolate Bulldog Mousse
Image source: Badmajic
#80 LEGO Days
Image source: [deleted]
#81 Heirloom Foot Stool
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#82 Bristol Mobile Home
Image source: Wet-Goat
#83 Crazy Socks
Image source: ohdearitsrichardiii
#84 Is This What They Call Deflowering?
Image source: bigbabeonline
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