92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

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Animals can be surprisingly clever. They can communicate in complex ways, find their way across huge distances and pick up on sounds or smells that humans barely notice. With abilities like that, you’d think they’d be pretty good at staying out of trouble.

But sometimes, curiosity gets the better of them. One questionable decision later, they crawl somewhere they shouldn’t or seriously overestimate what they can squeeze through and end up stuck. Luckily, people are usually around to help them out. Not without collecting some hilarious photographic evidence first, of course.

#1 So This Happened (Yes, I Rescued It)

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: GoAskAlice

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#2 This Idiot Got Himself Stuck Today

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: ausfez

#3 Heard Something Going On In The Kitchen Then Heard Screams Of Bloody Murder. Walked In And Saw This. A Goat Stuck In My Trash Can

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: spreiss

#4 He’s Such A Mess

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: facebook

#5 Please Help Human

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: imgur

#6 This Fat Fool Had To Be Rescued By Animal Control

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: mysweetriot

#7 My Dog Was Very Distressed About This

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: SaintFrost

#8 Edd’s Big Mistake

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: Actually_an_otter

#9 Help

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#10 Trapped Himself In The Shower At Some Point During The Night. Woke Up To Scared Whining

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: macthebearded

#11 My Hamster Got Stuck Again 🍑🍑🍑

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: HubertHamster

#12 This Raccoon Butt

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: snbrd512

#13 Playful Cat Get Claws Stuck In Curtains

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: St0pX

#14 She Never Thought The Toilet Paper Roll Would Fight Back

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: jesst

#15 The Reason Cats Jump On Christmas Trees Is That Cats Want To Become Christmas Tree Ornaments

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: killerbunnyfamily

#16 My Friends Cat Got It’s Head Stuck In A Vase, Freaked Out, Broke The Vase, And Was Left With This

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: JoseSmall

#17 I’m Stuck

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#18 Wife Frantically Called To Tell Me Our Dog Got Stuck In The Fence And Couldn’t Breathe. Came Home To This

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: skooba83

#19 Moo

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#20 This Goat Stuck On A Trunk

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: sxblxmxnxl

#21 Is This What People Mean When They Say Their Dog Is Broken? Asking For A Friend

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: [deleted]

#22 Oh

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: Animal Life Stories

#23 “There Might Have Been Some Miscalculations In My Plan” -Dog

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: StazzyDVlad

#24 These Derps Got Stuck In A Storm Drain. I Don’t Think They’re Worried

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: mag0802

#25 Our 3.5 Month Old Puppy Has Become Quite The Escape Artist. Caught Her Stuck In This Failed Attempt Today

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: artinsi

#26 Cow Got Stuck In A Tree

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: j0be

#27 That’s A Moose If You Can’t Tell

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#28 Anyone Know What Type Of Worm This Is? It’s Large And Very Hungry

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: hotpepperman

#29 “Oh, I Wonder Where The Chicken We-” P.s. She’s Fine. She Just Thinks She’s A Cat And Then Gets Stuck When She Cannot Liquify Like A Cat

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: RunicNature

#30 A Weird Monkey

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: givingupgiving

#31 Help

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#32 Help Human

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#33 UPS

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#34 How It Feels To Steer At The Hairpin At Long Beach

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: LabEcstatic6240

#35 Clear Box Shows Schrodingers Cat Is Definitely Alive And Confused

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: GallowBoob

#36 My Coworker’s Dog Got Herself Stuck Underneath Their Shed

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: justintylrallen

#37 Hm, Help

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#38 My Dauschund Puppy Got Stuck In The Couch Cushions

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: ItHirtsWhenIP

#39 When I Rescued Him, He Hissed At Me And Burrowed Back In

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: sirtwixalert

#40 My Dog Chewed A Hole Through His Towel And Stuck His Head Through It. Now He Wears It Around The House Like A Poncho!

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: RedIceBreaker

#41 Sup

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#42 Dad Started Putting In New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: TheGinger_ThatCould

#43 Hello?

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#44 Just A Dog Who Is Just Minding His Own Business And Definitely Has No Idea Who Got Into The Trash

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: niki54

#45 Help

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#46 Help

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#47 Help

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

#48 She Got A Bag Stuck Around Her Waist

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: Dangerous_Potato_793

#49 Cat In A Jar

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#50 Kitten Is Stuck

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: killerbunnyfamily

#51 How Much Wood Could A Woodchuck Chuck If The Woodchuck Wasn’t Stuck In A Storm Drain?

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: [deleted]

#52 Oh, Hi

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: killerbunnyfamily

#53 You’re Home Early

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#54 Caught In A Swing

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#55 Thought He Could Go Through The Cat Door

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: purplehaze3232

#56 My Watering Can Wasn’t Pouring Properly

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: ActiasLunacorn

#57 Slinky

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#58 Well, That Didn’t Go As Planned

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: tara1

#59 I’m Impressed

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#60 Move Along, Nothing To See Here

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: tara1

#61 How The Hell Did He Get Up There?

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#62 I Came Out Of The Shower And He Was Like This, Sitting Perfectly Still

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: yingkaixing

#63 “My Cat Didn’t Even Make It To The Blinds, But He Was Excited To See My Wife Come Home”

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: eaglebtc

#64 Amateur Plumber

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#65 Trying His Very Best To Look Majestic

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#66 Peanut Butter

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#67 Messed Up The High Jump

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#68 Out Of Order

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: COOLTiKK

#69 Stuck Dog… Let Me Out Of

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: touchfeel

#70 Don’t Worry I Saved Him

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: jams_p

#71 Heard My Dog Whining In The Garden

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: DragonFeller

#72 Roof Cow

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: fuqers

#73 Dog Just Chillin’

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#74 Slipped Up

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: ants_in_my_ass

#75 Wipe That Stupid Grin Off Your Face

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#76 Seriously, Cow?

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#77 Horse

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#78 Horse In A Pool

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#79 Dachshund

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#80 Cow

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#81 Heard Some Noise In My Trash Can This Morning

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: neighbrhood_cryptid

#82 My Cat Stuck In The Blinds

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: darthnut

#83 Anon Has A Problem

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#84 My Dog Thinks This Is The Only Way To Get In

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: niallsc

#85 My Doxie Tried To Burrow In This Jacket Sleeve, Twice

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: Mrut93

#86 Cats Are Known For Their Ability To Squeeze Through Small Spaces

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#87 Ice Cream

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#88 Bear On A Bridge

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#89 Cat Has A Cold

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: the_dinks

#90 Dog Stuck Between Two Trees

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: tara1

#91 Reindeer Games

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

#92 What Is He In There For In The First Place?

92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Image source: wsgy111

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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