92 Animals Whose Questionable Decisions Left Them Very, Very Stuck

Animals can be surprisingly clever. They can communicate in complex ways, find their way across huge distances and pick up on sounds or smells that humans barely notice. With abilities like that, you’d think they’d be pretty good at staying out of trouble.
But sometimes, curiosity gets the better of them. One questionable decision later, they crawl somewhere they shouldn’t or seriously overestimate what they can squeeze through and end up stuck. Luckily, people are usually around to help them out. Not without collecting some hilarious photographic evidence first, of course.
#1 So This Happened (Yes, I Rescued It)
Image source: GoAskAlice
#2 This Idiot Got Himself Stuck Today
Image source: ausfez
#3 Heard Something Going On In The Kitchen Then Heard Screams Of Bloody Murder. Walked In And Saw This. A Goat Stuck In My Trash Can
Image source: spreiss
#4 He’s Such A Mess
Image source: facebook
#5 Please Help Human
Image source: imgur
#6 This Fat Fool Had To Be Rescued By Animal Control
Image source: mysweetriot
#7 My Dog Was Very Distressed About This
Image source: SaintFrost
#8 Edd’s Big Mistake
Image source: Actually_an_otter
#9 Help
#10 Trapped Himself In The Shower At Some Point During The Night. Woke Up To Scared Whining
Image source: macthebearded
#11 My Hamster Got Stuck Again 🍑🍑🍑
Image source: HubertHamster
#12 This Raccoon Butt
Image source: snbrd512
#13 Playful Cat Get Claws Stuck In Curtains
Image source: St0pX
#14 She Never Thought The Toilet Paper Roll Would Fight Back
Image source: jesst
#15 The Reason Cats Jump On Christmas Trees Is That Cats Want To Become Christmas Tree Ornaments
Image source: killerbunnyfamily
#16 My Friends Cat Got It’s Head Stuck In A Vase, Freaked Out, Broke The Vase, And Was Left With This
Image source: JoseSmall
#17 I’m Stuck
#18 Wife Frantically Called To Tell Me Our Dog Got Stuck In The Fence And Couldn’t Breathe. Came Home To This
Image source: skooba83
#19 Moo
#20 This Goat Stuck On A Trunk
Image source: sxblxmxnxl
#21 Is This What People Mean When They Say Their Dog Is Broken? Asking For A Friend
Image source: [deleted]
#22 Oh
Image source: Animal Life Stories
#23 “There Might Have Been Some Miscalculations In My Plan” -Dog
Image source: StazzyDVlad
#24 These Derps Got Stuck In A Storm Drain. I Don’t Think They’re Worried
Image source: mag0802
#25 Our 3.5 Month Old Puppy Has Become Quite The Escape Artist. Caught Her Stuck In This Failed Attempt Today
Image source: artinsi
#26 Cow Got Stuck In A Tree
Image source: j0be
#27 That’s A Moose If You Can’t Tell
Image source: wsgy111
#28 Anyone Know What Type Of Worm This Is? It’s Large And Very Hungry
Image source: hotpepperman
#29 “Oh, I Wonder Where The Chicken We-” P.s. She’s Fine. She Just Thinks She’s A Cat And Then Gets Stuck When She Cannot Liquify Like A Cat
Image source: RunicNature
#30 A Weird Monkey
Image source: givingupgiving
#31 Help
#32 Help Human
#33 UPS
#34 How It Feels To Steer At The Hairpin At Long Beach
Image source: LabEcstatic6240
#35 Clear Box Shows Schrodingers Cat Is Definitely Alive And Confused
Image source: GallowBoob
#36 My Coworker’s Dog Got Herself Stuck Underneath Their Shed
Image source: justintylrallen
#37 Hm, Help
#38 My Dauschund Puppy Got Stuck In The Couch Cushions
Image source: ItHirtsWhenIP
#39 When I Rescued Him, He Hissed At Me And Burrowed Back In
Image source: sirtwixalert
#40 My Dog Chewed A Hole Through His Towel And Stuck His Head Through It. Now He Wears It Around The House Like A Poncho!
Image source: RedIceBreaker
#41 Sup
#42 Dad Started Putting In New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This
Image source: TheGinger_ThatCould
#43 Hello?
#44 Just A Dog Who Is Just Minding His Own Business And Definitely Has No Idea Who Got Into The Trash
Image source: niki54
#45 Help
#46 Help
#47 Help
#48 She Got A Bag Stuck Around Her Waist
Image source: Dangerous_Potato_793
#49 Cat In A Jar
Image source: wsgy111
#50 Kitten Is Stuck
Image source: killerbunnyfamily
#51 How Much Wood Could A Woodchuck Chuck If The Woodchuck Wasn’t Stuck In A Storm Drain?
Image source: [deleted]
#52 Oh, Hi
Image source: killerbunnyfamily
#53 You’re Home Early
Image source: wsgy111
#54 Caught In A Swing
Image source: wsgy111
#55 Thought He Could Go Through The Cat Door
Image source: purplehaze3232
#56 My Watering Can Wasn’t Pouring Properly
Image source: ActiasLunacorn
#57 Slinky
Image source: wsgy111
#58 Well, That Didn’t Go As Planned
Image source: tara1
#59 I’m Impressed
Image source: wsgy111
#60 Move Along, Nothing To See Here
Image source: tara1
#61 How The Hell Did He Get Up There?
Image source: wsgy111
#62 I Came Out Of The Shower And He Was Like This, Sitting Perfectly Still
Image source: yingkaixing
#63 “My Cat Didn’t Even Make It To The Blinds, But He Was Excited To See My Wife Come Home”
Image source: eaglebtc
#64 Amateur Plumber
Image source: wsgy111
#65 Trying His Very Best To Look Majestic
Image source: wsgy111
#66 Peanut Butter
Image source: wsgy111
#67 Messed Up The High Jump
Image source: wsgy111
#68 Out Of Order
Image source: COOLTiKK
#69 Stuck Dog… Let Me Out Of
Image source: touchfeel
#70 Don’t Worry I Saved Him
Image source: jams_p
#71 Heard My Dog Whining In The Garden
Image source: DragonFeller
#72 Roof Cow
Image source: fuqers
#73 Dog Just Chillin’
Image source: wsgy111
#74 Slipped Up
Image source: ants_in_my_ass
#75 Wipe That Stupid Grin Off Your Face
Image source: wsgy111
#76 Seriously, Cow?
Image source: wsgy111
#77 Horse
Image source: wsgy111
#78 Horse In A Pool
Image source: wsgy111
#79 Dachshund
Image source: wsgy111
#80 Cow
Image source: wsgy111
#81 Heard Some Noise In My Trash Can This Morning
Image source: neighbrhood_cryptid
#82 My Cat Stuck In The Blinds
Image source: darthnut
#83 Anon Has A Problem
Image source: wsgy111
#84 My Dog Thinks This Is The Only Way To Get In
Image source: niallsc
#85 My Doxie Tried To Burrow In This Jacket Sleeve, Twice
Image source: Mrut93
#86 Cats Are Known For Their Ability To Squeeze Through Small Spaces
Image source: wsgy111
#87 Ice Cream
Image source: wsgy111
#88 Bear On A Bridge
Image source: wsgy111
#89 Cat Has A Cold
Image source: the_dinks
#90 Dog Stuck Between Two Trees
Image source: tara1
#91 Reindeer Games
Image source: wsgy111
#92 What Is He In There For In The First Place?
Image source: wsgy111
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