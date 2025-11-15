Here’s What God Must’ve Told The Animals While He Was Creating Them (30 Funny Tweets)

Don’t worry too much about the religion of it all, sometimes it’s just wholesome fun to think about how animals would have been created. The God Creating Animals Twitter account and subsequent children’s book series tackle this very thing in a series of interviews between God and the animals being created.

It takes place in the Creation Station and in the books, God is illustrated as a huge being made of stars sitting at a tiny desk with a humorously small office chair as they meet these tiny new animals. The animals are curious and cute, and the interactions are always hilarious and wholesome.

These are just a small subset of the hundreds of tweets on the account page, not to mention the two illustrated children’s books! If you enjoy these, go check out the page!

The book (tweets) is written by Charles Peterson and illustrated by me!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram (theunderfold) | Instagram (godanimalbooks) | amazon.com | theunderfold.com | Facebook (Underfold Comics) | Facebook (God Creating Animals Books)

Meanwhile at the Creation Station

#1 God Creates A Dog

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#2 God Creates A Cow

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#3 God Creates A Whale

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#4 God Creates A Butterfly

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#5 God Creates A Human

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#6 God Creates – Well, Talks To A Unicorn

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#7 God Creates A Dog (Part 2)

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#8 God Creates A Cat

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#9 God Creates An Octopus

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#10 God Creates A Bat

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#11 God Creates A Spider

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#12 God Creates Ants

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#13 God Creates A Hermit Crab

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#14 God Creates Another Octopus

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#15 God Creates A Platypus

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#16 God Creates A Horse

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#17 God Creates A Stingray

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#18 God Creates A Jellyfish

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#19 God Creates A Brown Bear

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#20 God Creates A Moth

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#21 God Creates A Mermaid

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#22 God Creates Polar Bears

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#23 God Creates A Moose

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#24 God Creates A Honey Badger

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#25 God Creates A Beetle

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#26 God Creates A Sloth

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#27 God Creates A Panda

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#28 God Creates The World’s Smartest Bird

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#29 God Creates A Gorilla

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

#30 God Creates A Kitten

Image source: GodAnimalBooks

