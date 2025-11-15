Here’s What God Must’ve Told The Animals While He Was Creating Them (30 Funny Tweets)

Don’t worry too much about the religion of it all, sometimes it’s just wholesome fun to think about how animals would have been created. The God Creating Animals Twitter account and subsequent children’s book series tackle this very thing in a series of interviews between God and the animals being created.
It takes place in the Creation Station and in the books, God is illustrated as a huge being made of stars sitting at a tiny desk with a humorously small office chair as they meet these tiny new animals. The animals are curious and cute, and the interactions are always hilarious and wholesome.
These are just a small subset of the hundreds of tweets on the account page, not to mention the two illustrated children’s books! If you enjoy these, go check out the page!
The book (tweets) is written by Charles Peterson and illustrated by me!
More info: twitter.com | Instagram (theunderfold) | Instagram (godanimalbooks) | amazon.com | theunderfold.com | Facebook (Underfold Comics) | Facebook (God Creating Animals Books)
Meanwhile at the Creation Station
#1 God Creates A Dog
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#2 God Creates A Cow
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#3 God Creates A Whale
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#4 God Creates A Butterfly
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#5 God Creates A Human
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#6 God Creates – Well, Talks To A Unicorn
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#7 God Creates A Dog (Part 2)
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#8 God Creates A Cat
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#9 God Creates An Octopus
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#10 God Creates A Bat
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#11 God Creates A Spider
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#12 God Creates Ants
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#13 God Creates A Hermit Crab
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#14 God Creates Another Octopus
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#15 God Creates A Platypus
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#16 God Creates A Horse
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#17 God Creates A Stingray
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#18 God Creates A Jellyfish
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#19 God Creates A Brown Bear
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#20 God Creates A Moth
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#21 God Creates A Mermaid
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#22 God Creates Polar Bears
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#23 God Creates A Moose
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#24 God Creates A Honey Badger
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#25 God Creates A Beetle
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#26 God Creates A Sloth
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#27 God Creates A Panda
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#28 God Creates The World’s Smartest Bird
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#29 God Creates A Gorilla
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
#30 God Creates A Kitten
Image source: GodAnimalBooks
Follow Us