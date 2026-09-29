60 Hilarious Examples Of AI Getting Things Very, Very Wrong

As much as “AI” is an impossible to avoid buzzword, how much someone uses it tends to vary. Even with companies shoving an LLM into every crevice the user might touch, it’s possible to never interact with it. So if you’re only hearing about it from the superfans, it can be worth seeing what it looks like when it gets things wrong.
So we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest AI fails from across the internet for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, don’t think too hard about the computing resources wasted insisting to a human that the word “Canada” does not have an “a” in it, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments down below.
#1 U Tried
Image source: [deleted]
#2 Dang It, I Got It Wrong!
Image source: AnIdiot30
#3 Gemini Everyone
Image source: Nak3dMoleRat
Ask a language model something it doesn’t actually know, and instead of shrugging and saying “no idea,” it will often just make something up, deliver it with total confidence, and move on like nothing happened. That’s a hallucination, and it’s basically the AI equivalent of a party guest who has never once said “I’m not sure” out loud in their entire life.
Here’s the part worth understanding before you laugh at the highlights below. These models aren’t looking things up in some giant fact checked encyclopedia every time you ask a question. They’re predicting which word probably comes next based on patterns learned from mountains of text, which turns out to be a very different skill from actually knowing something.
#4 Rock Paper Scissors With Gpt
Image source: Leo6055
#5 Thanks
Image source: PrinceDave
#6 I Think It Had A Stroke
Image source: HoogyWoogy122
Most of the time that prediction lines up with reality closely enough to be useful. Sometimes it drifts off into total fiction, and the model has no built-in alarm bell to flag the difference, because from its own perspective a confident wrong answer and a confident right one feel exactly the same to produce. It’s less lying and more a machine that genuinely cannot tell the difference between remembering and improvising.
#7 Hmm Now Was It Really?
Image source: RoughSandwich8289
#8 Ok Cause I Was Wondering
Image source: SXsandwich
#9 What I Gotta Be Careful For? 💔😭
Image source: Annual-Ad8119
Take Air Canada, which learned this the expensive way. A customer named Jake Moffatt asked the airline’s chatbot about bereavement fares after his grandmother passed away, and the bot cheerfully told him he could book his flight now and apply for the discount within 90 days. That was not the real policy.
#10 Minencraft
Image source: Wise-Property4864
#11 A Cucumber Is Indeed… A Cucumber
Image source: gayfurry694
#12 I Was Trying To Find Out If Scientists Have A Text Notation System For Whale Song
Image source: Ok_Refrigerator2644
When Air Canada refused to honor what its own chatbot had promised, the case went to a tribunal, where the airline actually tried arguing the chatbot was basically its own separate legal entity. The tribunal was not moved by that logic, and Air Canada ended up paying up. Lawyers have gotten burned too, and arguably worse. In one now infamous case, an attorney used ChatGPT to help research a legal brief, and it confidently produced several supporting court cases.
#13 Great Thanks Google!!
Image source: HippyHappy12345
#14 Ah Yes, Belgium
Image source: AmyFox92
#15 Physics
Image source: mypcisactingweird
Fully invented, quotes and all, down to the internal citations. Nobody bothered to check before filing, the fabricated cases got submitted to an actual judge, and things went about as well as you’d expect from there. CNBC laid out the painful unraveling in detail, right down to the part where the lawyer asked the chatbot if the cases were real and simply believed it when it said yes.
#16 Ok Bro What Is This
Image source: Practical_World_7758
#17 Ok So How Did U Take A Photo If Hes That Tall?
Image source: Formula1Brother
#18 Im Done With AI Overviews
Image source: schevianne21
Google has had its share of viral moments too. When AI Overviews launched inside search results, it told at least one person that adding a splash of non-toxic glue would help cheese stick better to pizza, pulling the tip from an old joke post rather than an actual recipe. It also suggested eating a rock a day was healthy, sourced from a satirical article it apparently took completely at face value. Google eventually walked back a lot of this.
#19 Thank You Google That Was Exactly What I Was Looking For Obviously
Image source: Funneduck102
#20 It Actually Said This Im Gone
Image source: Cool-Bug2279
#21 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: [deleted]
Even the polished launch demos aren’t safe from this. When Google introduced its Bard chatbot to the world, the promotional clip had it confidently claiming the James Webb Space Telescope took the first ever pictures of a planet outside our solar system. It didn’t. That honor belongs to a completely different telescope, and astronomers pointed out the mistake almost instantly. Investors noticed too, and Alphabet’s stock reportedly dropped enough to sting within hours of the ad going live.
#22 What
Image source: Thedragon717161662
#23 The Stupidity Is High On This One
Image source: AseelOnTheKrazy
#24 I Just Love Mashed Otato
Image source: strogn3141
It’s not just trivia nights and legal filings either. Coding assistants have taken to hallucinating entire software packages that sound completely plausible and simply don’t exist anywhere. Security researchers even coined a name for the scam this creates, slopsquatting, where someone registers whatever fake package name the AI keeps confidently suggesting and quietly loads it with malware, then waits for a developer to copy and paste their way into trouble.
#25 I Mean, It Has A Point
Image source: [deleted]
#26 How The F Did It Think That Would Be Inappropriate
Image source: Mammoth_Ad9312
#27 I Asked For A List Of Chemical Elements
Image source: thenewv4s
It is a new twist on an old con, and it works precisely because the fake name sounds so boringly plausible. None of this means these tools are useless, since plenty of what they generate turns out accurate and genuinely helpful. It just means confidence and correctness are two very different things, and an AI has an endless supply of the first one whether or not the second one ever shows up.
#28 Prompt
Image source: Infamous_Focus2169
#29 Next Year Is And Isn’t 2027
Image source: InfinitesimalDuck
#30 Very Unique And Original
Image source: [deleted]
So the next time a chatbot answers instantly and without a flicker of hesitation, maybe don’t take that as proof it’s right. Sometimes it just means it hasn’t figured out yet that it’s making the whole thing up. In other words, maybe get a second opinion if what you were asking was important in the first place.
#31 Thanks To This, Now I Can Safely Drive Manual Cars
Image source: MissMorrigan88
#32 Neither Can Meta AI
Image source: Weirder_Guy99
#33 The Atoms Must Be Pretty Big
Image source: Ok-Mistake-7499
#34 The Wii Logo
Image source: Squeaky_Toy2763
#35 Copilot Messes Up Badly
Image source: MediumLiterature8922
#36 How Many Letter B In Canada
Image source: Babna_123
#37 Behold, Bird
Image source: TjeOnej
#38 If You Say So…
Image source: the_no_mic
#39 First Time Trying Gemini Image Generation Fricking Excited!
Image source: sns_kar
#40 Just Because Someone Is Older Than You Doesn’t Mean You’re Younger Than Them
Image source: captain-funk
#41 In No Stupid Questions, AI Bro Asks Something Profound
Image source: hissy-elliott
#42 Bathtub Spelt Backwards [oc]
Image source: your_mom_is-awesome
#43 “Z Is For Jimbalwe” ✋
Image source: RingProfessional9043
#44 3 Times..?
Image source: TokiSharki
#45 Interesting Choice For Relevant Image
Image source: eddiewar8
#46 Oreo
Image source: scorcho96
#47 I Can Never Be Right
Image source: MinecraftNerd19
#48 There Are 0 Vowels In Psyduck Apparently
Image source: Lizzy_Gacha_Gaming
#49 What The LOL
Image source: [deleted]
#50 The Very Wise Vegetable Guide
Image source: puregreatness753304
#51 Google Showing AI Generated Pictures Of A Building In Its Preview Instead Of… The Real One?
Image source: Lopsided_Hearing_426
#52 Amazon’s New AI Chat Lies About Its Identity?
Image source: HomeBrewDude
#53 Wow Good Point, I Should Have Tried That
Image source: Humble_Ad_8822
#54 Month With X
Image source: Zealousideal-Emu1590
#55 Seems Like Normal Planes
Image source: timatensos
#56 Told Me It Could Help And Then Said Actually No
Image source: talentedturtle2
#57 Gross
Image source: nerdwhothinksalot
#58 Why Are AI Bros So Obsessed With Driving Everyone Into Poverty?
Image source: RedditUser000aaa
#59 Im Convinced At This Point 90% Of These AI Bros Are Bots Made By Zuckerborg To Make AI And Data Mining Socially Acceptable
Image source: Frankie3692
#60 Gemini Claims Shakespeare Was Born In Wikipedia
Image source: NeedleworkerOwn9882
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