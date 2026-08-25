33 Times People Thought Outside The Box To Deliver A Creative And Cursed Comment

We were once taught that if you have nothing good to say, then rather say nothing at all. But that biblical lesson seems to have flown out the window faster than social media took over our lives. Nowadays, well-placed clapbacks, accurate insults or on-point cursed comments provide us with more entertainment than our favorite 90s sitcoms once did.
People have been getting highly creative when it comes to how they respond to strangers’ posts. “Amazing,” “beautiful,” “I agree,” and “K,” just don’t cut it anymore. The best comments are the ones that would have Kevin Hart in stitches, Shakespeare applauding from the grave, and the Queen clutching her pearls. They’re sharp, witty, precise, and often offensive.
That Cursed Comment immortalizes some of the funniest comments by turning them into memes. The Instagram account has more than 13,000 followers and is growing daily. Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the page. But be warned: if you’re easily offended, you might want to scroll right past.
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The internet has brought us many things: knowledge at our fingertips, jokes for days, memes, new friends, and a bunch of keyboard warriors ready to strike at any moment. They hide behind their screens, posting angry, mean, or bossy comments online that they probably wouldn’t say to someone’s face.
“The keyboard warrior phenomenon is closely tied to the psychology of online interaction. Reduced face-to-face consequences, instant feedback, and the desire for attention or control can all contribute to aggressive digital behavior,” explain the ISTAR Institute‘s experts, who spend their days researching digital culture, technology and social behavior.
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The ISTAR team adds that sometimes, keyboard warriors may feel unheard or powerless offline, so they use online platforms as an outlet for frustration. Other times, keyboard warriors act strategically. They’re out to derail discussions or influence public opinion.
“Keyboard warriors can negatively affect online communities by discouraging open discussion and creating hostile environments,” explains the site. “Over time, unchecked aggressive behavior may reduce participation, silence diverse viewpoints, and erode trust within digital spaces.”
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Image source: that_cursedcomment, National Geographic
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Struggling with keyboard warriors who won’t shut up? Experts advise that you don’t engage directly, as it can escalate the situation. Instead, you should focus on minimizing the impact rather than increasing confrontation. Remember that the person is probably trying to provoke you – don’t play into their hands.
“Use platform tools,” suggests the ISTAR site, “adjust privacy settings, mute conversations, or block repeat offenders.” It also notes that you should report toxic online behavior, and use reporting systems to flag harassment or rule violations. While not always easy, it helps to focus on positive and meaningful interactions with other users.
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