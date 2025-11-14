50 Jokes And Memes That People Who Grew Up In The ’90s And 2000s Will Relate To

Time is a strange beast. One moment you think it’s still 1999/2004/2012, the next you realize you’re sitting in 2021. Confused, with no idea where the years went, there you are, busily counting how old you are on your fingers. Time doesn’t just fly by: it soars, does loop-de-loops, backtracks and fast-forwards, drips like a leaky faucet, rushes like a raging river, and delights in making you feel old and still young all at once.
Well, our team over here at Bored Panda wants time to be on our side, so we’re about to make you feel old and pine for the ’90s and 2000s. Did we say ‘feel old?’ Sorry! We meant ‘feel nostalgic.’ Whoops. You’ll definitely get these memes and jokes if you remember the ’90s and 2000s well, so scroll on down for a trip down memory lane, and remember to upvote the pics that you liked the most. We’d also love to hear from you what trends, technologies, and events you liked the most from that era. So be sure to leave us a comment below.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about our nostalgia for earlier decades, so we reached out to Kemi Omijeh, a child and adolescent therapist who is based in London and is also a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). Read on for her insights, dear Pandas!
#1 The Days Of Poor Graphics And Endless Hours Spent On These Games
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Anyone Else Get Mesmerized By The Windows 95 Screensavers As A Kid?
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Goals
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Latchkey Kids Unite!
Image source: reddit.com
#5 The Last Time
Image source: spindlypete
#6 Windows 98
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Movie Time In School
Image source: reddit.com
#8 I Member…
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Ceilings In The 90s
#10 Pretty Much
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Gather Round, Children, While I Tell You Of Bath Beads
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Good Ol’ Days
Image source: mgd_unfiltered
#14 Sure Grandma
#15 Fridays At Blockbuster
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Before The Days Of Internet
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Lol
Image source: BossyLossy
#18 It Really Was
Image source: reddit.com
#19 They Were The Best
Image source: reddit.com
#20 How Many Of Us 90s Kids Destroyed Our Family Computer With Viruses For Free Music?
Image source: 9 days ago
#21 90s vs. 2019
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Feeling Old
#23 Who Remembers These?
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Lmfao
Image source: reddit.com
#25 The Late 1900s
#26 The Early 2000s
Image source: notlaurenbernal
#27 Pink Medicine
Image source: CKingCEO
#28 Crickey!
Image source: reddit.com
#29 TV Guides
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Intense Gaming
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Proud Millennial Heritage
Image source: Gaby_Moss
#32 Four Square Anyone?
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Getting Blisters
#34 The Memories
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Putting Bike Beads On Your Bike
Image source: reddit.com
#36 A Late 90s Classroom
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Where’s The Remote?
Image source: reddit.com
#38 I Was 50% Cool In 96
Image source: reddit.com
#39 The Beginning
#40 I’m So Glad…
Image source: whinecheezits
#41 Low Rise Jeans
Image source: ColleenB123
#42 This Was The Life
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Take Me Back!
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Crackin’ Open A New Laser Pointer With All Those Attachments
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Disappointed
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Vintage Taco Bell
#47 If You Were Raise In The 90s
#48 When Someone Asks You
#49 Take Your Vitamins
#50 Is It Haunted?
Image source: OrdinaryAlso
