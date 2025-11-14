50 Jokes And Memes That People Who Grew Up In The ’90s And 2000s Will Relate To

Time is a strange beast. One moment you think it’s still 1999/2004/2012, the next you realize you’re sitting in 2021. Confused, with no idea where the years went, there you are, busily counting how old you are on your fingers. Time doesn’t just fly by: it soars, does loop-de-loops, backtracks and fast-forwards, drips like a leaky faucet, rushes like a raging river, and delights in making you feel old and still young all at once.

Well, our team over here at Bored Panda wants time to be on our side, so we’re about to make you feel old and pine for the ’90s and 2000s. Did we say ‘feel old?’ Sorry! We meant ‘feel nostalgic.’ Whoops. You’ll definitely get these memes and jokes if you remember the ’90s and 2000s well, so scroll on down for a trip down memory lane, and remember to upvote the pics that you liked the most. We’d also love to hear from you what trends, technologies, and events you liked the most from that era. So be sure to leave us a comment below.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about our nostalgia for earlier decades, so we reached out to Kemi Omijeh, a child and adolescent therapist who is based in London and is also a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). Read on for her insights, dear Pandas!

#1 The Days Of Poor Graphics And Endless Hours Spent On These Games

#1 The Days Of Poor Graphics And Endless Hours Spent On These Games

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Anyone Else Get Mesmerized By The Windows 95 Screensavers As A Kid?

#2 Anyone Else Get Mesmerized By The Windows 95 Screensavers As A Kid?

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Goals

#3 Goals

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Latchkey Kids Unite!

#4 Latchkey Kids Unite!

Image source: reddit.com

#5 The Last Time

#5 The Last Time

Image source: spindlypete

#6 Windows 98

#6 Windows 98

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Movie Time In School

#7 Movie Time In School

Image source: reddit.com

#8 I Member…

#8 I Member…

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Ceilings In The 90s

#9 Ceilings In The 90s

#10 Pretty Much

#10 Pretty Much

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Gather Round, Children, While I Tell You Of Bath Beads

#11 Gather Round, Children, While I Tell You Of Bath Beads

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood

#12 Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Good Ol’ Days

#13 Good Ol' Days

Image source: mgd_unfiltered

#14 Sure Grandma

#14 Sure Grandma

#15 Fridays At Blockbuster

#15 Fridays At Blockbuster

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Before The Days Of Internet

#16 Before The Days Of Internet

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Lol

#17 Lol

Image source: BossyLossy

#18 It Really Was

#18 It Really Was

Image source: reddit.com

#19 They Were The Best

#19 They Were The Best

Image source: reddit.com

#20 How Many Of Us 90s Kids Destroyed Our Family Computer With Viruses For Free Music?

#20 How Many Of Us 90s Kids Destroyed Our Family Computer With Viruses For Free Music?

Image source: 9 days ago

#21 90s vs. 2019

#21 90s vs. 2019

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Feeling Old

#22 Feeling Old

#23 Who Remembers These?

#23 Who Remembers These?

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Lmfao

#24 Lmfao

Image source: reddit.com

#25 The Late 1900s

#25 The Late 1900s

#26 The Early 2000s

#26 The Early 2000s

Image source: notlaurenbernal

#27 Pink Medicine

#27 Pink Medicine

Image source: CKingCEO

#28 Crickey!

#28 Crickey!

Image source: reddit.com

#29 TV Guides

#29 TV Guides

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Intense Gaming

#30 Intense Gaming

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Proud Millennial Heritage

#31 Proud Millennial Heritage

Image source: Gaby_Moss

#32 Four Square Anyone?

#32 Four Square Anyone?

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Getting Blisters

#33 Getting Blisters

#34 The Memories

#34 The Memories

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Putting Bike Beads On Your Bike

#35 Putting Bike Beads On Your Bike

Image source: reddit.com

#36 A Late 90s Classroom

#36 A Late 90s Classroom

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Where’s The Remote?

#37 Where's The Remote?

Image source: reddit.com

#38 I Was 50% Cool In 96

#38 I Was 50% Cool In 96

Image source: reddit.com

#39 The Beginning

#39 The Beginning

#40 I’m So Glad…

#40 I'm So Glad…

Image source: whinecheezits

#41 Low Rise Jeans

#41 Low Rise Jeans

Image source: ColleenB123

#42 This Was The Life

#42 This Was The Life

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Take Me Back!

#43 Take Me Back!

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Crackin’ Open A New Laser Pointer With All Those Attachments

#44 Crackin' Open A New Laser Pointer With All Those Attachments

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Disappointed

#45 Disappointed

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Vintage Taco Bell

#46 Vintage Taco Bell

#47 If You Were Raise In The 90s

#47 If You Were Raise In The 90s

#48 When Someone Asks You

#48 When Someone Asks You

#49 Take Your Vitamins

#49 Take Your Vitamins

#50 Is It Haunted?

#50 Is It Haunted?

Image source: OrdinaryAlso

