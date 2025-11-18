25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

The United States’ Major League Baseball has just got new pants, and let’s just say they leave little to the imagination. The Nike-generated, Fanatics-produced uniforms were introduced at last year’s All-Star Game and rock an eggshell color that’s creating some serious see-through situations, according to ESPN.
Many players admitted to liking the lighter feel of the pants but having issues with the look.
MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark has even said that the lower part of the uniform is a “universal concern” among players, who are pushing for another less-revealing look.
Naturally, the pants’ see-through material didn’t go unnoticed online, with hundreds of people comparing them to their toilet paper at home and tissue paper.
Below, Bored Panda takes a look at the funniest reactions to the transparent uniforms.
#1 Tina Belcher From Bob’s Burgers Knew Exactly What She Was Doing
Image source: @laurengrimaldi_
#2 The Future Of Home Run Trots
Image source: @_dinsmore33
#3 Bold Underwear Detected
Image source: @edmonton_eulers
#4 How Fanatics Pitched The Idea
Image source: @DJLeMVP
#5 Maybe They Got Scammed By Shein?
Image source: @bruja_aj
#6 A Different Baseball Experience
Image source: @thehamlawman
#7 Feeling Like That Ryan Gosling Scene From The Notebook
Image source: @angelsteve89
#8 Any Similarities With Zendaya’s Robot Look Are Purely Coincidental
Image source: @EephusTosser
#9 Interesting
Image source: @DMBLauren
#10 (Un)intended Consequences
Image source: @StewStilez
#11 The Mastermind Behind The Design Is Revealed
Image source: @ClutchCityDude
#12 This Wasn’t Included In The Players’ Contract
Image source: @MantisToboggan5
#13 Feelin’ Myself
Image source: @NestorCaddy
#14 Flanders Did It First
Image source: @CJeisman
#15 A Marketing Genius
Image source: @itsjoshwolf
#16 It Looks Like The New Pants Can Already Be Purchased On Amazon
Image source: @ebsoftball
#17 How Players Will Stand From Now On
Image source: @BrewCrewScoop
#18 Taylor Swift Truly Does Have A Song For Every Situation
Image source: @catherinetinker
#19 As Thin As You Can Get
Image source: @RealAdamTaylor
#20 When You See It
Image source: @wolfgirlcassie
#21 My Eyes!
Image source: @Yt_Sage2
#22 Male Camel Toe
Image source: @jimmy_tweeters
#23 Spicing Up Sports
Image source: @Autorennen
#24 Back When Uniforms Didn’t Show Skin
Image source: @KashwrapSupreme
#25 What’s It Made From?
Image source: @sbliss89
#26 Wooaahhh I Can Add An Image To This??
