25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

by

The United States’ Major League Baseball has just got new pants, and let’s just say they leave little to the imagination. The Nike-generated, Fanatics-produced uniforms were introduced at last year’s All-Star Game and rock an eggshell color that’s creating some serious see-through situations, according to ESPN.

Many players admitted to liking the lighter feel of the pants but having issues with the look.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark has even said that the lower part of the uniform is a “universal concern” among players, who are pushing for another less-revealing look.

Naturally, the pants’ see-through material didn’t go unnoticed online, with hundreds of people comparing them to their toilet paper at home and tissue paper.

Below, Bored Panda takes a look at the funniest reactions to the transparent uniforms.

#1 Tina Belcher From Bob’s Burgers Knew Exactly What She Was Doing

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @laurengrimaldi_

#2 The Future Of Home Run Trots

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @_dinsmore33

#3 Bold Underwear Detected

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @edmonton_eulers

#4 How Fanatics Pitched The Idea

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @DJLeMVP

#5 Maybe They Got Scammed By Shein?

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @bruja_aj

#6 A Different Baseball Experience

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @thehamlawman

#7 Feeling Like That Ryan Gosling Scene From The Notebook

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @angelsteve89

#8 Any Similarities With Zendaya’s Robot Look Are Purely Coincidental

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @EephusTosser

#9 Interesting

Image source: @DMBLauren

#10 (Un)intended Consequences

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @StewStilez

#11 The Mastermind Behind The Design Is Revealed

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @ClutchCityDude

#12 This Wasn’t Included In The Players’ Contract

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @MantisToboggan5

#13 Feelin’ Myself

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @NestorCaddy

#14 Flanders Did It First

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @CJeisman

#15 A Marketing Genius

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @itsjoshwolf

#16 It Looks Like The New Pants Can Already Be Purchased On Amazon

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @ebsoftball

#17 How Players Will Stand From Now On

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @BrewCrewScoop

#18 Taylor Swift Truly Does Have A Song For Every Situation

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @catherinetinker

#19 As Thin As You Can Get

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @RealAdamTaylor

#20 When You See It

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @wolfgirlcassie

#21 My Eyes!

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @Yt_Sage2

#22 Male Camel Toe

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @jimmy_tweeters

#23 Spicing Up Sports

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @Autorennen

#24 Back When Uniforms Didn’t Show Skin

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @KashwrapSupreme

#25 What’s It Made From?

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Image source: @sbliss89

#26 Wooaahhh I Can Add An Image To This??

25 Examples Of Meme Makers Having a Field Day With MLB’s New See-Through Pants

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Old Leather Book Laptop Case
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Which 5 Superheroes Would You Choose For A Zombie Apocalypse? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Artist Paints Creatures She Sees Around Her Due To Pareidolia (34 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Epic Thing Your Teachers Did? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nashville Ep. 14
Nashville 1.14 “Dear Brother” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2013
The Unexpected Place Where Criminal Minds is Filmed
3 min read
May, 16, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.