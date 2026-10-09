53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

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Animals never plan to be funny, which is exactly why they’re so good at it. A dog has no idea it just ruined the family photo, and a cat doesn’t care that its chosen nap spot makes no sense. They simply go about their day, and the comedy happens around them.

Humor Animal, a Facebook community with more than 241,000 followers, collects those moments as they happen. Its feed mixes the funny, the sweet, and the slightly unhinged, starring cats, dogs, chicks, giraffes, and the occasional friendship between two species that probably shouldn’t get along. The page has a softer side too: its philosophy centers on compassion, built on the idea that the way people treat animals says a lot about who they are.

That combination may be why the page works so well. The photos are good for a laugh, but they also show how much trust, mischief, and personality our four-legged and feathered neighbors bring into everyday life. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below, so scroll down and see how long you can keep a straight face.

More info: Facebook

#1

53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

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53 Animals Who Never Planned To Be Funny, As Shared By This Facebook Page

Image source: Humor.Animal.Oficial

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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