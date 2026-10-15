59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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Many people rely on product reviews before buying. It’s like test-driving a vehicle before spending your hard-earned money. 

While most reviews help, you may come across a few you find yourself paying more attention to than the product itself. These are the product reviews that go off the rails in the funniest ways possible, and you will likely find them in the Amazon Reviews subreddit

If you have time today, these reviews are a fun read. As always, don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

#1 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

#2 Review About Cayenne Pepper

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#3 Wrong-Way Bananas!!

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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Humor is a powerful engagement tool. It’s an icebreaker that automatically bridges communication gaps, which is why many professionals also consider it an effective marketing strategy. 

So does the same concept apply to product reviews? According to Temple University professor Sunil Wattal, funny reviews do influence what a person buys, but only to an extent.

#4 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#5 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#6 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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“The whimsical nature of these reviews engages consumers, making them more interested in the product,” Wattal wrote in a 2024 article for The Conversation. 

As an example, Wattal cited the Three Wolf Moon T-Shirt on Amazon, which came out in the late 2000s. It became an “overnight internet sensation” after people flooded it with elaborate, even well-thought-out, funny reviews.

#7 Phenomenal Value For Demon Ratio

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#8 Why’s He Looking At Me Like That

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#9 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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However, Wattal also pointed out that humorous reviews may leave consumers uncertain. As he explains, people may reconsider and wonder whether the product is actually suitable for them. As a result, a would-be buyer may not go through with the purchase, especially if the product is costly. 

“We found that a funny review can have the opposite effect by increasing consumer uncertainty, such as when the product is a complex item such as a flat-screen TV,” Wattal wrote.

#10 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#11 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#12 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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While funny reviews provide entertainment, are they trustworthy? Most experts won’t give a hard no, but they also encourage skepticism, given the prevalence of fake reviews in today’s social media landscape. 

According to marketing professor Ann Knonrod, Amazon flags 70% of reviews. That includes reviews marked as a “verified purchase,” which she says can also be faked.

#13 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#14 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#15 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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So what drove the rise of fake reviews? Knonrod says the companies that order them are to blame. They give out free products and urge people to leave a review, which often isn’t accurate. 

“In many cases, though, the request is not, ‘Leave us a review,’” Knonrod explained. “It is, ‘Leave us a positive review.’ And this immediately sways and biases the consumer. But that’s not what my colleagues and I are looking for.”

#16 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#17 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#18 Review For A Exercise Bike With A Blender Attached

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Image source: berrybearBlue

Online shopping can be a gamble, and buying isn’t automatic. Still, a funny review can at least amuse you enough to forget any bad vibes from your day. Hopefully, these did the same for you. 

Have you ever come across a funny Amazon review that drew your attention more than the actual product? Share your stories in the comments!

#19 Maybe I’ll Just Get The Wasp Spray

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#20 Pain Is Temporary

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#21 Review I Came Across For Some Sandals. They Apparently Weren’t Date-Approved!

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#22 Spider

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#23 Octopus

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#24 Someone Bought A USB A To C Adapter To Charge Their Mac

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#25 She Knows Her Worth!

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Image source: CosmicWarrior420

#26 Training Bear Spray Doesnt Work!?!?

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#27 Foot For Scale

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Image source: uses_for_mooses

#28 Do People Have No Brains On Amazon? This Was A Review For A Computer Case. He/She Thought It Was An Actual Computer

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Image source: ScientificlyCorrect

#29 Review On Mattel Cars 3 Toy

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#30 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#31 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#32 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#33 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#34 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#35 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#36 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#37 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#38 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#39 I Am Not A Chicken Bro

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#40 Lunch Box With Free Deodorant

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#41 3 Stars For Being Perfectly As Described

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#42 Unstable Zipper Problem

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#43 They’re Upset Their Pure White Blackout Curtains “Didn’t Work”

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#44 5 Stars? Oh…

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#45 Cat Food

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Image source: Isgortio

#46 Who Knew That Replacing A Watch Strap Could Stress Someone Out?

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Image source: NerdWhoLikesTrees

#47 Wha…why Leave This

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#48 Pardon Me?

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#49 I Mean, You Can Just Unplug It And Milk’s Already Blended

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#50 Gets Funny At The End – I Can Relate

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#51 Peak Amazon Review Energy

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#52 Two Handednesses In The World

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#53 Til They Have Hillbillies In France

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#54 Customer Left A Three Star Review For Miscomprehending Length

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#55 Don’t Build A PC If You Do Not Understand What You Are Buying

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#56 A Terrible Review

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#57 Pepsi Thief

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#58 Absolute Disgraceful, The Lid Will Not Open

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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#59 Gorilla Glue

59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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