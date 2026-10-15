59 Hilarious And Unexpected Amazon Reviews That Got More Attention Than The Product (New Pics)

Many people rely on product reviews before buying. It’s like test-driving a vehicle before spending your hard-earned money.
While most reviews help, you may come across a few you find yourself paying more attention to than the product itself. These are the product reviews that go off the rails in the funniest ways possible, and you will likely find them in the Amazon Reviews subreddit.
If you have time today, these reviews are a fun read. As always, don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.
#1 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#2 Review About Cayenne Pepper
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#3 Wrong-Way Bananas!!
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Humor is a powerful engagement tool. It’s an icebreaker that automatically bridges communication gaps, which is why many professionals also consider it an effective marketing strategy.
So does the same concept apply to product reviews? According to Temple University professor Sunil Wattal, funny reviews do influence what a person buys, but only to an extent.
#4 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#5 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#6 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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“The whimsical nature of these reviews engages consumers, making them more interested in the product,” Wattal wrote in a 2024 article for The Conversation.
As an example, Wattal cited the Three Wolf Moon T-Shirt on Amazon, which came out in the late 2000s. It became an “overnight internet sensation” after people flooded it with elaborate, even well-thought-out, funny reviews.
#7 Phenomenal Value For Demon Ratio
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#8 Why’s He Looking At Me Like That
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#9 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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However, Wattal also pointed out that humorous reviews may leave consumers uncertain. As he explains, people may reconsider and wonder whether the product is actually suitable for them. As a result, a would-be buyer may not go through with the purchase, especially if the product is costly.
“We found that a funny review can have the opposite effect by increasing consumer uncertainty, such as when the product is a complex item such as a flat-screen TV,” Wattal wrote.
#10 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#11 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#12 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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While funny reviews provide entertainment, are they trustworthy? Most experts won’t give a hard no, but they also encourage skepticism, given the prevalence of fake reviews in today’s social media landscape.
According to marketing professor Ann Knonrod, Amazon flags 70% of reviews. That includes reviews marked as a “verified purchase,” which she says can also be faked.
#13 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#15 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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So what drove the rise of fake reviews? Knonrod says the companies that order them are to blame. They give out free products and urge people to leave a review, which often isn’t accurate.
“In many cases, though, the request is not, ‘Leave us a review,’” Knonrod explained. “It is, ‘Leave us a positive review.’ And this immediately sways and biases the consumer. But that’s not what my colleagues and I are looking for.”
#16 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#17 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#18 Review For A Exercise Bike With A Blender Attached
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Online shopping can be a gamble, and buying isn’t automatic. Still, a funny review can at least amuse you enough to forget any bad vibes from your day. Hopefully, these did the same for you.
Have you ever come across a funny Amazon review that drew your attention more than the actual product? Share your stories in the comments!
#19 Maybe I’ll Just Get The Wasp Spray
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#20 Pain Is Temporary
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#21 Review I Came Across For Some Sandals. They Apparently Weren’t Date-Approved!
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#22 Spider
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#23 Octopus
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#24 Someone Bought A USB A To C Adapter To Charge Their Mac
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#25 She Knows Her Worth!
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#26 Training Bear Spray Doesnt Work!?!?
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#27 Foot For Scale
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#28 Do People Have No Brains On Amazon? This Was A Review For A Computer Case. He/She Thought It Was An Actual Computer
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#29 Review On Mattel Cars 3 Toy
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#30 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#31 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#32 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#33 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#34 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#35 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#36 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#37 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#38 Funniest-Amazon-Product-Reviews
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#39 I Am Not A Chicken Bro
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#40 Lunch Box With Free Deodorant
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#41 3 Stars For Being Perfectly As Described
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#42 Unstable Zipper Problem
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#43 They’re Upset Their Pure White Blackout Curtains “Didn’t Work”
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#44 5 Stars? Oh…
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#45 Cat Food
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#46 Who Knew That Replacing A Watch Strap Could Stress Someone Out?
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#47 Wha…why Leave This
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#48 Pardon Me?
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#49 I Mean, You Can Just Unplug It And Milk’s Already Blended
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#50 Gets Funny At The End – I Can Relate
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#51 Peak Amazon Review Energy
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#52 Two Handednesses In The World
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#53 Til They Have Hillbillies In France
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#54 Customer Left A Three Star Review For Miscomprehending Length
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#55 Don’t Build A PC If You Do Not Understand What You Are Buying
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#56 A Terrible Review
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#57 Pepsi Thief
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#58 Absolute Disgraceful, The Lid Will Not Open
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#59 Gorilla Glue
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