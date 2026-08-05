Funkmaster Flex: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Funkmaster Flex
August 5, 1968
The Bronx, New York City, US
58 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Funkmaster Flex?
Aston George Taylor Jr., known as Funkmaster Flex, is an American DJ, rapper, and record producer who transformed hip-hop radio. His impactful presence and innovative mixes redefined how urban music reached a global audience.
He rose to prominence in 1992, hosting the first dedicated hip-hop show on New York’s Hot 97, which quickly became a cultural cornerstone. Flex’s signature “bomb drop” sound effect became an iconic part of his on-air style.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in the Bronx, Aston George Taylor Jr. was immersed in music through his Jamaican immigrant father, DJ Aston George Taylor Sr., a professional sound system operator. This early exposure sparked his lifelong passion for DJing, which began at local nightclubs by age 16.
He attended Our Saviour Lutheran High School and later enrolled in culinary school, briefly pursuing a path as a chef. Despite this, his true calling led him to early radio stints at WRKS 98.7 Kiss-FM and 107.5 WBLS-FM, honing skills that would soon make him a broadcasting legend.
Notable Relationships
Funkmaster Flex was previously married to Monica Joseph-Taylor from 2000 to 2011, a television producer and talk show host. He is currently in a relationship with Haydee Diaz.
Flex is a father, sharing a son named Dante Taylor with Haydee Diaz. He also has a daughter with Monica Joseph-Taylor.
Career Highlights
Funkmaster Flex reshaped urban radio by spearheading the first dedicated hip-hop program on Hot 97 in 1992, establishing a global platform for breaking new artists. He has since released a series of gold-certified mixtapes, including the influential 60 Minutes of Funk series.
Beyond the airwaves, Flex developed a successful annual Funkmaster Flex Custom Car & Bike Show Tour, showcasing his passion for automotive culture alongside music. He also launched InFlexWeTrust.com, an urban lifestyle website featuring exclusive freestyles and entertainment news.
His enduring impact earned him recognition, including being honored with the Key to the City of New York, cementing his status as a pioneering figure in hip-hop culture.
Signature Quote
“I’m a DJ, I like being in the clubs and feeling the crowd.”
Follow Us