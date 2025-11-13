Woman Says She Can Show Up To Your Funeral If You Pay Her $50, People Start Sending Her Money

We are all aware that funerals are no fun deal. It’s either heartbreaking experiencing a loved one’s passing and the whole ordeal is nothing but a cruel reminder of their loss. Either that or the awkward feeling of being stuck at a funeral of some distant relative that you’ve never even seen before. However, if there’s one place where funerals can sometimes be cool, it’s movies.

Either while faking their death or trying to hide away their double life, movie characters tend to have dramatic funeral moments. Perhaps inspired by that a 26-year-old author Dana Schwartz proposed her new job prospect in a series of tweets that have since gone viral. While, surely, it was quite a weird offer, no one can deny that Schwartz came up with something very interesting.

More info: Twitter

Dana Schwartz is a 26-year-old American author and journalist

Image credits: danaschwartzzz

She recently posted a tweet that’s since gone viral with 449k likes

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Author Neil Gaiman immediately responded to Schwartz’s tweet

Image credits: neilhimself

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Image credits: neilhimself

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz

Eventually, people joined in with their own suggestions and ideas

Image credits: spursyyank

Image credits: _GLB

Image credits: Roblex

Image credits: clendeninjon

Image credits: SouthernNYorker

Image credits: agingprophet

Image credits: beautifulscxrss

Image credits: sreedharIyer

Image credits: kealycopy

Image credits: stanielxD

