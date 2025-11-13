Woman Says She Can Show Up To Your Funeral If You Pay Her $50, People Start Sending Her Money

We are all aware that funerals are no fun deal. It’s either heartbreaking experiencing a loved one’s passing and the whole ordeal is nothing but a cruel reminder of their loss. Either that or the awkward feeling of being stuck at a funeral of some distant relative that you’ve never even seen before. However, if there’s one place where funerals can sometimes be cool, it’s movies.
Either while faking their death or trying to hide away their double life, movie characters tend to have dramatic funeral moments. Perhaps inspired by that a 26-year-old author Dana Schwartz proposed her new job prospect in a series of tweets that have since gone viral. While, surely, it was quite a weird offer, no one can deny that Schwartz came up with something very interesting.
More info: Twitter
Dana Schwartz is a 26-year-old American author and journalist
Image credits: danaschwartzzz
She recently posted a tweet that’s since gone viral with 449k likes
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Author Neil Gaiman immediately responded to Schwartz’s tweet
Image credits: neilhimself
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Image credits: neilhimself
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Image credits: DanaSchwartzzz
Eventually, people joined in with their own suggestions and ideas
Image credits: spursyyank
Image credits: _GLB
Image credits: Roblex
Image credits: clendeninjon
Image credits: SouthernNYorker
Image credits: agingprophet
Image credits: beautifulscxrss
Image credits: sreedharIyer
Image credits: kealycopy
Image credits: stanielxD
Follow Us