95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

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It’s fun to have a hobby. But it’s even cooler when it directly gives you the ability to significantly improve the quality of your life. That, in many cases, is a major draw of 3D printing. There, the only limit, aside from the tech you have, is your imagination.

3D printing enthusiasts from around the globe come to the ‘Functional Print’ online group to share their most out-of-the-box DIY projects that have made their lives much better. Scroll down to get inspired by their designs, and who knows, you might just convince yourself to try out a new hobby.

#1 I Made These Spikes To Stop “Helpful” People From Grabbing Me Without Consent

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: RavenLunatic512

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

#2 I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: bencbartlett

#3 I Designed And 3D Printed A Dog Wheelchair For A Strangers Dog, And Now I Get These Great Update Videos. Functional Printing

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Twiggy_Garcia

3D printing, aka additive manufacturing, has been around since the 1980s, and, in a nutshell, it uses equipment to take a digital file and create a solid, three-dimensional object, layer by layer. The tech has come a long way over the past few decades, even if the hype isn’t what is used to be!

This technology is commonly used in the manufacturing and automotive industries. However, we are also seeing amazing applications in the medical field.

Meanwhile, 3D printing enthusiasts and hobbyists are making, well, pretty much anything they can think of, from toy models and proof-of-concept designs to functional parts to improve their homes.

#4 I Created A System Of LEGO Compatible Wall Mounts

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: lvlobius

#5 3D Printed Jacket Ventilation

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: tijsrx

#6 Because, Honestly, Screw Those Buttons

How many times have you sat on your remote only to have it change to a channel that you don’t subscribe to? For every time that has happened to you I created this print. Begone, foul advertisement discussed as ‘convenience’!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: tenkawa7

It is predicted that the value of 3D printing will continue to increase along with its capabilities. It’s estimated that the 3D printing industry will be worth $84 billion by 2029.

“This growth means we are bound to interact with products — and even homes and buildings — made with 3D printing,” Built In writes.

#7 Household Task Planner

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: nilsk89

#8 I No Longer Need Structural Corn In My Pantry

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: JadeAug

#9 Button Reducer For TV Remote For My Grandparents

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: reddit.com

3D printing, at its core, involves layering various materials (plastics, composites, bio-materials, etc.) to create whatever objects you want. Depending on what you use, you can make a product that can be super rigid or very flexible, too.

In some cases, 3D printing can be life-saving. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, some healthcare facilities used the tech to create protective equipment and to fix ventilators.

Meanwhile, this tech is also changing how prosthetics and implants are made, improving patients’ quality of life.

#10 Easy Model Optimization

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: dotCookie

#11 Made A Credit-Card Sized Guide To Help Draw Organic Molecules!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: TheDarkLord1248

#12 I Printed Some Two-Color Qr Coasters So My Guests Can Connect To The WiFi Without Asking Me For The Password

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: reddit.com

One of the biggest business upsides of 3D printing tech is that it allows companies of all sizes to create prototypes very quickly. In other words, it is a low-risk, cheap, and very quick way to test out a product’s efficiency.

Meanwhile, as 3D printing becomes ever more functional and precise, it allows for the rapid manufacturing of proprietary or inaccessible parts. Maintenance becomes much easier.

“Additionally, machines and devices wear down over time and may be in need of swift repair, which 3D printing produces a streamlined solution to,” Built In explains.

“Like functional parts, tools also wear down over time and may become inaccessible, obsolete or expensive to replace. 3D printing allows tools to be easily produced and replaced for multiple applications with high durability and reusability.”

#13 A Lightbulb

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Mas0n8or

#14 I Made A Way To Connect Ptfe Tubes Magnetically!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Xuis

#15 Just Found And Printed This Beauty Of A Functional 3D Model – Wife Acceptance Factor Over 9000!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: arachnofan

The ‘Functional Print’ community has been inspiring and entertaining the internet for over a decade. Created way back in early 2014, it currently gets 136k online visitors every week.

At the core of this group is the idea that this is a place to share and discuss 3D prints that have a “specific, practical function or use in everyday life.”

According to the moderators who keep the friendly 3D hobby-related community running, there are a few main things to keep in mind before you start posting everything and anything in the group.

Underpinning everything is the main focus of the entire community: what you’re making and sharing online has to be very practical, not just aesthetic.

#16 Taking Consistent Pictures Of Trading Cards Made Easier!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: ariehh

#17 Designed A Faucet Handle So I Can Use My Elbow Instead Of My Dirty Hands

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: ShoddyProgrammer550

#18 I Designed This Mini Ramekin Stacker – So They Stop Falling Over In The Cupboard

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: alaorath

So, for example, the mods emphasize that ‘Functional Print’ is not a community for sharing so-called ‘dust collectors.’ In other words, if you have 3D printed an object that will sit on a shelf and do nothing but collect dust, this is not the group to boast about it. There are plenty of other online communities for sharing pics of those kinds of objects; it’s just not this one.

What’s more, ‘Functional Print’ is not the place to share 3D printed toys or games, unless you are modifying or repairing parts for already existing things.

You’re also supposed to move beyond decorative containers, holders, and stands. And you should avoid posting jewelry, ornaments, lamps, signs, and lithophanes.

#19 Anyone Looking For A Doorstop?

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: The_Vaping_Demon

#20 New Monitor Didn’t Have A USB Hub, Now It Does!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Dontneedweed

#21 This Might Be My Most Functional Print Ever – Steel Wire + Tpu

This long tpu spiral is one of my many experiments combing TPU with different types of wire.

To make this I printed a long spiral tube of tpu and then put 2mm steel wire through it and sealed the end with a little heat.

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: CanYouEvenPhoto

Novelty items, which are mainly designed for the sake of decoration, appearance, and humor, also aren’t welcome. Once again: practical function reigns supreme here.

Furthermore, the ‘Functional Print’ group expects you to participate in the community beyond just your own posts. There has to be sociability and camaraderie on your calendar, too, not just showing how awesome you are at DIY.

#22 I 3D Printed A 🗿 Toilet Roll Holder, He Is Holding His Breath

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Kahlico

#23 My Cactus Was Leaning Heavily On One Side So I Made It A Crutch

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: marlotte

#24 Kept Getting Lots Of Mail From The Previous Owner Of The House So Decided To Cast My Own Stamp

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: poekrel

“This community is not a personal showcase feed or distribution channel. Accounts that only post their own projects, videos, prints, or downloads while rarely participating in other people’s posts may have their content removed,” the mods running ‘Functional Print’ warn.

“As a rule of thumb, 10% or less of your activity should be your own content.”

Meanwhile, if you have any tips or questions, or want to share any news, you should head over to the ‘3D Printing’ community instead.

#25 Would Y’all Consider This A Functional Print?

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Chubinz0110

#26 Printed This To Drain The Cup Back Back Into The Jug Of Laundry Detergent. Works Like A Charm!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: pickled_bologna

#27 Made A To Do List Stencil For Making Clean Looking Lists

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: chill_haus

Which of these designs and functional projects impressed you the most, and why?

Have you ever tried your hand at 3D printing, and how did that go? What problems did you solve with your designs?

What hobbies do you regularly make time for in your busy schedule, if you’re not into 3D printing?

We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list. Grab a snack or drink and join the discussion. Got any photos of the cool, creative, and functional things you’ve made, no matter your hobby? Don’t be shy and share your pics, too.

#28 Printed Some “AC” For My Girlfriends Cat

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Inline_6ix

#29 Printed A Sisyphus Statue To Push My Tp Up A Shelf For All Eternity

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Ch8s3

#30 Switch Labels

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Jgfchhhufdcvv

#31 Hotel Had All The Room Numbers 3D Printed

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: IvanStroganov

#32 Stencils I Made For Quickly Drawing Axes For Trigonometry Homework On Graph Paper

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I 3D Printed A New Mini Itx Case, Made With Tinkercad

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: kjartanliksom

#34 3D Printed Casing For Hdmi Connector. Original Was Unreasonable Big, So I Made Smaller One

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Vojtech_Bucek_Brno

#35 Since No One Reads Range Rules I Made A Display To Show What’s Not Allowed

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: senorElMeowMeow

#36 Lockbox For My Morning Alarm. I Put The Key In My Freezer Every Night. Changed My Mornings!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Snackob

#37 Lenovo Wanted An Exorbitant Amount Of Money For One Of These Caddies So I Printed One Instead

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: demilavoto

#38 Dumb Idea That Worked

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Po0Team

#39 I Discovered The Curvy Mode In Fusion 360 And Vase Mode So Now All Of My Lights Have Shades!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: CatPudding

#40 Headboard Silencer Springs. When The Boats A Rockin, No More Knockin

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Fun-Technology-1371

#41 9 Minute Print: A Splint For My Dying Headphone Cable That Must Be Kept Perfectly Straight

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Squid_Tamer

#42 Fractions Learning Purpose, Is It Still Functional?

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: lamashevskyi

#43 Tidied Up The Bathroom Counter A Bit!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: albrechtmc

#44 Nearly 50 Models On Makerworld, Some With Hours Of Design And This Is My Most Popular Model

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: SEK494

#45 I’m A Woodworker New To 3D Printing. I Designed And Printed Pencil Magnets I Can Stick To All My Machinery So I Always Have A Pencil Handy. I Used 6×3 Mm Neodymium Magnets

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: pav1010

#46 My Ancient Beard Trimmer Seems To Suck The Life Out Of C Size Batteries. I Made An Adaptor So I Can Use Aa Size Rechargeables

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Been 3D Printing Face Shields Non-Stop For 4 Days For Spanish Hospital Workers Fighting Coronavirus

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: omegote

#48 My Country (Ireland) Has Separate Hot And Cold Water Taps. Here’s A Mixer To Get A Comfortable Temperature!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: WhitePotato87

#49 Never Lose Them Again

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: _Scrypto_

#50 With My Desk Near The Factory Entrance, My Fingers Tips Have Been Getting Really Cold This Winter So I Piped The Waste Heat From My PC To Warm Them Up!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: spammington

#51 Got Tired Of Carrying My Ruler And Stencil Around With Me, So I Combined Both And Now I Just Clip It To My Calculator!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: vahdr1016

#52 Cardboard Perforation Tool To Make New Folds/Custom Boxes

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: tnum

#53 No More Ugly Zip Ties On Network Switch

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Solar Pool Heater

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Rich-Wealth979

#55 I Was Tired Of All The Dust I Was Getting While Making Holes In The Drywall. This Solved All My Issues

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: yankee125xt

#56 DIY 3D Printed Surfboard

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Ill-Natural-3333

#57 I Got Tired Of My Sanding Pads Being Tossed In A Box, So Here’s My Solution

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: thatMountainMan

#58 My Biggest (And Prudest) 3D Printing Project. Sounds And Plays Better Than Expected

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: jimi_pomar

#59 Tool For Knowing Who Of My Roommates Are Home And Whether Or Not Anyone Has A Guest Over

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: 20-CharactersAllowed

#60 Problems. Solutions

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Chrismettal

#61 Forced Air Vent Boot/Shoe/Glove/Misc Wet Kid Stuff Dryer (1 1/2” Pvc With Printed Vent Adapter)

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Dustin-Mustangs

#62 This Guy On Instagram Who 3D Printed A Helmet For His Cat So He Can Take Him Cycling/Motorcycling!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: snierre

#63 I Got Tired Of Juggling All This Stuff While Working For The Census, So Designed A Few Cleats And Brackets And Made My Own Clipboard

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: rob64

#64 Tastiest Print I’ve Ever Done – Dumpling Press

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: deelan1990

#65 I Was Tired Of The A/C Air Cooling My Blinds Instead Of Me, So I Made This

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: jing577

#66 Twin Lamp Socket For Skate Lamp I Mada!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Jetnaga

#67 Sanity Saver 3000

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Bigfoots44

#68 Air Duct That Delivers Fresh Air Directly To My Cpu Cooler

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Masterknampf666

#69 Update: Custom Made Pla Drain Cover Holding Up Well After 1 Year Outside In Welsh Weather

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: AponeMC

#70 Does This Belong Here? 3D Printed Keyboard, Handwired

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: mooses_are_fun

#71 Souvenir Baseball Display Tree

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: bdanders

#72 I Procrastinated On Writing My Thesis By Designing A Stand To Hold My Surface Vertically, Which Should Help Me Read Papers Faster For My Thesis

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: snow_clones

#73 I Made A Garden Hose Attachment For My Vegetable Garden!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: ponzLL

#74 Broke The Neighbors Tool…. Maybe They Won’t Notice

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: giantturtledev

#75 I Made A Tag For One Of My Houseplants. The Qr Code Links To An Online Care Sheet

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: greenchiller

#76 Got Tired Of Scraping Ice Off Of My Windows Every Morning

I had a drill to 3/8″ socket adapter laying around so I designed this circular ice scraper to attach to my drill and scrape the ice for me. Works perfectly!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: ReignOfTerror

#77 It’s So Satisfying To Design A Solution To A Super Specific Problem

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: zillerDE

#78 Mother-In-Law Asked If I Could Help Modify A Trike So My Niece’s Prosthetic Foot Would Stop Slipping Off The Pedal. Came Up With This

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: CouchPotatoTalk

#79 Stylized Headphone Holder I Made. Perfectly Snug Fit

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: elmins

#80 I’m Lazy And Didn’t Want To Bend Down To Turn My Steamer On Or Off

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: TastesLikeShame

#81 This Is What White Tpu Looks Like After Five Years Of Exposure To Sun And Weather. I Wasn’t Able To Tear It

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: vindolin

#82 Tweezers With A Button Cell To Test Your Leds

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: _Scrypto_

#83 Corner Radius Gauge For My Calipers. R = A*(√2+1). Not Perfect. Not Terrible

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: chrlilje

#84 I Made A Headless Electric Violin For My Sister’s Birthday

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: mdemeridius

#85 Kirby Soldering Fume Extractor

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Imaginary_Confusion

#86 I Got Sick Of Wasting A Whole Hand On Holding My Daughter’s Bottle

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: j-mar

#87 I Shall Never Juggle Sauce And Nugget, So Saith The Prusa

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: maker__guy

#88 3D Printing Makes Casting Molds So Simple

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: post_break

#89 Foaming Tpu Is Amazing!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Xminus6

#90 3D Printed My Wife A Vending Machine

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: AgileOwl5769

#91 Quick Sunday Project To Stop Lid Avalanches

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: DonMahallem

#92 Waterproof Pi Cyberdeck W Hackrf. W/ Touchscreen. I Saw A Cyberdeck Build Recently Posted Here, Thought I’d Share Mine

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: shlamy

#93 Dual Laptop Under-Desk Mount With Felt Sliders And USB Hub Bracket

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: Swarley001

#94 Gave My Echo Dot A Fun Vintage Flare :)

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: BandsmenGames

#95 Functional Print Found In The Wild!

95 Functional 3D Prints That Made Everyday Life Much Easier

Image source: airalot20

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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