These 20 Unique Finds Are So Cool, It Should Be Illegal Not To Share Them

Tired of the same old, same old? Ready to inject a little bit of “extra” into your life? We’ve got just the thing! Buckle up, because we’re about to unleash a wave of 20 unique and quirky finds that are so cool, they’ll make you want to shout from the rooftops (or at least share them on your Instagram story).
From conversation-starting home decor to playful gadgets that will make you smile, these items are anything but ordinary. They’re the perfect way to add a dash of inventiveness, personality, and just plain fun to your everyday life. So, get ready to embrace the weirdness and discover a whole new world of awesome!
#1 Old School Cool: Makeid’s Q1 HD Label Maker, For That Personal Touch
Review: “I’d been wanting a label maker for ages and I’m so happy I got this one. First of all, it looks so stinkin’ cute! But more importantly, it does a great job of labeling my stuff. The app is easy to use and allows for almost endless customization – there are tons of fonts to choose from, many formating options, plus borders and cute little pictures.” – Erika
Image source: amazon.com, Cinnamon
#2 Ever Thought Cleaning Molds Could Be This Easy With Active’s Gel Stain Cleaner?
Review: “This product is amazing! I will admit I left it on significantly longer than it calls for (mostly because I forgot about it) but wow!!! I’ve had these awful and embarrassing stains for years and I’ve tried bleach and everything and it won’t touch it. But one go with this and the stains are completely gone! It’s a bit of a mess to clean up, but it’s well worth it. LOVE IT! I already have another one in my cart for another bathroom!” – RCR
Image source: amazon.com, Kiana Johnson-Valles
#3 Steppin’ In Style, Every Time. Your Sneakers Deserve Crep Protect Shoe Protector
Review: “I love this stuff and have been using it for years. I started using it on lots of things like outdoor cushions and even a canopy for extra waterproof time. Easy to use, quick drying between coats. Highly recommend for shoes, especially my Uggs.” – Kristyn Reed
Image source: amazon.com, NLC
#4 Hey There, Beach Lovers! Playtime Just Got Bigger With Spilling Funnel
Review: “This is a great beach toy. It’s so nice to have a beach toy that is a little different and not the same old bucket and shovel. It can be played with in many ways and was the most popular toy on the beach with kids and adults. It’s very well made. Hard and very sturdy. I see this lasting for many years. Definitely recommend!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#5 Peel, Slice, Enjoy: Dreamfarm’s Eggler Makes Eggs So Less Extra
Review: “Who’d a thought? After a lifetime of struggling with hardboiled eggs which seemed hell bent on coming apart in tiny bits of shell when peeled, this little device solved that problem neatly. Watch the how-to bit and then go to work. You used the “sharp” edge to crack the egg around the circumference. Then the simple bent wire loop to lift the shell. It just works great! Honest … and I don’t ever write reviews!” – Roy Huntington
Image source: amazon.com, Roy Huntington
#6 Never Get Lost In The Crowd With This Nifty AirTag Insert
Review: “I LOVE these. They give me a peace of mind with them going to school since a kid in our area got off at the wrong stop and was lost. Now I don’t have to worry about where my children are. My kids say they’re more comfortable than the original soles too! They’re thick so you have to take out the original soles before putting them inside the shoe. Definitely ordering more for the rest of their shoes.” – kaylee sawyer
Image source: amazon.com, kaylee sawyer
#7 Rain Or Shine, Your Pupper Is Cared For With Dog Umbrella
Review: “My little guy will plow through the snow without a thought but he HATES the rain! This took a little getting used to but now he loves it!! The wind was blowing the day this picture was taken but normally he stays dry so finally he will actually go out in the rain without a fuss! I did adjust the links so it fits his short little legs and keeps him covered.” – Diane M.
Image source: amazon.com, Diane M.
#8 Squeezme? Yes, Please. These Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps Are A Tidy-Teeth Win
Review: “I am thrilled with this product! I find cleaning toothpaste caps to be a never ending and revolting task. Problem solved. Cap seems to fit snugly and tooth paste comes out clean and fresh.” – Susan Lippman
Image source: amazon.com, Susan Lippman
#9 Adventurous And Itch-Free: Mosquito Bands For Your Great Outdoors
Review: “I took a trip to Michigan (with all the rain they have had I new they would have the mosquitos) I put this on my wrist & it worked !!!! I even seen one land on me never bit me. Normally they love me. I would buy more for my grandbabies.” – Dawnine Schroeder
Image source: amazon.com, Kennedi
#10 With This Bookish Vase, Creating A Plot Twist In Your Room Decor Is Easy
Review: “Just as pictured. Everyone compliments it when entering my home — I love it !” – Ji
Image source: amazon.com, Ji
#11 Catastically Good! A Glow In The Dark Remote Cover For All Roku Users
Review: “The fact that it glows in the dark and is a very bright color makes keeping up with my remote control so much easier. That was also the sole purpose of me purchasing this product therefore it serves its purpose. I also appreciate the fact that it’s thick, fits very snug and is durable plus affordable thank you.” – Maria Perkins
Image source: amazon.com, LC
#12 Life Is Short, Take A Shot! Sip In Style From These Stainless Steel Mini Tumblers
Review: “Perfect for my needs, color was so cute , they a so small and tiny like the ones you see on social media , lid fits on nice , no handle , if it knocks over it will leak, super lifts in weight, great performance for a shot glass, nice quality. Great use for our bacherolett party” – Ashley
Image source: amazon.com, Tuam Lis
#13 Foodie Keychains With A Crispy Twist For Your Daily Fun
Review: “It’s amazing how real this nug looks and feels lol it has become part of my backpack accessories and I get compliments on it all the time! XD” – Ehrasi
Image source: amazon.com, Jerry
#14 This Halloween, ‘Squash’ The Ordinary With Velvet Pumpkins
Review: “Love these for fall decor. My one year son also loves to play with them. They look elegant, festive, and fit with the rest of my holiday decor. I plan to get another set.” – Marly
Image source: amazon.com, Marly
#15 Get Lit At Any Color Temp With This Rechargeable Light Bulb By Blueye
Review: “These can be used anywhere. These are really bright, compared to other lights of this type, these are much brighter especially on the white setting. The colors are fun!” – Karen
Image source: amazon.com, Vanessa
#16 Turn Potty Time Into Prank Time, It’s The Spider Funny Toilet Paper
Review: “This TP was perfect prank! When it hit the water, the paper turned translucent and made it look like spiders were floating in the tank. A+” – Gail
Image source: amazon.com, G Reynolds
#17 Reinventing The Clean Game, One Silicone Toilet Brush At A Time
Review: “I wanted a brush that had the cleaner right in the handle hoping my husband would use it more often in his bathroom. This works great! I saw other people say the cleaner runs right out but if you use a thick toilet bowl cleaner or even Dawn in the handle, it will stay put! You can’t use the cheap dollar store cleaners…they are just to thin! I like this brush & holder a lot!” – HelenM
Image source: amazon.com, HelenM
#18 Indoor Ambiance Or Outdoor Charm, With This Rocking Chair Succulent Pot
Review: “This is such a cute planter. It’s a nice, quality piece that should last a long time. I can’t help but smile every time I look at it. The drain hole comes with a plug you can leave in our take out, depending on your needs.” – VS
Image source: amazon.com, Cheryllyn G.
#19 Treats For Tricksters: This DIY Craft Art Cards Kit Makes Halloween A Blast
Review: “The “Halloween DIY Crafts” set is a hit! The kids have had a blast personalizing each jar with the included craft supplies. The candy bags that come with the set are a perfect match to the jars. They are well-made and the perfect size for holding treats or small gifts.” – The “Halloween DIY Crafts” set is a hit!
Image source: amazon.com, The “Halloween DIY Crafts” set is a hit!
#20 Sound That Breaches Borders: JBL Go 3, The Anytime, Anywhere Boombox
Review: “It’s no surprise that JL makes amazing products but this little speaker is so loud! It is great to bring on the boat or to having in the yard to ride around on the golf cart with really to take anywhere. It’s Crystal clear sound and we just love it! Very durable and the battery is great too!!” – Rosa Oswald
Image source: amazon.com, Danielle1
