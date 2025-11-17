“I Could Hear His Tummy Grumble”: Mom Asks If She’s A Jerk For Sending Kids To Bed Hungry

Juggling kids’ meals should be an Olympic sport. Or at least an art form. Even when you have one, you’ve got to know that he likes ketchup but will flip out if you put barbecue sauce anywhere near his french fries. When you have two – double trouble.
Kids are notoriously picky eaters, so it’s no surprise that one mom went to share her woes on Reddit. The aptly named Mama2Dragons asked the internet whether how she handled her two kiddos was too cruel. Netizens gave their verdict, and it was pretty unanimous. Scroll down to see the full story and how it ends.
Bored Panda asked children’s dietitian and feeding specialist Lucy Upton to tell our readers more about a healthy diet for a child. Keep scrolling to find her advice for parents on how to deal with picky eaters.
Getting a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old to eat their veggies can be a hard task
This working mom got frustrated with her kids and let her best judgment fly out the window when they refused to eat dinner
Image credits: Mama2Dragons
4 tips for parents whose kids are fussy eaters from a pediatric dietician and feeding therapist
When it comes to dealing with a picky eater, patience is key, Lucy Upton tells Bored Panda. Lucy is a pediatric dietitian, feeding therapist, and founder of The Children’s Dietitian. She helps parents navigate feeding challenges so that their children can enjoy food.
She says that dealing with a fussy eater takes a long time. “Often, even with the best mealtime practices and strategies in place, nothing drastically changes with the diets of fussy eaters overnight.” But there are some practical strategies to support picky eaters.
First, try eating together. “Eating alongside children allows them an opportunity to explore different foods and build confidence by watching others eat them,” Upton says. “This also means you can focus on some foods you yourself want to eat.”
Second, avoid pressuring kids to eat. If you want long-term solutions, Lucy says coercion isn’t one of them. Certain methods can often cause children to become anxious or avoid mealtimes altogether.
These futile rules include long mealtimes or asking children to take a bite. Even putting other food on a pedestal and saying, ‘If you eat X, you can have Y’, or force-feeding can make picky eating worse.
The nutrition expert also advises combining accepted foods with exposure foods. “This means ensuring at each meal a child has some accepted or preferred foods available to eat, which are there alongside some foods you’d like them to learn about, explore, and eventually try,” Upton explains.
Lastly, Lucy tells parents to trust their kids and give them some autonomy. “So many children in the throes of fussy eating are toddlers striving for some independence,” she tells Bored Panda. “Giving choices or options, meaning ‘Would you like peas or sweetcorn with dinner?’ or serving food family style can all be helpful.”
It is possible for picky eaters to still maintain a balanced diet despite their food preferences
“This can be a tricky one for some, as you can’t simply make a child eat a certain food,” Lucy begins. Many parents worry their children aren’t eating enough, but the dietician advises to look at things calmly.
“I often remind parents that a balanced plate and diet doesn’t need to be overcomplicated. Often, children are getting enough variety to support their health.”
The children’s dietician recommends writing down the foods your child will eat. “Make sure there is at least something from every food group,” she says. “Carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, dairy or fortified alternatives, and protein-rich foods is a great starting point.”
“If any column looks more sparse, you might want to prioritize plenty of exposure to those foods first.” The expert suggests considering fortified foods as well. “Ready oats, cereals, bread, and even some milk can be helpful,” she says.
Also, don’t shy away from getting some outside help. “If you’re worried about variety, a Paediatric Dietitian can support you with individualized advice for your child,” Upton adds.
Children being fussy eaters is a totally normal and expected part of growing up
Children’s nutritionist Sarah Almond-Bushell writes that all toddlers go through a picky phase. “It’s part of their brain development and asserting their independence,” she writes in her blog. It’s related to a developmental phase that’s named “neophobic” – the fear of something new.
Almond-Bushell writes that babies enter this stage at around 18 months. “This is where they become suspicious of both new food and some familiar foods,” she explains.
Babies throw fits when forced to eat something they’re afraid of. This fear is not forever and passes with age. The key to overcoming this fear is repeated exposure. The nutritionist writes that’s why it’s not uncommon for toddlers to accept a portion of food after 10 or more times.
Lucy Upton also names several other reasons kids can refuse to eat in her blog. Sometimes their learned experiences can influence their reactions. “For children who may have had a trickier start with feeding such as reflux or food allergies, it can be more common to see feeding difficulties,” Upton explains.
Other kids can have sensory issues with certain foods. They are more receptive to how food feels, smells, and tastes. Genetics can also be a factor. Researchers found in 2013 that genes that govern taste can impact pickiness when it comes to food.
Many commenters deemed the mom the jerk, warned her that wasn’t good parenting
But there were some people who empathized with the mom saying she’s not the AH, and they shared their own stories
The mom addressed concerns and suggestions from the commenters in her edit later
