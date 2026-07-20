Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

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It should almost go without saying that one’s friends should have your back. Opening with a sentence like this probably already suggests to you that this is a story about that just not happening.

A man asked the internet if he went too far after “unforgiving” his friend after she mocked him in public and the encounter turned out to be part of a “social experiment” that went viral on YouTube. Commenters shared their thoughts on the situation and his friend’s pretty entitled behavior.

Outing one’s friend in public for a YouTube video is typically considered bad behavior

Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

Which is why one man just couldn’t forgive his friend

Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

Image credits: s_kawee / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

Image credits: Due_Function_9767

Most thought he was right to be offended

Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

But there were some differing opinions

Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral
Man Forgives Friend For Making Fun Of Him Until Learning Someone Captured It On Video And It Went Viral

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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