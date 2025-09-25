Two Women Find Out They’re Dating The Same Guy, This Person Realizes It’s Their Friend’s Husband

There are some situations that you hope to never find yourself in, like accidentally stumbling on the fact that the partner of someone you care about may be cheating on them.
That’s what happened to redditor u/unewatermelone. She found her friend’s husband’s photo being shared on an “are we dating the same guy” group on social media. Now, she’s asking the internet to weigh in with advice on how she should break this potentially marriage-wrecking news. Scroll down to see what advice the net gave her.
Finding out that someone may be cheating on a person you care about is devastating. What to do next is a big dilemma
Image credits: pch.vector/Freepik (not the actual photo)
One woman turned to the internet for some sage advice on how to inform her friend about her husband’s potential affair
Image credits: unewatermelone
If you haven’t witnessed the infidelity personally, you’ve got to make sure your information is accurate
Image credits: Katie Salerno/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Infidelity is an incredibly sensitive and complicated topic. And your words don’t always match your actions. There is a gap between the number of people who say that they’d inform someone about their partner’s affair, versus them actually doing so.
According to ABC, based on the findings of a small survey on Instagram, 82% of respondents said that if they knew someone was being cheated on, they would tell them. However, just 53% admitted to having actually done so.
“We understand that cheating is such an emotional, sensitive and nuanced experience, and that when you’ve somehow found out that someone in a relationship is being cheated on, you might feel stuck on what to do. Should you let them know? Or just keep it to yourself?” ABC writes about the core of the dilemma.
“And what level of responsibility do you now have knowing what you know? Does it make you complicit in the infidelity if you don’t speak up? Or should everyone just mind their own business?”
One of the main things to consider while you’re pondering your approach is whether the information you’ve received is reliable or not. In other words, have you actually witnessed the person cheating, or are you relying on the gossip that someone else is spreading?
If the latter, then you want to do additional research. You may want to go to the (potential) cheater and talk to them about the situation before speaking to their partner. They might not actually be having an affair. Or they might have an open relationship with their significant other that you may not know about.
Whatever you do, think about what the person being cheated on might want and how they’d react
Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to ABC, you also need to think about your relationship with the person who is being cheated on. Are they a:
Whatever the case, empathy is paramount. You have to put yourself in the victim’s shoes and think about what they would prefer in this situation. Also, think about how they’re likely to receive the news.
Ideally, you’ll want to deliver the sensitive information in as safe and respectful a manner as possible. It’s best done face-to-face, not through social media, texting, or a phone call. That way, you can support them in this challenging time.
What do you think, Pandas? Do you think the woman should tell her friend about her husband’s potential affair, or should she stay out of everything? If she should break the news, how do you think she should do it? Have you ever found out about someone you know being unfaithful? How did you respond? Let us know in the comments.
The woman interacted with a few of her readers in the comments. Here’s the additional info she shared with them
Many internet users had some useful advice to share. Here’s how they would approach the sensitive situation
Follow Us